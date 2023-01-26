ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kogt.com

King & Queen of Mardi Gras

Saturday night the VFW in Orange was transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration that would rival anything in New Orleans. It was the kickoff to the 2023 Orange Mardi Gras festivities that will conclude Feb. 9-11 with parades and concerts in downtown Orange. The King and Queen for 2023 were...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Connie Fedrick Clark

Connie Fedrick Clark, 78, of Orange, Texas, passed away on January 28, 2023, at her home in Orange. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A traditional burial will follow at Holland Cemetery in Kountze, Texas. Visitation will take...
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Assistance Available for Tornado Victims in Orange County

Orange County Disaster Rebuild is having two events happening in the next two weeks that will assist the families that were impacted by the tornado event. 1) OCDR will be providing in-person iSTAT assistance. With damage assessments ongoing, impacted families are encouraged to report damages sustained to homes and businesses...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

NWS Maps Tornadoes Path

The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles Louisiana has conducted January 24 storm surveys across Jefferson & Orange counties in Southeast Texas, Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes in Southwest Louisiana, with the survey results below. Survey Summary:. An EF-1 tornado touched down just south of Highway 73, and tracked into...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KFDM-TV

Beaumont police train with virtual simulations

BEAUMONT — Police officers have inherently dangerous jobs. They are often faced with quick decisions -- choices that can be the difference between life or death for police officers in high-stress situations. The Beaumont Police Department is using virtual simulations to help officers prepare for dangerous events. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
Houston Chronicle

Weather Service finds Orange County had two tornadoes Tuesday

The National Weather Service Lake Charles has now determined there were two tornadoes in Orange County on Tuesday and one in Jefferson County. The largest of the three tornadoes, known as the Orange tornado, had a 13.37 mile-long path with a 500-yard width and was rated as an EF2 with an estimated top speed of 120 mph, according to the National Weather Service Lake Charles' Damage Survey.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Electrical fire ignites at waste water treatment facility

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Fire Department responded to a fire at the Waste Water Treatment facility in the 4900 block of Lafin Drive Friday afternoon. According to the fire chief this was an electrical fire caused by an switch gear which provides power to the facility. No injuries have been...
BEAUMONT, TX
Highschool Basketball Pro

Beaumont, January 31 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Allen Academy basketball team will have a game with Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont on January 30, 2023, 16:00:00.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DPS investigating fatal crash in Orange County

Orange County — From Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on Interstate Highway 10 service road, .20 miles west of Rose City. The preliminary crash investigation indicates on Jan. 29, 2023, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a 2010...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Drug raid leads to arrest of Beaumont man

BEAUMONT — From Beaumont Police Department: On Friday, January 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM, Beaumont Narcotics Investigators, assisted by Beaumont P.D. SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and Jefferson County S.O. , executed a search warrant in the 700 block of E Lucas. The search warrant was obtained after a lengthy investigation concerning narcotics distribution from the residence. Beaumont P.D. SWAT executed the search warrant and the subsequent search of the residence yielded over 50 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, over $4900 in currency, and two handguns (one of which was reported stolen). Adrian Dwayne Elam, a 35 year old Beaumont man, was arrested and transported to Jefferson County Correctional Facility. He was booked in for Possession of a Controlled Substance. Elam is a convicted felon and was also charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Police: Convicted felon arrested, facing charges after officers find guns and drugs at Beaumont residence

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 35-year-old Beaumont man is facing charges after police found drugs, money and guns at an area residence. It happened Friday, January 27, 2023. Beaumont Police, SWAT, SSD, SAU, K-9, DEA, ATF, and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office helped Beaumont Narcotics Investigators execute a search warrant in the 700 block of East Lucas Drive around 6 a.m.
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Recovery continues in Orange after tornadoes and severe weather

ORANGE — Residents around Southeast Texas are still picking up the pieces after tragedy struck with Tuesday's tornadoes. Orange was one of our hardest hit areas. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb traveled out there to speak with residents about their road to recovery.
ORANGE, TX
kogt.com

Bellanger Athlete of the Week

The Bridge City soccer team is off to a fantastic start. The Cardinals are 7-1 overall and they opened district this week with a 2-1 win over Hardin-Jefferson. Scoring those two goals and leading the Cards on the field this season is Austin Bellanger, who is this weeks KOGT Athlete of the Week sponsored by First Financial Bank.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
kjas.com

Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked

Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12newsnow.com

26-year-old woman gets 45 years for 2019 stabbing death of boyfriend

BEAUMONT, Texas — A 26-year-old woman found guilty Thursday in the 2019 stabbing death of her boyfriend will spend the next 45 years behind bars. Closing arguments in the punishment phase of Amesty Haley Smith's murder trial began Friday morning in Jefferson County's Criminal District court and ended just after 11:30 a.m.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

