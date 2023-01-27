Read full article on original website
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Son of Atlanta radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley dies
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Brandon Smiley, the son of comedian and Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley, has died. He was reportedly 32. Rickey Smiley shared the news of his son’s death on social media Sunday. “I just have bad news this morning. I’m on my way to the airport...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Popular Atlanta radio host Rickey Smiley provides an update after son dies Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, Rickey Smiley’s son Brandon Smiley died at 32. Rickey confirmed the passing of his son on a Facebook live post as he prepared to leave for Birmingham to be with his family. He asked everyone to pray for him, his family...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Why Rick Astley Is Suing Rapper Yung Gravy
Young rapper Yung Gravy is staring down the barrel of a new lawsuit filed by Rick Astley this week.
Henry County Daily Herald
ON THE MARKET: Check out this quaint family home in Buford
This new home is within walking distance from downtown Buford which fosters great restaurants and entertainment. This property, which has been completed with the most current and fabulous features, is on the market and ready for someone to call home!. The first floor has 10-foot ceilings and 8-foot doors with...
‘I’m still processing it in some ways’: The 1619 Project comes to Atlanta
On a crisp Saturday morning, dozens of invited guest and media gathered at The Gathering Spot in Midtown Atlanta for a discussion about the new The 1619 Project docuseries which began airing on Hulu this week. The post ‘I’m still processing it in some ways’: The 1619 Project comes to Atlanta appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta
Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
theatlanta100.com
Local restaurant inspired this item in ‘The Menu’
Buzzy film “The Menu” debuted in 2022 and has been the talk of the town. But did you know the movie has Atlanta ties?. The film follows a young couple who travel to an island to experience an exclusive restaurant with a lavish menu. Course by course, the film follows the prep work, execution, serving, and eating of the evening’s menu, which includes a mouthwateringly good-looking burger.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
Henry County Daily Herald
Kevin Bacon Sparks Joy With Another Video Singing With His Goats
Kevin Bacon followers, rejoice—the goats are back!.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issues statement on release of Tyre Nichols video
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the release of videos of the brutal beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. “Once again, we bear witness to a horrific act—a vile and brutal attack of a young unarmed Black man in America by officers who were sworn to serve and protect. I know I am not alone in myfeelings of sickness and anger in the attack on Mr. Tyre Nichols. I grieve with my community, and my heart goes out to Mr. Nichols’ family.
tourcounsel.com
Tanger Outlets Locust Grove | Outlet mall in Georgia
Another outlet option in Atlanta, this one located south of the city, is Tanger Outlets Locust Grove. Its selection of stores is quite good as there are options for all tastes such as Polo Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Carter's or GAP baby clothing store. It is smaller than the other outlets...
atlantanewsfirst.com
UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas, Texas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested and charged with public intoxication in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to Dallas police officials. Officials say police responded to reports of a man banging on doors on the 1600 block of Tribeca Way around...
baldwin2k.com
TikTok-induced pandemonium at Milledgeville hair salon
A local beautician was live-streaming on TikTok and doing a customer's hair last Friday afternoon. The topic of the live-stream was "relationship advice and reasons (for the beautician's) recent past relationship failing." Unfortunately, the beautician's ex, the one from "recent past relationship," found out about the live-stream and proceeded to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Officially Out at ABC News Following Reveal of ‘GMA3′ Anchors’ Affair
UPDATE (1/27/2023 6:45PM):. Amy Roback and T.J. Holmes are officially no longer with ABC News after their romantic relationship was discovered.
UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe
The University of Georgia Athletic Department has put out a second statement on the January 15 car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying LeCroy was, at the time of the accident, not authorized to drive the SUV that wrecked on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens.
‘This has to stop:’ Georgia leaders react to video of Memphis officers beating Tyre Nichols
ATLANTA — Moments after Memphis police released video of five officers’ interaction with Tyre Nichols three days before he died, Georgia leaders began posting their reactions. Nichols died earlier this month after being beaten by five Memphis police officers after a traffic stop. All five of those officers...
Stetson Bennett released after public intoxication arrest in Texas, officials say
ATHENS, Ga. — Former University of Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett is out of jail Sunday after police arrested him in Dallas, Texas. Bennett is charged with public intoxication. Dallas Police Department said officers arrested Bennett, 25, after receiving calls about a person banging on doors at an apartment complex.
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
