Lebanon-Express
Florence Pugh to release music for new Zach Braff movie
In an interview with 'The Run-Through' podcast, Florence Pugh revealed that she is releasing music that will be in Zach Braff's movie 'A Good Person'.
See Lisa Loring play the original Wednesday Addams
The actress, best known as the first to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom has died at the age of 64, according to her longtime agent.
