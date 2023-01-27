Read full article on original website
Related
Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support
Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1 in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1 We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
YAHOO!
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
fox17.com
WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
BizReport.com
LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides
Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
WBKO
Ryan Quarles joins 4-H and FFA members to promote AG Tag program
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles met with Warren County 4-H and Future Farmers of America to congratulate them on a successful year of donations made through the AG Tag program, and to promote the program in the coming years. The program...
'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
kentuckytoday.com
Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky
HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
wchstv.com
Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
wnky.com
Ethan Hawke directing film ‘Wildcat’ in Kentucky, seeking background extras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) – Father Matthew Hardesty could barely contain his excitement when he got to meet actor and director Ethan Hawke, who landed in Kentucky to shoot a movie. “I had a real kind of geek out moment. I was like oh! Ethan Hawke, it’s so great...
Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need
Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
wkyufm.org
LISTEN: Meet Rebecca Blankenship, Kentucky’s first openly trans person elected to public office
Rebecca Blankenship is the first openly transgender person ever elected to public office in Kentucky. She was sworn in as a member of the Berea Independent School District's board of education in January. Blankenship ran for the position as a write-in candidate after no one else signed up for the...
lakercountry.com
Russell County continues to be ‘green’; Casey ‘yellow’ with COVID
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has released the latest COVID-19 map with Russell County still in the green category, or low level of community spread. Neighboring Casey County remains in the yellow category again this week, indicating a medium level of COVID spread. The rest of the 10-county Lake...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
WSAZ
Gov. Beshear makes stop in our region, announces $4.1 million in funding for communities
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear made a stop in our region Monday afternoon, announcing $4.1 in funding for infrastructure improvements throughout Boyd County. The governor stopped at Highlands Museum and Discovery Center in Ashland. He gave a presentation to various agencies and presented checks to local officials.
Laws Regarding What You Can and Cannot Do at Kentucky Rest Areas
Some of the memories I enjoy of our family vacations when I was a kid revolve around rest areas. Yes, I know, there's nothing exciting about a rest area. I get it. But you're not me. I enjoy road travel SO much, even rest areas--a necessary part of such activities--are part and parcel of a good trip.
Comments / 0