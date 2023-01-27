Read full article on original website
Florida physician pleads guilty in $2.6M Medicare fraud scheme
Former Naples, Fla.-based physician Omar Saleh has pleaded guilty in a $2.6 million fraud scheme, the Naples Daily News reported Jan. 27. Beginning in April 2020, Dr. Saleh participated in a scheme in which he received kickbacks for signing orders for medically unnecessary genetic testing. He is one of 36 defendants across 13 federal jurisdictions, according to the report.
North Carolina physician found guilty of reusing medical devices, must pay $4.8M
Raleigh, N.C.-based ENT Anita Louise Jackson, MD, was found guilty of adulterating medical devices for use on patients, among other charges, and must pay $4.79 million, the U.S. District Attorney's Office said Jan. 27 in a news release. From 2011 to 2017, Dr. Jackson reused devices to perform 1,555 balloon...
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
Judge to hear from doctors before deciding on placement of injured oil well worker
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By mid-February, injured oil well worker Leonardo Andrade is expected to be released from a rehabilitation center. At that point a decision must be made: Will Andrade be returned to the custody of California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation to finish out his term, or should he be allowed to recover […]
Thieves drain millions off CalFresh and CalWORKs recipients’ cards, families wait and taxpayers pay
The EBT cards the state uses to deliver financial assistance to low-income residents lack security features common to credit and debit cards. California officials plan to upgrade. Meanwhile, they're paying millions to replace stolen money and food stamps.
Millions of Dollars of Drugs Seized in One Day
The drugs were seized by agents in the San Diego Sector
Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs
Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.
George Santos’ alleged Ponzi scheme victimized RE agent
Before George Santos was a duplicitous congressperson, he was allegedly one of the figures behind a Ponzi scheme that ensnared at least one member of the real estate industry. George Santos served as Harbor City Capital’s New York regional director for more than a year, the Washington Post reported. In April 2021, the SEC filed a suit against the company, claiming it defrauded investors of millions in a Ponzi scheme. The case was stayed because the same subject is under criminal investigation.
Orange County Sees Its Biggest Election-Related Criminal Case in Years: 33 Felony Counts
It’s OC’s biggest election-related criminal case in years: 33 total felony charges against three people – including a former candidate for county supervisor – for allegedly submitting forged signatures to try to get a recall on the ballot against a Democrat councilwoman in Buena Park. County...
California reparations task force zeroes in on who’d be eligible for compensation
California’s first-in-the-nation task force on reparations agreed residents should qualify for compensation. But should certain “vulnerable” former residents, such as foster kids or ex-prisoners, be eligible?
Bankers Hill man organizes 'payment strike' amid escalating utility bills
As SDG&E bills are escalating around San Diego County, some residents are going on a "payment strike."
The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday
The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
Texas judge orders woman to law school after pleading guilty to drug conspiracy
As a special condition to her supervised release, a Texas woman was ordered by a judge to finish law school after being arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.
Three men indicted in Texas for alleged $14.5M health care fraud scheme
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Three men were indicted on charges related to a $14.5 million health care fraud scheme. Kuba Zarobkiewicz, 35, of San Antonio, Anthony Fermin, 32, of Boca Raton, Florida, and Farrukh Mirza, 39, of Richmond, Texas were charged with 22 counts related to health care fraud, identity theft and kickbacks, according […]
: How to pay for reparations in California? ‘Swollen’ wealth could replace ‘stolen’ wealth through taxes
The panel responsible for the nation’s first state-level exploration of reparations for Black Americans discussed an important question this weekend: How will the state pay for reparations?. The California reparations task force listened to testimony from experts who suggested possible sources for compensation, after previous meetings had touched on...
California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security
SACRAMENTO- (KION-TV): California state legislature has allocated $20 million in grant money for abortion care facilities across the state to help improve their physical and digital security. On Sunday afternoon, Governor Gavin Newsom's office said in a tweet that they are taking steps to help protect reproductive care centers throughout the state. "Violence against staff The post California allocates $20 million towards abortion clinic’s physical and digital security appeared first on KION546.
How much will you receive from California Climate Credits on your gas bill?
California’s Public Utilities Commission will meet next week to consider issuing Climate Credits earlier than usual to offset record high natural gas bills that have become unaffordable for many residents. These credits come from money generated by the auction of emissions permits to companies that produce carbon pollution, including power plants and natural gas distributors. […]
7 from southeastern Massachusetts, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida arrested in $7.5 million multi-state fraud scheme
BOSTON – Seven individuals, including three from Massachusetts, have been arrested in connection with their alleged involvement in a multi-state scheme to obtain millions of dollars in Paycheck Protection Program funds for themselves and others through the submission of dozens of fraudulent applications to PPP lenders. According to the...
San Diego County animal rescue groups expose backyard doodle breeder
Editor's Note: The following story contains explicit details about animal abuse, which some readers may find disturbing. Lauren Botticelli has seen her share of animals in dire straits. It's part what she signed up for as the head of the Animal Pad, an animal rescue organization in La Mesa. But...
