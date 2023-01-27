ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

Rochester Woman Found in Snowbank Revived from Drug Overdose

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders revived a Rochester woman who was found in a snowbank while experiencing symptoms of a drug overdose. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the discovery of the woman on Saturday. She was found in a snowbank by the Apache Mall by her wife who was out looking for her.
ROCHESTER, MN
Snowmobiler Airlifted Following Rochester Area Crash

Dover, MN (KROC-AM News)- A snowmobiler had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing his machine in the Rochester area Friday night. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says the man was riding with a group north of Dover when he lost control of the snowmobile and was thrown from it. The crash occurred around 10 p.m.
ROCHESTER, MN
Popular Celebrity Spotted at Rochester Restaurant

Popular Celebrity Spotted in Rochester, Minnesota Over The Weekend. I KNEW I should have ordered some food at Nupa over the weekend! And if I did, maybe, just maybe I would have timed it right and just happened to bump into a famous celebrity that was spotted in Rochester, Minnesota.
ROCHESTER, MN
Guns and Ammo Stolen From Home Along Lake Zumbro

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a home near Lake Zumbro. Sheriff's Captain James Schueller says five guns and approximately 1300 rounds of ammunition were discovered missing from a residence in the...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening in Rochester?

When Is The New Joann Fabrics Store Opening In Rochester, Minnesota?. I have to admit, I've gone in to scope out the old Joann Fabrics store to check and see if prices were being reduced for the big move. As of right now, it doesn't look like it. All I saw were regular-priced and normal-sale items. But, I did hear a nugget of info that I know people have been wondering about - when the new store over by North Target is planning to open.
ROCHESTER, MN
Veteran’s Home Coming to SE Minnesota Gets Large Donation

Preston, MN (KROC-AM News)- A veteran’s home set to open in southeast Minnesota this year has received a large donation. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (DVA) announced an $80,000 donation Monday from the VFW - Charles McLaughlin Post 906 in Hutchinson. The donation comes with the instructions that each of the state's eight veterans homes receive $10,000.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sold Out Crowd Enjoys Amazing Twins Caravan In Rochester (PHOTOS)

Twins Caravan Entertains Huge Crowd of Fans in Rochester, Minnesota. If you tried to get into Whistle Binkies on the Lake in Rochester, Minnesota on Monday night, you may have noticed the note on the door that said "Closed for Private Event". What you probably didn't know was that inside were 200 Minnesota Twins fans enjoying an amazing night of the Twins Caravan and getting autographs.
ROCHESTER, MN
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces

SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
ROCHESTER, MN
Injury Crash on I-90 in Mower County

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-90 in Mower County this afternoon. The official report on the incident indicates 61-year-old Nestor Castro was driving a pickup west on I-90 when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. The crash was reported at about 2:15 PM near the Elkton exit east of Austin.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
RCTC Touts Impact on Rochester’s Economy

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) is highlighting the college’s impact on the local economy. Minnesota State, a system made up of RCTC and 25 other colleges and universities throughout Minnesota, recently commissioned a study to study the economic contributions of its campuses. The study found the statewide system contributed $8.4 billion to Minnesota’s economy for fiscal year 2021.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

