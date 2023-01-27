ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Local businesses still facing obstacles with supply chain, labor shortages

By Duncan MacLean
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=138xCJ_0kTlQH0A00

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The business community has put COVID-19 behind them as we wade into 2023 but many of the pandemic-era challenges to small businesses persist into the new year. 22News spoke with small business owners about what they are still working to overcome.

Small businesses continue to tread into 2023 in the face of inflation, labor shortages and supply chain slowdowns originally caused by the pandemic and now in the new year, the storm continues.

Local restaurants feel pressure to increase menu prices due to rising cost of eggs

“Eggs are my biggest biggest issue. They said three, four, maybe five months away its gonna start to come back,” said Dominic Pompi, owner of Memo’s Restaurant and Catering.

Pompi told 22News this time last year he was paying around $27 for a case of eggs. Now, its typically over $60 and has highs up to $71 dollars a case, which is about 15-dozen eggs. Memo’s goes through around 45 cases Sunday to Sunday, almost $3,000 in eggs a week!

“It impacts me immensely. Big time. And that doesn’t count egg whites and egg beaters and all that other stuff,” said Pompi.

However, it isn’t just your favorite eateries facing these continued challenges as we deal with winter. Faded Barber Lounge in Chicopee opened during the pandemic, weathered that storm, and now continues to face supply issues.

Grant available to help Holyoke small businesses with expenses

“Literally everything went up. Barber products went up. Barber Supply would normally come around every week. Now its every other week so that’s a challenge. But like I said, Faded Barber Lounge, we say strong and we’re making it happen,” said Ricardo Diaz-Vargas, owner of Faded Barber Lounge.

Optimism from both business owners, likely integral in their survival, along with savvy business decisions and loyal patrons supporting their community.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fallriverreporter.com

5 Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts added to list of closures

North Dartmouth – Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has announced 5 more store closures in Massachusetts. In September Sue Gove, Director & Interim Chief Executive Officer commented, “We are embracing a straight-forward, back-to-basics philosophy that focuses on better serving our customers, driving growth, and delivering business returns. In a short period of time, we have made significant changes and instituted enablers across our entire enterprise to regain our dominance as a preferred shopping destination for our customers’ favorite brands and exciting products. We command a special presence in the Home and Baby markets, and we intend to fulfill our opportunity to be the category retailer of choice.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000

Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

Northampton Mayor against approving limit on marijuana dispensaries

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s Mayor will not sign an ordinance approved by the City Council earlier this month limiting the number of cannabis dispensaries in the city to 12. Even if Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra doesn’t sign the ordinance, she has to actively veto the move before Thursday, and if she doesn’t it will still […]
NORTHAMPTON, MA
WWLP

WWLP

40K+
Followers
30K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy