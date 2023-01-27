Read full article on original website
A Missouri city is one of the Top 15 Places to get Married
A website ranked the best places to get married in the US this year, and a city in Missouri made the top 15. Which city in the Show-Me State is where you should say "I Do" this year?. According to 2023's Best Places to Get Married from WalletHub, St. Louis...
Is The Best Fish Sandwich in Missouri is in The Best Steakhouse?
I'm suspicious of this result not because I doubt the winner doesn't make great food. I'm confident they do. However, does the best fish sandwich in Missouri really come from a steakhouse? The internet says yes. This is not my conclusion, but just the result of some research about where...
Does This Missouri Trail Cam Show a Wolf or Coyote? One is Wrong
I will admit that I'm not really asking a question because I know the answer already. Or, at least I think I do. The internet is still arguing over whether a Missouri trail cam shows a wolf or a coyote. You can watch the video and come to your own conclusion.
There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis
Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
northwestmoinfo.com
Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention
(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
Did you win? Two St. Louis area tickets match huge Powerball prizes
The Missouri Lottery is looking for two Powerball players who won large prizes over the weekend.
saucemagazine.com
London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark
Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
There’s Only 1 Place You’re Guaranteed to See Wolves in Missouri
There are many in Missouri that claim to have seen wolves. It does happen although many times it's a case of mistaken identity with coyotes. However, there is one place (and only one) in Missouri where you are guaranteed to see these fascinating animals. Over the years, there have been...
kjluradio.com
Missouri National Guard infantry unit prepares for deployment to the Middle East
The Missouri National Guard announces it’s deploying soldiers to the Middle East. A deployment ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, February 4 at 10 a.m. for the Missouri Army National Guard’s 1-138th Infantry Regiment out of Kansas City. The ceremony will be held at the Pattonville High School in Maryland Heights.
St. Louis was named one of the 10 Gambling Cities in the US
If you want to get your gambling groove on without having to take a flight to Las Vegas, then you should check out St. Louis according to one big-time travel website. St. Louis, Missouri was just named the 10th most popular gambling city in the US according to the travel website attractionsofamerica.com. St. Louis comes in 10th behind Las Vegas in the number one spot followed by Atlantic City, Reno, Tunica (Mississippi), Chicago, Detroit, Shreveport (Louisiana), Palm Springs, and Philadelphia. Why does St. Louis make the top 10? On the site they say...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
vinepair.com
Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser
One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
Recreational pot sales just a week away. Why some dispensaries may still require medical cards
UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — In just one week Missourians 21 years and older will be able to buy marijuana without a medical card. But there are some cities that are still working to change ordinances that technically only allow for the sale of medical marijuana. This could impact some...
St. Louis American
Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis
The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
advantagenews.com
Local road crews deal with slick roads
A number of accidents and fender benders Sunday night into Monday morning were caused by light freezing precipitation that was a little more than what some road crews expected. It doesn’t take much ice on the roads to cause problems, and Sunday’s icing backed up traffic for miles on area interstates – mostly in Missouri.
kjluradio.com
St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County
A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
plattecountylandmark.com
Firearm discoveries at KCI increase by 30 percent
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 215 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022. St. Louis Lambert International Airport saw a small decrease with 99 guns found last year, but still led the state in overall detections at security checkpoints. Kansas City International...
The Fabulous Fox offering $30 tickets to upcoming shows
ST. LOUIS — The Fabulous Fox is having a special, one-day-only ticket sale for upcoming shows. The Fabulous Fox is offering $30 tickets to select upcoming shows as part of their "$30 on the 30th" special. The offer is valid throughout the day until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30.
Missouri coal power plants polluting the groundwater, report says
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A new report finds nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, showed improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91% of all coal plants in the United States.
