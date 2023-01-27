Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Dallas Cowboys Fire Coach
Once again, the Dallas Cowboys failed to make a deep playoff run as they fell short losing to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 last Sunday in the divisional round of the playoffs. The elite offense of the Dallas Cowboys sputtered and struggled, which lead to Jerry Jones and head coach Mike McCarthy to make a tough decision.
DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach
DeMeco Ryans has risen up the ranks and his next job will be as an NFL head coach. Ryans has agreed to become the new head coach of the Houston Texans. He is getting a six-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Former 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans and the Houston Texans reached agreement today... The post DeMeco Ryans agrees to deal to become head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton lands head coach job
The Denver Broncos wanted to make a splash when hiring their next head coach, and they have done just that. Sean Payton has reached an agreement to become the head coach of the Broncos, according to multiple reports. The Broncos have agreed to a compensation package with the New Orleans Saints, who previously held Payton’s... The post Sean Payton lands head coach job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NECN
NFL Rumors: Brock Purdy Suffered Torn UCL, Will Be Sidelined Six Months
Reports: Purdy suffered torn UCL, will be sidelined six months originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy reportedly will be sidelined for the next six months. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday, citing sources, that the 49ers rookie quarterback endured a complete tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right throwing elbow and is recommended to undergo surgery. However, no official decision has been made as of Monday afternoon.
NECN
Brock Purdy Couldn't Throw After Injury Vs. Eagles, Set for MRI
PHILADELPHIA — Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy re-entered the NFC Championship Game on Sunday in the third quarter with the 49ers in catch-up mode. But because of the condition of Purdy’s throwing elbow, it looked as if the 49ers were more concerned with running out the clock on the season.
NECN
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Epic 4th-Down Catch to Set Up Bengals' Tying TD Vs. Chiefs
When in doubt, throw it up to Ja'Marr Chase. With Cincinnati going for it on a fourth-and-6 to begin the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC Championship Game, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a deep shot to his star wide receiver. And despite being covered by two Kansas City Chiefs defenders,...
NECN
Injured Brock Purdy Returns to NFC Championship After Josh Johnson Hurt
Injured Purdy returns to NFC title game after Johnson hurt originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Brock Purdy returned to NFC Championship Game in the third quarter despite sustaining a right elbow injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Purdy was pressed...
NECN
Travis Kelce Mocks ‘Burrowhead,' Sends Message to Cincinnati Mayor
The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in an AFC Championship Game thriller at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Harrison Butker drilled a 45-yard field goal in the final seconds to send Kansas City to a third Super Bowl in four years. Travis Kelce hauled...
NECN
Conflicting Reports on If Vic Fangio Hired as Dolphins DC
Conflicting reports on Vic Fangio's future originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday it appeared that former Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is set to become not only the next defensive coordinator for the Dolphins, but the highest-paid coordinator in the league. But on Monday morning a new report came out saying the deal isn’t quite done yet.
NECN
Jalen Hurts Arrives in Snazzy Fit Before Eagles-49ers NFC Title Game
Jalen Hurts arrives in snazzy fit before NFC Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts is ready to go. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback arrived at Lincoln Financial Field, where his team will host the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown. The 24-year-old star QB arrived in an eye-catching full purple ensemble, one that turned heads on social media.
NECN
Tatum Responds to LeBron's Latest Complaint After C's-Lakers No-Call
Tatum responds to LeBron's latest complaint after C's-Lakers no-call originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. LeBron James still isn't over the foul that wasn't. Boston forward Jayson Tatum appeared to clearly foul James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game at TD Garden, but the referees missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the Celtics pulled away for a 125-121 win.
NECN
Jayson Tatum Shares Humorous Reaction to LeBron James No-Call in Celtics-Lakers
Tatum plays coy with reaction to LeBron no-call in Celtics-Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. You didn't think Jayson Tatum would admit to it, did you?. The Boston Celtics forward appeared to foul Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden, but the officials missed the call and allowed the game to go to overtime, where the C's pulled out a 125-121 victory.
NECN
Lakers Voice Frustration With Controversial No-Call in Loss to Celtics
Lakers voice frustration with controversial no-call in loss to C's originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Resiliency, and perhaps some help from the officials, propelled the Boston Celtics to a thrilling overtime victory vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. With the game tied, Jayson Tatum appeared to foul...
NECN
No, Bears Linebacker Jack Sanborn Is Not Dating Margot Robbie
No, Margot Robbie is not dating Jack Sanborn originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Nope. Margot Robbie is not dating Bears rookie linebacker Jack Sanborn. Nor is she dating White Sox infielder Leury Garcia. You may have seen tweets or headlines about these Chicago athletes getting together with the A-list actress from Australia, but it’s really just a big goof.
NECN
2023 NFL Salary Cap Reportedly Set; Here's How It Impacts Patriots
2023 NFL salary cap reportedly set; Here's how it impacts Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2022 NFL season still has one more game left to be played -- Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles -- but that won't stop the league from planning for the 2023 campaign.
Comments / 0