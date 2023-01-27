ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

1070 KHMO-AM

There’s an Epic Online Effort to Bring Whataburger to St. Louis

Power to the people. That's the vibe I'm passing along to a new online effort that's trying to convince Whataburger to bring their beloved franchise to St. Louis. If you haven't checked out the Bring Whataburger to St. Louis Facebook page, you should. It's an active community of burger lovers that want what many of us want - a Whataburger that's close enough to eat at without having to make a day trip. There's more than one group, too. I found another Bring WhatABurger to St. Louis Facebook page, but it looks like it's private.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Northeast Missouri Lawmaker Believes I-70 is Receiving Too Much Attention

(MISSOURINET) – Several transportation leaders applaud Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s proposal to expand Interstate Highway 70 to 6 lanes between St. Louis and Kansas City. But one Missouri lawmaker thinks I-70 is getting TOO much attention at the detriment of other critical routes. Republican State Rep Louis Riggs...
MISSOURI STATE
saucemagazine.com

London's Wing House is a St. Louis landmark

Dale and Hildred London opened London & Sons Wing House at 2237 Cass Ave. in 1963. Originally, the menu’s focus was hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream, but within a few years, London’s wings and carryout chicken dinners had become the restaurant’s signature. Today, the menu’s core items are still made using recipes developed by Dale and Hildred, something their son, London’s current owner Patrick London, says will never change. The essential London’s order, Patrick said, is wings with a side of fries dressed with cheese, hot sauce and ketchup, and an order of rolls. The hot sauce is so popular that they sell it by the bottle, but Patrick’s not giving away its secrets. “I don’t know if that’s a good idea to share that, but it is something that’s unique and special,” he laughed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

St. Louis was named one of the 10 Gambling Cities in the US

If you want to get your gambling groove on without having to take a flight to Las Vegas, then you should check out St. Louis according to one big-time travel website. St. Louis, Missouri was just named the 10th most popular gambling city in the US according to the travel website attractionsofamerica.com. St. Louis comes in 10th behind Las Vegas in the number one spot followed by Atlantic City, Reno, Tunica (Mississippi), Chicago, Detroit, Shreveport (Louisiana), Palm Springs, and Philadelphia. Why does St. Louis make the top 10? On the site they say...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor

Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
vinepair.com

Yuengling is Coming to St. Louis, Longtime Home to Budweiser

One East Coast beer brand is expanding to the Midwest — and it’s sure to shake up the local brewing scene in St. Louis. Beginning this spring, Yuengling lager will be distributed in Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma, according to Molson Coors. As part of a joint project between D.G. Yuengling & Son Inc. and Molson Coors, the beer brand will soon offer its Traditional Lager, Light Lager 99, Golden Pilsner, FLIGHT, and more in these states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Missouri Legislature continues its WAR on St. Louis

The annual legislative assault in Jefferson City against St. Louis, its favorite target along with Kansas City, has begun. The GOP-dominated Missouri Legislature has already introduced a bill to disenfranchise voters in our city. We’re specifically calling out House Bill 301, sponsored by Joplin State Representative Lane Roberts, which directly names and targets only St. Louis City and our democratically-elected circuit attorney, Kimberly Gardner.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Local road crews deal with slick roads

A number of accidents and fender benders Sunday night into Monday morning were caused by light freezing precipitation that was a little more than what some road crews expected. It doesn’t take much ice on the roads to cause problems, and Sunday’s icing backed up traffic for miles on area interstates – mostly in Missouri.
ALTON, IL
kjluradio.com

St. Louis woman dies after wrecking her truck on icy roads in Morgan County

A St. Louis woman dies when she wrecks her truck on an icy Morgan County road. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Bridget Burgoon, 20, was driving on Highway 50 last night, just west of Syracuse, when she lost control of her pickup truck and spun into the path of an oncoming truck. Burgoon was transported to a Jefferson City hospital where she was pronounced dead.
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Firearm discoveries at KCI increase by 30 percent

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Missouri airports discovered a total of 215 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage in 2022. St. Louis Lambert International Airport saw a small decrease with 99 guns found last year, but still led the state in overall detections at security checkpoints. Kansas City International...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Missouri coal power plants polluting the groundwater, report says

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A new report finds nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, showed improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91% of all coal plants in the United States.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

