DC's Creature Commandos Story So Big It Had to Be Animation
Fans of all things DC got their first glimpse at the new DC Universe on Tuesday, a cross-medium effort telling one interconnected story. As newly-minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran have confirmed, the DC Universe will be made up films and television shows, both live-action and animated, in addition to video games. As for what gets the live-action versus animation treatment, it all depends on the story.
Jon Bernthal's Current Series Cancelled Amid MCU Return Speculation
When it comes to television shows, production schedules make it awfully hard for an actor to appear in more than one series in a major role. For fans hoping to see the return of Jon Bernthal's Frank Castle, you might be in luck. Monday, Showtime announced it had canceled American Gigolo, the series Bernthal starred in last fall. Coincidentally enough, Daredevil: Born Again begins filming in just a matter of weeks, with many hoping the character will pop up in the extended 18-episode series.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Preview Teases Big Trouble for Joel and Ellie
Spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us incoming! After reaching Bill and Frank's compound in the latest episode of The Last of Us, Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) are in a world of trouble come next Sunday. Immediately following the show's latest episode Sunday night, HBO released the preview for the fourth episode, teasing plenty of trouble for the thrill-seekers.
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
WWE Raw: Early Plans for the Post-Royal Rumble Episode Revealed
Tonight's Monday Night Raw takes place in Tulsa and will be WWE's first TV program to feature the fallout from Saturday's Royal Rumble pay-per-view. WWE released a video hours before the show in which Byron Saxton confirmed tonight's episode would open with a promo from Cody Rhodes — winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble. Rhea Ripley, who outlasted 29 other women to win the Women's Rumble, is expected to pick which champion she'll face at WrestleMania (either Bianca Belair or Charlotte Flair) at some point during the evening.
Booster Gold: Could Blue Beetle Appear in the DCU's HBO Max Show?
The future of the DC Universe was unveiled on Tuesday, with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran outlining their plans for new movies and HBO Max-exclusive television shows. One of the most surprising — and long-awaited — entries in that list is Booster Gold, a television series that will follow the titular hero from the future. The prospect of seeing Michael Carter / Booster Gold in his own solo project has enticed fans for quite a while now, and while we know next-to-nothing about the series, there are definitely some tropes from Booster Gold comics that could make their way onscreen. Chief among them might be: could we see one or more characters from DC's Blue Beetle mantle appear in the show?
Showtime Cancels Two Fan-Favorite Series Before New Seasons
Amid restructuring at Showtime, the streamer has canceled a pair of fan-favorite series in lieu of offering them renewals for sophomore outings. Monday, Showtime announced both American Gigolo and Let the Right One In have been canceled after their debut seasons on the premium channel. "We are extremely proud of...
Harley Quinn Confirmed to Continue Under DC Studios
Tuesday was a huge day for DC fans with DC Studios announcing the first half of the DC Universe's Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters slate, but while there were several new film and television projects to get excited about, co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran also had some news about existing projects as well — including Harley Quinn. At the press event outlining the slate, Gunn and Safran were asked about the fate of the fan-favorite HBO Max animated series and Gunn made it clear that Harley's adventures will be continuing.
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
FX Cancels New Series After One Season
FX has canceled Kindred after just one season. The series, which was based on Octavia E. Butler's novel of the same name, debuted exclusively on Hulu with all eight episodes of the first season dropping at once on December 13th. The cancellation is a rare move for FX, which isn't known cancelling series after single seasons. According to Deadline, despite debuting to positive audience response, Kindred just didn't create the same sort of buzz another FX series — The Bear — did. The series also hasn't fared especially well with critics and at present has 59 percent critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Includes Jack White Taking Over
Move aside, Eminem. Jack White is the superstar of this week's top 10 list (again)! Fret not. Eminem and Spidey are still holding strong. Meanwhile, the force is strong in the high republic, as the debut of new characters sends it flying to the top ten. The alien symbiote isn't far behind in a savage silhouette cover. Another planetary adventure lands on our list as the series waits for more news from Amazon. The debut of a new team of turtles is also seeing a tremendous amount of interest, along with a beautifully illustrated Power Girl cover by Warren Louw. The Marvel speculation market brings back some repeats in the form of Red Hulk, Adam Warlock, and the Phoenix. Read on below to find out why these books soared in sales this past week!
One Piece Reveals Stussy's Succubus Powers
One Piece has officially moved the mysterious Stussy into action with the newest chapters of the series, and now that she's showing off her abilities, the newest chapter is revealing more of her succubus powers! The first arc of the final saga of Eiichiro Oda's long running series has started to reveal some of the huge mysteries that fans have been questioning for a long time. As Luffy and the Straw Hats make their way through Dr. Vegapunk's laboratory on Egghead island, they are getting some big clues filling in some pieces from the past. This includes the scientist's own role in it.
The Queen's Gambit Season 2 on Netflix Seemingly Teased by Anya Taylor-Joy
Netflix's The Queen's Gambit was a hit with fans, critics, and awards organizations, serving as Anya Taylor-Joy's breakout performance, allowing her to take on coveted roles in a variety of projects, though a recent tweet has fans thinking she could be making a return to the small screen. Taylor-Joy recently tweeted, then deleted, the message "The Queen's Gambit 2." Understandably, fans were quick to speculate that this was confirmation of such a project, with her deleting the tweet just minutes later only igniting more questions about whether she knew this would imply a Season 2 was on the way or if she shared something before she was supposed to.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Swamp Thing: Here's the Comic They Should Adapt for Film
After a few years in the ether, Swamp Thing is heading back to live-action. Tuesday, James Gunn and Peter Safran unveiled the upcoming slate for DC Studios' new DC Universe. Titled Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters, the franchise's first chunk of storytelling will feature both well-known properties like Superman: Legacy and The Brave and the Bold, and characters that are far from the A-list. One of those that fall into the second half of that equation is one Alec Holland, who will be receiving a Swamp Thing movie at some over the next three or four years.
