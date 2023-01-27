Dollar General stores temporarily close around state; Ohio AG who sued the company claims credit

Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, OH
One Of Kidnapped 6-Month-Old Ohio Twins Returned To Parents Suddenly DiesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Free Psychotherapy For Depression Offered By Ohio State UniversityTed RiversColumbus, OH
"A Man Murdered A Woman And Her Kids And Got Away With It." The Story Of Jameila WestThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
YMCA of Central Ohio to screen ‘Black Boys’ this February, speaks on meaning of being a Black male in the USThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gov. Mike DeWine proposes sweeping spending plan to help Ohio children in State of the State address
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine, in his State of the State address on Tuesday, laid out a wide-ranging spending plan to help Ohio children, from expanding childcare and children’s health care to providing more education funding from kindergarten to college. DeWine, speaking before a packed Ohio House...
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposes new $2,500 tax deduction for parents, exemptions for baby essentials
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is proposing new tax cuts for parents, he announced Tuesday while rolling out his new two-year state budget plan. DeWine said he wants to adopt a new state income-tax deduction worth $2,500 per child and eliminate the state sales tax for “critical infant supplies,” including diapers, wipes, cribs, car seats, strollers and safety equipment.
Ohio’s casinos and racinos set a record for gambling dollars in 2022, ahead of sports wagering
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio’s casinos and racinos took in $2.33 billion in gambling revenue in 2022, narrowly breaking the record they set in 2021 as they headed into the new era of sports gambling on a high note. December will be the last month in Ohio where casinos...
Bad ‘vibes’? Householder attorney questions whether federal judge is fit to oversee corruption trial
CINCINNATI, Ohio – An attorney for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder questioned whether the federal judge presiding over the trial was fit to oversee the proceedings as court resumed Tuesday after a nearly one-week delay. Attorney Mark Marein said that he was getting bad “vibes” from the court...
Ohio man sentenced for threatening to crash plane into Anheuser-Busch plant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A former member of the Ohio National Guard was sentenced Tuesday to three years of community control after authorities say he threatened to fly a plane into an Anheuser-Busch beer plant in Columbus. James Meade II, 26, of Chesterhill, Ohio, in Morgan County, was sentenced after...
School vouchers expansion would qualify family of four earning $111,000 a year under Gov. Mike DeWine proposal
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine asked the legislature on Tuesday to expand vouchers for K-12 private school tuition to more Ohio families. Families are eligible for EdChoice scholarships by either living in the boundaries of a low-performing school or by household income. Currently, a family of four can qualify for state money if the household income is at or below $69,375, or 250% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Breweries feel changing landscape, demographics in post-pandemic world
CLEVELAND, Ohio – With more than 400 breweries in Ohio, the craft-brewing business is mostly strong. But make no mistake: The industry across the country and in the state is still feeling the residual economic effects from the coronavirus pandemic’s restrictions along with competitive pressure. Yet the state’s...
Fire at Connecticut egg farm kills 100,000 hens, reports say
BOZRAH, Connecticut — An estimated 100,000 hens were killed when a large fire broke out at an egg farm over the weekend, reports say. The Hartford Courant reports about 20 fire departments responded to the fire Saturday afternoon at at Hillandale Farms. The fire destroyed a chicken house that was about 50 feet by 400 feet, the Courant reports.
AFL-CIO president lawyers up to keep out of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s corruption trial
CINCINNATI, Ohio – The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO mounted an effort Monday to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. In a motion Monday, a lawyer for AFL-CIO President Tim Burga said attorneys defending Larry Householder issued...
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
AFL-CIO gets dragged into Householder’s corruption trial: Capitol Letter
Union boss: AFL-CIO President Tim Burga is fighting a subpoena to appear as a defense witness for former Speaker Larry Householder in his corruption trial, Jake Zuckerman reports. A court filing from Burga newly discloses that the unions took $1.4 million to pay for political ads from a nonprofit that prosecutors say was central to Householder’s bribery scheme.
Mike Gibbons bankrolled his U.S. Senate campaign. Now he’s spending to punish Republicans who worked with Dems to choose Ohio’s new House Speaker
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cleveland businessman Mike Gibbons spent millions of his own fortune last year funding an ultimately unsuccessful run for the U.S. Senate last year. Now he has a new political project.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad resumes regular schedule, events following closures to fix erosion
PENINSULA, Ohio – The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad will resume its regular schedule and events Feb. 3, the railroad announced this week. Last October, the National Park Service closed some portions of the railroad due to “significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River,” according to a news release. The closures caused the scenic railroad to cancel some trips and modify others. Since then, an engineering firm has worked to remediate areas with significant erosion. The work was paid for by $14 million in Great American Outdoors Act funding.
Former Ohio state Rep. Dan Ramos has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Dan Ramos, a former Democratic state representative from Lorain, died Saturday, according to the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram. He was 41. The cause of Ramos’ death has not yet been released, according to the newspaper. During his eight years in the Ohio House, Ramos was an outspoken liberal who,...
Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023; jackpot $31 million
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Mega Millions lottery selected winning numbers in its drawing for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, with the jackpot at an estimated $31 million. The numbers are 7-9-18-29-39 Mega Ball 13 Megaplier 4x. The Powerball jackpot is an estimated $653 million for the drawing on Wednesday, Feb....
Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best freshman boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. Tuesday begins the first of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Police drone locates fleeing suspects: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Visitor from Saudi Arabia pulled from Lake Erie, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man visiting from Saudi Arabia died in Lake Erie on Monday, authorities say. Abdulrahman Alanazi, 30, was found about 12 a.m. in the water at 900 E. 9th St., according to police. No foul play is suspected. Alanazi was reported missing on Friday. He was...
