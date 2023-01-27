Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Village Living
Mountain Brook resident named Mrs. Alabama International 2023
Melissa Cockerham, 48, was recently crowned Mrs. Alabama International 2023 and will go on to compete for the title of Mrs. International 2023, during the final competition in Kingsport, Tenn., July 21-22. On behalf of her platform during her reign as Mrs. Alabama International, Cockerham will support national and international...
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
thebamabuzz.com
WorldAtlas names Alabama’s 6 most underrated towns
While visitors often flock to cities like Birmingham or Montgomery, our state is also home to several smaller towns full of Southern charm and rich history. WorldAtlas, the original online geography resource, listed these six underrated Alabama towns in their publication this month– keep reading to see which ones made the list.
Birmingham got no warning on mass inmate release, Mayor Woodfin says
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin complained Tuesday that he had no advance notice from the Alabama Department of Corrections about a planned mass release of inmates. “Today is Tuesday,” Woodfin said. “I got notice of this Saturday and it wasn’t from the Alabama Department of Corrections.”. His staff...
wvtm13.com
School choice in Alabama still a hot topic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama's Gov. Kay Ivey started her second term with a focus on education. She has been very vocal lately about the need for school choice. While it's still a hot topic, the reality is there's no definition of how it will work in Alabama. There is support and opposition around the topic. There are many questions but few answers.
wvasfm.org
Caravan for Selma Disaster Relief
A caravan of food, supplies and water for the Selma Disaster Relief Drive left the campus of Alabama State University early Friday. The caravan was led and organized by State Representative Penni McClammy, ASU’s President Dr. Quinton Ross, ASU Vice President of Student Affairs, Dr. Malinda Swoope, and Cubie Raye Hayes with Citizens that Care.
Upscale bowling, billiards and food franchise coming to Hoover: First of 8 for Alabama
An upscale entertainment franchise featuring bowling lanes, billiard tables and fine food is eyeing Alabama for expansion, with at least eight locations planned in coming years. The first 810 Billards & Bowling location in Alabama could open in Hoover later this year, according to the company’s CEO. The entertainment...
WHNT-TV
Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set to Be Released Jan. 31 (9 p.m., January 30, 2023)
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plans to release hundreds of inmates from its facilities Tuesday. (9 p.m., January 30, 2023) Hundreds of Alabama Inmates Set to Be Released Jan. …. The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) plans to release hundreds of inmates from its facilities Tuesday. (9 p.m., January...
weisradio.com
Alabama High School Counselor Arrested
An Alabama high school counselor was arrested Monday on allegations of sex with a student. Jessica B. Herb, 39, is charged with two counts of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19, according to St. Clair County Sheriff Billy Murray. Herb is a guidance counselor at Ashville High School. School officials said that she has been placed on leave.
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
The man was listed in critical condition and was transported by helicopter to Southeast Medical Center in Dothan for treatment after being thrown off his motorcycle. Students at Newton Elementary wondered what in the world was going on after they were summoned to the lunchroom. Dothan Housing working towards more...
New movie being shot in Birmingham
The filming for a new movie started in Birmingham and several surrounding cities on Monday.
wbrc.com
Community group formed to address problems in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A new community group is forming in Tuscaloosa to address concerns facing the city. The group is called the Transparency and Truth Coalition and it was formed by Jerry Carter, who served as president of Tuscaloosa’s NAACP branch for 10 years. He left the NAACP...
utv44.com
Alabama mayors comment on Tyre Nichols' killing
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mayors across Alabama met on Monday in Mobile to address the state’s most important issues. One of the topics was public safety and police reform in the wake of Tyre Nichols' death after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, Tennessee. "So, the conversation...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham suing church developer to return land and money over incomplete project
The City of Birmingham has filed a complaint in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County against a church developer, for land and money back, after it alleges the agreement made back in 2014 wasn't held up. According to court documents, the defendants are listed as Fifth Episcopal District Development Inc.,...
Just a bus ticket and an ankle monitor: Alabama leaves freed prison inmates with no money, no plan
A bus ticket to another city. No money. No phone. That’s what the Alabama Department of Corrections gave people dropped off at bus stations Tuesday as hundreds of state inmates were set to be released early from prison following a 2021 state law. Two men got off a state...
Aldi opens Alabama hub that will be keystone for regional expansion
Supermarket chain Aldi officially opened a massive regional headquarters and distribution center in coastal Alabama on Tuesday, promising more stores and more jobs to come. “At Aldi, we really try hard, and we have a very big commitment to everybody we serve to offer the best quality products at amazing prices,” said Aldi Divisional Vice President Heather Moore. “With inflation and rising food costs, we all read the news, we know that, that message is more important today than it has ever been. And that fuels our expansion throughout the U.S. We’re continuing to expand coast to coast. But this facility here is really an especially important part of that puzzle.”
Victoryland Casino lays off several hundred after Alabama Supreme Court shuts down electronic bingo
Victoryland Casino in Macon County had to lay off several hundred employees when it shut down electronic bingo games this month because of a court order, said Dr. Lewis Benefield, a Montgomery veterinarian who is president of the casino. Benefield said the casino is hoping to replace the lost business...
Bham Now
6 sweet places for chocolate this Valentine’s Day in Birmingham
What’s better than sharing delicious, creamy chocolate treats with the people you love? We can’t think of anything. This Valentine’s season is coming up quick—for our recommendations on the best places to get your Valentine’s chocolates in Birmingham, keep reading. 1. Honeycreeper Chocolate. Honeycreeper Chocolate...
alreporter.com
Alabama’s laws affecting LGBTQ+ people reviewed in annual index
The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest LGBTQ+ civil rights organization, and the Equality Federation Institute released their 9th annual State Equality Index (SEI) Thursday. The SEI is a comprehensive state-by-state report that provides a review of statewide laws and policies that affect LGBTQ+ people and their families.
