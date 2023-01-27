Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
The report cards are in! How do Rapid City area high schools compare?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The overwhelming majority of public high school students in the Rapid City area attend one of three schools: Rapid City Central, Rapid City Stevens, or Douglas High School. But how do they compare? Here’s a look at data from the 2021-2022 South Dakota School Report...
kotatv.com
Community has prayer action for Ira Wright, killed in an officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunday, a prayer action was held in North Rapid to support the family of Ira Wright, and for anyone who recently lost a loved one. Wright was involved in an officer-involved shooting on Jan. 19. He was shot and killed by a Rapid City police officer around 10 p.m. According to the Rapid City Police Department Chief Don Hedrick, the officers went to the area of Surfwood Drive and Maple Street where they encountered a person who took off running from them. During the chase, police say, the person reportedly pulled a gun on one of the officers.
newscenter1.tv
“A win-win for everybody” S.D. Ellsworth Development Authority announces tentative but promising solution for EAFB residents
RAPID CITY, S.D. – South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority (SDEDA) announced a tentative but promising solution, the Ellsworth Community Clean Water Project, to provide water to residents near the Ellsworth Air Force Base who were impacted by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). “There are several different solutions that were...
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS: A blanket of white covers Rapid City and surrounding area
RAPID CITY, S.D. — While it can certainly create its challenges (drive the conditions, not the speed limit!), snow can also turn South Dakota’s Black Hills and prairie into a wonderland.
kotatv.com
A logo for the city of Rapid City is in the approval process
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tuesday, Feb. 1, the city’s Legal and Finance committee will discuss approving Rapid City’s first-ever logo which was created in an 18-month process. The process began in August of 2021 and the final selection features a bold tri-colored “R-C” emblem along with a...
kotatv.com
Major construction projects underway in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - This week, construction started in both downtown Rapid City and Sioux Park. The downtown parking structure work began Monday. Construction crews started working on the south stairwell on both the first and second floors. “Portions of the ramp will be closed down during that construction....
newscenter1.tv
The cold weather didn’t stop people from attending the All Ability Skate Day at Main Street Square
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The second annual All Ability Skate Day was held at the Main Street Square Ice Rink on Saturday, January 28. Even though it was cold and snowy, it didn’t stop people from showing up. Skating was free between noon and 4 p.m. What is...
newscenter1.tv
One of Pennington County’s “Most Wanted” men arrested
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Friday evening, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of the “Most Wanted” men in the Black Hills area has been arrested. PCSO reported that Jake Michael Dimond was arrested and that his felony warrant was cancelled. The warrant for...
newscenter1.tv
What is a ranch rodeo? Ranch cowboys show their skills at the Black Hills Stock Show
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills Stock Show Ranch Rodeo kicked off Tuesday, giving real ranch cowboys an opportunity to show off their skills at one of the biggest riding events in the region. Over 50 contestants are competing in roping events, cattle gathering, and more. What is...
newscenter1.tv
Check out Rapid City’s new logo
RAPID CITY, SD – The City’s Legal and Finance Committee will take up formal discussion of approving a City logo at Wednesday afternoon’s meeting – the next step in a detailed 18-month process to develop the City’s first-ever logo and marketing brand. A hearing on approving the new city logo is set for next Monday’s City Council meeting.
KELOLAND TV
Woman faces DUI, possession of stolen vehicle charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City woman is behind bars Thursday morning, accused of stealing a car. Rapid City Police say it happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Officers saw a car speeding westbound on Omaha Street. Police then learned that the car was stolen. Authorities followed the...
newscenter1.tv
“Our families can rest.” Reactions to the verdict of the triple homicide case in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the jury declaring Arnson Absolu guilty on January 26 of three counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of 26-year-old Charles Red Willow, 29-year-old Ashley Nagy, and 22-year-old Dakota Zaiser, the courtroom gallery was overcome with relief upon hearing the statement. Witness testimonies concluded Tuesday and closing arguments were held Wednesday as the jury deliberated for around two days before reaching their verdict.
newscenter1.tv
An icon in Rapid City, Firehouse Brewing Co. serves up history, beer and food
Firehouse Brewing Company is an icon in downtown Rapid City for 31 years. The building gets its name from it being a firehouse from 1915 until the 1980s. Firehouse Brewing Co. is South Dakota’s oldest brew pub. The establishment incorporates a number of different styles of beer, appealing to a wide base of customers.
newscenter1.tv
Reenact your favorite scene from “Cheers” with a custom built bar made of Black Hills Pine in this Spearfish home
SPEARFISH, S.D. – — awesome home located in the Green Acres Subdivision. This place has three bedrooms and one bathroom. On the main floor, you have two bedrooms, the bathroom and both the kitchen and living area. In the basement, you’ll find another bedroom and a very spacious family room. The basement is also where you’ll find the custom-built wet bar made with local Black Hills Pine, perfect for entertaining Sam, Diane, Frasier and who could forget NORM!
newscenter1.tv
Despite the cold and snow, over 60 people turned out for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. – About 60 people turned out despite the cold and snow for Rapid City’s first legislative cracker barrel of 2023, which was hosted by Elevate Rapid City and held at Western Dakota Tech. After officials introduced themselves and some of their bills or concerns, the...
newscenter1.tv
Check out these tips from Rapid City businesses on how to get vacay-ready on “National Plan for Vacation Day”
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the cold weather back in Rapid City and the Black Hills region, spring and summer may feel far away. However, it is never too early to plan for your next vacation. And while you are planning, why not consider a “staycation” in the Rushmore State? Visit Rapid City’s Director of Marketing, Dani Benne gives some advice on trip-planning for your next big adventure.
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City woman arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
RAPID CITY, S.D. – 38-year-old Stacie Tail of Rapid City was arrested Tuesday night after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the Rapid City Police Department. According to police, at around 11 p.m., police observed a vehicle that had been reported stolen traveling...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sanaa Abouresk reacts to prestigious culinary award nomination
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two South Dakota chefs have been announced as semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. Both Sanaa Abouresk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls and Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer are listed in the Best Chef category for the Midwest region.
kotatv.com
District 30 voters: ‘We legally elected her, and we don’t want her illegally removed’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In light of state Senator Julie Frye-Mueller’s suspension, some voters in South Dakota’s Senate District 30 feel their voices have been denied the representation they voted for. What makes up Custer, Fall River, and parts of Pennington County is the area considered South...
newscenter1.tv
Competition heats up at the Black Hills Stock Show for the annual chili cook-off
RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the stock show and rodeo well underway in Rapid City, attendees gathered near the ice arena on Sunday for a nearly 30-year mainstay: the chili cook-off. Ten participants put their best recipes forward for the public and contest judges to try Head Chili Wrangler Jay Murphy explains, vying for theirs to be the best.
