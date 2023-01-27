Grab "One Margarita" (or more), or "Drink a Beer," and get ready to get your "Country On," because Luke Bryan is coming back to Evansville. It's been nearly five years since Luke made his way to town. Although, that wasn't supposed to be the case. If you remember, Luke had us on the schedule for his Proud to Be Here Tour in October 2020 which featured Runaway June and a guy you may have heard of, Morgan Wallen. However, like everything thing else in 2020, the COVID pandemic sunk those plans, and while Luke rescheduled many of the dates on that tour for 2021, the Evansville stop was not one of them. But that was then, and this is now. For all intents and purposes, the world is as close to normal as possible, Luke is coming back, and that's all that matters.

