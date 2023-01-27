Read full article on original website
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Bulls' failed inbounds play emblematic of struggles
Billy Donovan cut right to the point. “We didn’t execute the play very well,” the Chicago Bulls’ coach said after the latest gut-punch loss. DeMar DeRozan added his thought. “We were just all over the place,” he said. Zach LaVine chimed in as well. “Alex (Caruso)...
Mavs are 'Zach LaVine fans' with trade deadline looming
The Chicago Bulls just gave Zach LaVine a max contract, and he could be traded away already?. There have been some rumblings surrounding a LaVine trade. Most recently, ESPN's Tim MacMahon discussed the Dallas Mavericks' interest in the Chicago star on The Lowe Post podcast. Zach Lowe prefaced the conversation...
Donovan says DeRozan deserves All-Star reserve nod
Coming off a rare 5-for-5 night from 3-point range in Orlando, DeMar DeRozan laughed when told that if he isn’t announced as an All-Star reserve on Thursday night that he can enter the 3-point shootout instead. But Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan believes DeRozan should be part of the...
Joakim Noah, Pau Gasol to coach 2023 Rising Stars
Two former Chicago Bulls players, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol, will coach two of the four teams participating in the Jordan Rising Stars mini-tournament during NBA All-Star weekend, according to a release from the NBA. Noah, Gasol, and Jason Terry – the coach of the third team – will select...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
How Bears projected cap space went from $118M to $93M
The NFL informed teams that the 2023 salary cap figure will be a record $224.8 million per team. That's over $16 million higher than in 2022 and up $42.3 from 2021. But some how the Chicago Bears' estimated cap figure seemed to drop from well over $100 million earlier this month, to under $100 million now.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sapp's Fields trade rumor start of Bears' offseason circus
From the second Davis Mills connected with Jordan Akins on a 28-yard touchdown pass to lift the Houston Texans over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, it was clear the NFL offseason would run through Chicago. The Bears enter the offseason armed with the No. 1 overall pick and around...
Hawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull dies at 84
Blackhawks all-time leading goal scorer Bobby Hull has died, according to the NHL Alumni Association. He was 84. Hull spent 15 of his 16 NHL seasons in Chicago, where he ranks first in goals (604), third in points (1,153), fifth in assists (549) and sixth in games played (1,036). Over that span, "The Golden Jet" won the Art Ross Trophy three times, the Hart Trophy twice, the Lady Byng Trophy once and was named a first-team NHL All-Star 10 times.
Why White Sox believe Oscar Colás can play in MLB 'soon'
Since most of the White Sox top prospects from the past five years have been promoted to the big leagues or traded away already, 2022 international signee Oscar Colás has quickly become one of the most anticipated talents in the organization. Over the past several months, talk has gotten louder and louder that Colás could make his MLB debut sooner rather than later. That thinking was bolstered on Tuesday when assistant general manager/player development Chris Getz addressed the media to share his thoughts on Colás raw talent, and his potential timeline.
Vucevic focused on basketball, not trade deadline
With 12 double-doubles in his last 14 games, Nikola Vucevic is enjoying an extremely productive stretch on the court for the Chicago Bulls. Off it, Vucevic's future is the current subject of speculation because he could become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Without a contract extension, could he be a target to be moved by the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline?
NFL analyst: Bears' cap not an indication of big spending
One of, if not the biggest, talking points of the Chicago Bears' offseason is their cap space. The Bears have the most cap space and financial flexibility heading into the season of spending. According to Over the Cap, they have ~$92 million in cap space to work with. The team with the second-most money on hand is the Atlanta Falcons with ~$56 million.
What should Bears do with No. 1 overall pick in NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears have had the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and there has already been a mind-numbing amount of discussion about what they should do with it. Should the Bears keep it and select a player? Should they trade it for capital?. We got former...
Blackhawks send Stauber, 2 others to IceHogs
With the Chicago Blackhawks heading into their bye week and the NHL All-Star break, the team made a series of roster moves on Sunday, sending a trio of players to the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. According to the press release, the Blackhawks reassigned forward Luke Philp, defenseman Filip Roos and...
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete
Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself as one of the league's rising figures with a unique personality, and he'll become the first Marlins player to appear on the cover.
Ex-NFL GM sides with Jalen Carter over Will Anderson
The Bears haven't known the feeling of possessing the No. 1 overall draft pick since 1947. Now, in 2023, Chicago will get the first crack at a slew of franchise-caliber players in the draft. With that, however, the Bears bring a special, rare circumstance. They, unlike the majority of teams...
Bears commentator previews Bears' trip to Senior Bowl
On Saturday, the Chicago Bears will be present and alert at the 2023 Senior Bowl, scouting out potential players to bring to their roster for the next NFL season. Luke Getsy, the Bears' offensive coordinator, is coaching the American team, so he will get an up-and-close look at the 2023 prospects.
Report: Chris Harris has Bears coaching 'opportunity'
Chris Harris, a former Bears player and coach, has the "opportunity" to become the team's secondary coach and passing game coordinator, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson. The report is head-scratching, considering a separate report from Tom Pelissero read the Tennessee Titans planned to hire Harris to become their cornerback coach and passing game coordinator.
20 questions with Hawks defenseman Jack Johnson
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks defenseman Jack Johnson:. Probably the Red Wings. Detroit kid. I had two, and they were both extremely different players. Chris Chelios, an American defenseman who was like "it" growing up. And Alex Kovalev. He was the most fun player to watch.
