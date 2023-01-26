Read full article on original website
kogt.com
King & Queen of Mardi Gras
Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
kogt.com
Connie Fedrick Clark
Connie Fedrick Clark, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, at her home in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A traditional burial will follow at Holland Cemetery in Kountze, Texas. Visitation will take...
kogt.com
Assistance Available for Tornado Victims in Orange County
Orange County Disaster Rebuild is having two events happening in the next two weeks that will assist the families that were impacted by the tornado event. 1) OCDR will be providing in-person iSTAT assistance. With damage assessments ongoing, impacted families are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses...
kogt.com
NWS Maps Tornadoes Path
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont police train with virtual simulations
BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
Houston Chronicle
Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday
The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
KFDM-TV
Electrical fire ignites at waste water treatment facility
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a fire at the Waste Water Treatment facility in the 4900 block of Lafin Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire chief this was an electrical fire caused by an switch gear which provides power to the facility. No injuries have been...
12newsnow.com
Sabine Park Apartment Homes management company submits termination, some residents still without water
ORANGE, Texas — Residents living at the Sabine Park Apartment Homes in Orange have gone 27 days without water after pipes busted at the complex during the arctic cold front that hit Southeast Texas on Christmas Eve. 12News has learned the company that was managing the apartment complex, Trinity...
Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KFDM-TV
DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County
Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
KFDM-TV
Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man
BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
Water Outage | Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for the next few hours. Crews are repairing a water main in the 500 block of 12th Street. The repairs could take up to eight hours. Residents and businesses from Fort Worth Avenue to...
Man charged with manslaughter in 2021 death of Carter Osborn speaks publicly for the first time
BEAUMONT, Texas — Carter Osborn was 6 years old when he was hit by an ATV at Tyrrell Park on May 8, 2021. ATVs are not allowed at Tyrrell Park. Following the incident, Osborn was taken to an area hospital where he later died. Darrell Brown Jr. is the...
Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
12newsnow.com
Tuesday supercell produces multiple tornado reports across Southeast Texas
The tornado touched down in the Bessie Heights Marsh area, damaging tress and some roofs from Nora Circle across West Round Bunch Rd and Edgar drive to Turner Road near Bridge City. In Southeast Texas “tornado damage signatures” on Doppler radar showed the possibility of several tornados in Nome, Taylor...
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
KFDM-TV
Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather
ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
kogt.com
Bellanger Athlete of the Week
The Bridge City soccer team is off to a fantastic start. The Cardinals are 7-1 overall and they opened district this week with a 2-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson. Scoring those two goals and leading the Cards on the field this season is Austin Bellanger, who is this weeks KOGT Athlete of the Week sponsored by First Financial Bank.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
12newsnow.com
26-year-old woman gets 45 years for 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old woman found guilty Thursday in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend will spend the next 45 years behind bars. Closing arguments in the punishment phase of Amesty Haley Smith's murder trial began Friday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District court and ended just after 11:30 a.m.
