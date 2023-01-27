Bread made with … veggies? Believe it or not, that's exactly what the brand Sara Lee has added to its newest loaf of white bread, now available in grocery stores across the country. Sara Lee White Bread Made With Veggies is baked with the equivalent of one cup of vegetables per loaf, and we're doing a happy dance since the brand has now made getting vitamins A, D, and E, a little easier — and all you have to do is eat some carbs.

4 DAYS AGO