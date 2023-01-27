Dollar General stores temporarily close around state; Ohio AG who sued the company claims credit

PENINSULA, Ohio – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will resume its regular schedule and events Feb. 3, the railroad announced this week. Last October, the National Park Service closed some portions of the railroad due to “significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River,” according to a news release. The closures caused the scenic railroad to cancel some trips and modify others. Since then, an engineering firm has worked to remediate areas with significant erosion. The work was paid for by $14 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO