Hamilton Township, NJ

Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players

Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl

If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

