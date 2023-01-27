ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Late El Paso Police Chief Allen laid to rest with full honors Friday

By Dave Burge
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Friends, family, fellow law enforcement and the community said its final goodbyes Friday, Jan. 27 to El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen, who died unexpectedly at age 71 on Jan. 17.

Funeral services were held at Abundant Living Faith Center in the Lower Valley this morning.

A procession of police cars and other law enforcement brought Allen’s body to Evergreen East Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with full police honors this afternoon.

That will includes a three-volley honor salute, a last radio call and the U.S. flag being presented to Allen’s widow and family.

The tradition of bagpipes being played at police or firefighter funeral stems back to the mid-19th century when the Irish potato famine led to a massive influx of Irish to the United States.

Today’s services followed Thursday night’s tribute ceremony at the convention center, where guest speakers talked about Allen’s life and the late chief lied in state.

Allen served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and served as chief for nearly 15 years.

