TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Jo-Ann Fabrics Store Moving To Another LocationBryan DijkhuizenVestal, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
literock973.com
Crews put out house fire in Owego
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — A house caught fire in Owego over the weekend. Crews responded to a home on George Street on Saturday. Authorities say fire was found in the ceiling. The flames were quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported. Owego Police assisted on the scene.
NewsChannel 36
Fire destroys home in Spencer
SPENCER, N.Y. (WENY) -- A fire tore through a Spencer home early Monday morning. Crews say the home near the top of South Hill Road is completely destroyed. The blaze started a little after 12 a.m. Monday. Crews from Spencer, Candor and Community Fire Rescue were lined up on South...
NewsChannel 36
Transit Bus crashes into home in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Chemung County transit bus jumped the curb, clipping a house on the corner of West Clinton St. and Euclid Ave. in the City of Elmira Monday afternoon. According to WENY, a witness said an SUV ran a stop sign and hit the bus. The bus then went off the road, hitting the house.
Part of Vestal Parkway to be closed tomorrow
Tomorrow, part of the Vestal Parkway (NYS Route 434) will be closed to westbound traffic for utility work.
Home left in complete ruin after Sunday morning fire
JESSUP TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Sunday morning fire in Susquehanna County has left a mobile home in complete ruin. According to Jim Conboy, Rush Township Fire Chief, crews were dispatched to a fully involved mobile home fire around 7:20 a.m. on Griffiths Road near White Road in Jessup Township. Chief Conboy said crews […]
Early morning fire incinerates Susquehanna County home
THOMPSON TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Firefighters responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning that left one home in ruins. The Thompson Township Fire Department President, Bob Conklin, told Eyewitness News the house fire ignited around 6:00 a.m., in the garage and quickly spread through the home on State Route 171 near the Comforts […]
Elmira teen charged after live stream with gun, police say
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira teen has been arrested on the city’s southside after police accused him of live streaming himself while holding a handgun. Elmira Police arrested 18-year-old Ryan Cox in the morning on January 30, 2023. According to the arrest report, EPD got a report that someone was streaming himself online while […]
rewind1077.com
Ithaca considers potential traffic changes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca are thinking of ways to improve street safety. Town Supervisor Rod Howe says several residents shared their concerns at a recent discussion. He says changes could be coming to the intersection at Inlet Valley Way and Calkins Road. Howe adds Cornell is...
WETM
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash
One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian …. One person has died after West Elmira car-pedestrian crash. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. Firefighters at storage building fire in Tioga County. ‘I love what you love’: Meet the new Elmira 2nd District …. 'I love what...
Woman thrown down flight of steps
Williamsport, Pa. — Police said a man threw a woman down a flight of steps, causing scrapes on her body. Jaleen Antonio Walker, 30, of Williamsport was charged with simple assault and harassment following the Jan. 20 incident in the 1000 block of High Street just before midnight, police said. The accuser provided video of the attack, according to the affidavit. Walker is being held on $25,000 bail at the Lycoming County Prison as he awaits a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing with Judge Aaron Biichle. Docket sheet
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 23 to 29
During the week of Monday, January 23rd to Sunday, January 29th, the Owego Police Department had 57 service calls, 2 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 0 traffic tickets. Following an investigation into a disturbance on Fox Street, Donald J. Cole of Owego was arrested and charged with Assault...
Child allegedly kept in dog crate, couple charged
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man and woman from Susquehanna County are facing child endangerment charges after police say they locked children in a dog cage, denied them showers, and fed them out of pails. According to police, an unknown person called Lackawanna County Children and Youth Services and reported a child that was […]
NewsChannel 36
Updated: Massive fire at Tire-Land USA destroys storage facility
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) -- A storage facility at Tire-Land USA was completely destroyed by an early morning fire that could be seen from miles away. After hours battling the blaze, firefighters from throughout Tioga County, N.Y. and Bradford County PA. finally put it out. "The building stored tires, and tires...
NewsChannel 36
Ithaca Man Convicted of Home Invasion in Lansing
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Ithaca man was convicted on charges Tuesday stemming from a home invasion in Lansing back in 2021. According to the Tompkins County District Attorney's office, Clifton Bibbins 39, of Ithaca, was convicted by a jury of Assault in the Second Degree, two counts of Burglary in the First Degree, Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
localsyr.com
Cortlandville couple arrested after neglecting six dogs
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 37-year-old James R. Williams, and 26-year-old Paige L. Hewitt on an arrest warrant obtained by Cortland County’s SPCA law enforcement department on January 29, according to Cortland County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant and arrest are the...
Emergency Officials report water main break in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — Emergency services in Tioga County have reported a water main break in the borough of Lawrenceville on Friday, leaving residents concerned. Initial reports of the break came into 18 News around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Officials at Tioga County Emergency Services confirmed to the newsroom around 4:30 that there […]
Chick-Fil-A pledges 3 Broome County locations
Following years of speculation as to whether a Chik-Fil-A restaurant might locate either on the Vestal Parkway or in the renovated Oakdale Commons, the answer may be both plus 1.
Endicott Restaurant Closes After Over 50 Years in Business
A longstanding Endicott restaurant closed its doors for the last time on Sunday, January 29. For 52 years, Nina and Jerry Drossos owned and operated the Acropolis Restaurant, which was located on Washington Avenue in Endicott, but the pair decided that the time had come to retire. The Acropolis Restaurant operated in the space that once housed Luizzi’s Drug Store.
