Rita Ora Confirms Marriage to Taika Waititi

 4 days ago
Rita Ora, 32, and Taika Waititi, 47, are married… and they have been for awhile!

Rumors were swirling in August that the singer and director had tied the knot, and now Ora has confirmed they did get hitched.

She told the “Heart Breakfast” podcast, “Yes [I am married]. I am officially off the market, people. I chose to keep it more private and keep it to myself.”

She explained, “When the rumors came out ‘is she, isn’t she?’ I wanted to play on it. I wanted to do a wedding that didn’t go to plan… That’s not to say that is actually what happened.”

Rita said it was “perfect,” adding, “It was exactly, exactly how I wanted. It is nice to keep some things just to myself sometimes. It was nice and sweet… Sorry, it’s not that interesting. One day I will throw a big party.”

Ora was promoting her new single “You Only Love Me,” and said her new album is inspired by her loves story with Taika.

“I just thought I may as well put it in my music,” she said. “So this is the first time where the music does all the talking. It explains my love story which is on the album.”

When the marriage reports first surfaced in August, a source told the U.K. Sun, “It was a really intimate ceremony and super special for everyone there. Their nearest and dearest can see how madly in love they are.”

“Despite living in the spotlight, Rita is determined to keep the relationship as private as possible and didn’t want to make a big song and dance about the wedding,” the insider went on. “A big, showbiz-style bash is planned to celebrate, but don’t expect to see it being flogged to the highest-bidding magazine.”

Just days before, Rita posted a pic of herself wearing a wedding band-like ring on that finger.

In July, “Extra” asked about some engagement rumors that were going around.

At the time, Rita called the buzz “a little cheeky.”

Without giving the rumors too much attention, she said, “I am very happy, I’ll tell you that.”

