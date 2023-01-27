ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Crime Stoppers ask for help in robbery case from December

By Daniel Fair
KSN News
 4 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County are asking for help in identifying a man it says is suspected of stealing a bag of cash from a gas station employee while walking to her car.

A news release says at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Dec. 19, Wichita police officers responded to a robbery call in the 2000 block of S Oliver St An employee of a gas station was walking to her vehicle with a bank deposit bag full of cash when an unknown suspect ran by and took it from her.

Former Kansas couple found murdered in Oklahoma

Police say the suspect left the scene, running south and then east through a neighborhood. He was wearing red pants, red shoes, and a black hoodie with the Colorado flag on the front.

You can view footage of the incident by clicking here . If you have information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111 or submit a tip online by clicking here .

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,500.

