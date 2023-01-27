ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Village Living

Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023

Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
thebamabuzz.com

WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns

While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

School choice in Alabama still a hot topic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama's Gov. Kay Ivey started her second term with a focus on education. She has been very vocal lately about the need for school choice. While it's still a hot topic, the reality is there's no definition of how it will work in Alabama. There is support and opposition around the topic. There are many questions but few answers.
ALABAMA STATE
wvasfm.org

Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief

A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
SELMA, AL
weisradio.com

Alabama High School Counselor Arrested

An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
ASHVILLE, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally

The man was listed in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment after being thrown off his motorcycle. Students at Newton Elementary wondered what in the world was going on after they were summoned to the lunchroom. Dothan Housing working towards more...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
utv44.com

Alabama mayors comment on Tyre Nichols' killing

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayors across Alabama met on Monday in Mobile to address the state’s most important issues. One of the topics was public safety and police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. "So, the conversation...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Aldi opens Alabama hub that will be keystone for regional expansion

Supermarket chain Aldi officially opened a massive regional headquarters and distribution center in coastal Alabama on Tuesday, promising more stores and more jobs to come. “At Aldi, we really try hard, and we have a very big commitment to everybody we serve to offer the best quality products at amazing prices,” said Aldi Divisional Vice President Heather Moore. “With inflation and rising food costs, we all read the news, we know that, that message is more important today than it has ever been. And that fuels our expansion throughout the U.S. We’re continuing to expand coast to coast. But this facility here is really an especially important part of that puzzle.”
ALABAMA STATE
Bham Now

6 sweet places for chocolate this Valentine’s Day in Birmingham

What’s better than sharing delicious, creamy chocolate treats with the people you love? We can’t think of anything. This Valentine’s season is coming up quick—for our recommendations on the best places to get your Valentine’s chocolates in Birmingham, keep reading. 1. Honeycreeper Chocolate. Honeycreeper Chocolate...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
alreporter.com

Alabama’s laws affecting LGBTQ+ people reviewed in annual index

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, and the Equality Federation Institute released their 9th annual State Equality Index (SEI) Thursday. The SEI is a comprehensive state-by-state report that provides a review of statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families.
ALABAMA STATE

