Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, SteakhouseMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Fake Nursing School Sells 7,600 Phony Diplomas and CertificatesTeressa P.Burlington County, NJ
Boxing Program Provides Positive Influences & Mentorship to Kids in Atlantic City, TrentonMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Related
Washington Examiner
Crime is so bad in Philly, they're stealing the cars of Philadelphia Eagles players
Philadelphia is experiencing a crime wave like no other in its over 300-year history. Theft, muggings, assaults, carjackings, and homicides are all plaguing the city's communities. And, while these stories continue to humiliate Philadelphia, Democratic government officials continue to sit idly by, silently giving their consent to the policies that have turned the city's jails into doors.
Get Your Philadelphia Eagles Cheesecake in Hamilton, NJ for the Super Bowl
Over the next two weeks your going to see Eagles everything as the area gets psyched for the Super Bowl on February 12th when the Birds are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs. If you're having some friends over to watch the game you know it's all about the food...and the commercials.
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Two sweet spots perfect for trying the best cookie treats in NJ
Cookies. Can there be anything sweeter? With so many great choices, it's hard to decide which one belongs at number one. However, The Oreo does deserve a special place at the top of New Jersey's list. Not only do Oreos come in a variety of flavors as is, the company...
AJR To Perform Post-Game Philadelphia Phillies Concert at Citizens Bank Park
One of our favorite trios ever is coming to town, and it’s gonna be a REALLY cool show. The Philadelphia Phillies just announced some of their single-game promotions and theme nights for the 2023 season. And, let's just say that this one surely caught our attention when we saw it on the schedule for 2023.
Riot Police Show Up in Philadelphia After Eagles Celebrations Get Out of Control
Things got a bit too rowdy in the streets of downtown Philadelphia following the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game Sunday. Per video taken at the scene, police began putting on their riot gear as the celebration continued more than three hours after the Eagles clinched a Super Bowl LVII berth.
GO BIRDS! Gloucester City NJ Schools Announce 2 Hr Delay Opening on Monday After Super Bowl
If your kids go to school in this South Jersey school district, let 'em know they can stay up late watching the Super Bowl!. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday on Feb 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles go head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Gloucester City school district has announced they're granting its students a 2 hour delayed opening on Monday Feb 13! Wooh!
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
73K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0