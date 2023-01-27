Wichita Crime Stoppers ask for help in robbery case from December

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County are asking for help in identifying a man it says is suspected of stealing a bag of cash from a gas station employee while walking to her car.

A news release says at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 19, Wichita police officers responded to a robbery call in the 2000 block of S Oliver St An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.

Police say the suspect left the scene, running south and then east through a neighborhood. He was wearing red pants, red shoes, and a black hoodie with the Colorado flag on the front.

You can view footage of the incident by clicking here . If you have information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or submit a tip online by clicking here .

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.