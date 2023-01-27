ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street where they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
RAPID CITY, SD
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents

RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
RAPID CITY, SD
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
RAPID CITY, SD
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
RAPID CITY, SD
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
Check out Rapid City’s new logo

RAPID CITY, SD – The City’s Legal and Finance Committee will take up formal discussion of approving a City logo at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting – the next step in a detailed 18-month process to develop the City’s first-ever logo and marketing brand. A hearing on approving the new city logo is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.
RAPID CITY, SD
Woman faces DUI, possession of stolen vehicle charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car. Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street. Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the...
RAPID CITY, SD
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
RAPID CITY, SD
Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home

SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
SPEARFISH, SD
Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid City woman arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle

RAPID CITY, S.D. – 38-year-old Stacie Tail of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department. According to police, at around 11 p.m., police observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling...
RAPID CITY, SD
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Competition heats up at the Black Hills Stock Show for the annual chili cook-off

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the stock show and rodeo well underway in Rapid City, attendees gathered near the ice arena on Sunday for a nearly 30-year mainstay: the chili cook-off. Ten participants put their best recipes forward for the public and contest judges to try Head Chili Wrangler Jay Murphy explains, vying for theirs to be the best.
RAPID CITY, SD

