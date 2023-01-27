Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
Here’s Your Chance to Own an Established BBQ Restaurant in Evansville
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
Magic Awaits 80 Evansville Area Students Cops Connecting With Kids Disney Adventure 2023
Eighty students from ten local schools are on the trip of a lifetime. They have been selected to go to Walt Disney World with the Cops Connecting with Kids program. If you ever chat with any of the police officers, teachers, or other chaperones from one of the Cops Connecting with Kids Disney Trips, ask them about their students. There is a very good chance that they are still in contact with them, and can share some positive stories about their connection.
The Most Romantic Restaurants in the Evansville – Owensboro Area
The most romantic day of the year is just days away, and if you have been hit with Cupid's arrow, you might be in search of some ideas on how to celebrate with your significant other. There any many places in the tristate to help make the lovey-dovey holiday memorable and fun. Break out the heart-shaped box of chocolates, and your bouquet of red roses and discover what the tristate has to offer for your Valentine's Day.
Valentine’s Day Themed Events Around the Evansville – Owensboro Area
Whether you are in a relationship or friendship or just need some self-love time, there are a lot of fun events coming up in the tri-state in honor of Valentine's Day!. Want to add your event? Email us right here. UPCOMING VALENTINE'S DAY 2023 EVENTS. Glass and Resin Valentine's Painting...
You Won’t Believe the Incredibly Beautiful Inside of This Quaint Indiana Home and It’s For Sale
If there is one thing I wish I could do better, it's decorating. I'm not bad, but my decorating skills are nothing that has any kind of a WOW factor. I wish I had the creativity of this Evansville, Indiana, woman that makes it all look so easy. JoElle Baker...
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson
A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
There’s a Huge Classic Car Show & Food Truck Rally Coming to Kentucky
If you love classic cars, you're going to love this news. The Bluegrass Legends Experience, a massive classic car show, is coming to Owensboro, Kentucky this summer. The event will take place at the Owensboro Sportscenter and Moreland Park Friday, August 18th, Saturday the 19th and Sunday the 20th. Jimmy...
Unusual Reasons Why I’m a Big Fan of This Picturesque Kentucky Town
As a native of Owensboro, I've watched with pleasure as the downtown area has gone from dismal and dreary to busy, bustling, and beautiful. The potential was always there and now it's being realized. KENTUCKY IS RICH WITH 'SMALL TOWN AMERICA'. So when I'm traveling--and especially within Kentucky--I hold other...
The University of Evansville is Hosting a FREE Concert with Legendary A Cappella Group Take 6
Take 6 is the most awarded a cappella group in history, and they are coming to Evansville, and you can see them for FREE!. When you talk about a cappella vocal groups, most people probably think of Pentatonix first, they have certainly been the most visible in the last decade. But, before there was Pentatonix or a Straight No Chaser, there was Take 6. The six-member a cappella group has been entertaining crowds for over 40 years, and now you have the opportunity to see them in concert, perhaps for the first time.
DCEMA Offering Ham Radio Training…You Could Contact Someone at the Space Station
You know how to spot a ham radio operator? Look for any number of antennae outside their front door or somewhere in their yard. That's what it looks like at a friend of mine's apartment. It's why no one ever sees him; he's always talking to someone on his radio.
Luke Bryan Announces Tour Stop at Ford Center in Evansville This Summer
Grab "One Margarita" (or more), or "Drink a Beer," and get ready to get your "Country On," because Luke Bryan is coming back to Evansville. It's been nearly five years since Luke made his way to town. Although, that wasn't supposed to be the case. If you remember, Luke had us on the schedule for his Proud to Be Here Tour in October 2020 which featured Runaway June and a guy you may have heard of, Morgan Wallen. However, like everything thing else in 2020, the COVID pandemic sunk those plans, and while Luke rescheduled many of the dates on that tour for 2021, the Evansville stop was not one of them. But that was then, and this is now. For all intents and purposes, the world is as close to normal as possible, Luke is coming back, and that's all that matters.
Evansville Fire Crews Battle Monday Morning Storage Facility Fire
Can the Evansville Fire Department get a break? After a busy weekend, Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a large fire on Evansville's Northside. crews are on the scene of a working storage unit fire in the 3000 block of Kratzville Road. EPD told Eyewitness News crew on the scene that propane tanks are possibly being stored in the facility. Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.
Cold Weather Can Drain Your Car Battery, Evansville Thieves Find Out The Hard Way
My dad is a mechanic, and when you grow up with a person who works on cars, you learn a thing or two and try to take extra good care of your vehicles. For instance, when it's freezing outside I never let my gas tank go below 1/2 a tank, I get my oil changed regularly, I never leave the house without jumper cables in my car, and I always have a flat tire repair kit, and a spare with me. I also know that the wintertime can be hard on your battery, and is a time you should really have your battery tested fairly regularly to make sure it's in good working order.
Kentucky’s Own Brad Wilkerson Named NY Yankees Assistant Hitting Coach
As I write this, we are all under a winter weather advisory. You know, I was never one of those "I despise winter" types, even though I've never been a big fan. But that's been changing lately. So thinking about something that puts me in a spring or summer state of mind is most welcome.
