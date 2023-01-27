ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Kentucky Lantern

Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support

Robert F. Kennedy said, “The purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better.” For the children of Kentucky, we certainly have our work cut out for us. For several years, Kentucky was No. 1  in child abuse and neglect. Right now, we’re ranked No. 5. 1  We place many of these […] The post Grandparents need Kentucky legislature to increase KTAP support appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WHAS11

Changing the game of charitable gaming in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you like to play slot machines here in Kentucky, there are a few ways around strict gambling laws. Some companies use historic horse racing numbers to run their machines, while others claim their machines are more skill than luck, in a legal loophole lawmakers have yet to catch up with.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox17.com

WATCH: Kentucky man, Las Vegas officer save man from burning car

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Kentucky man and Las Vegas Police Department (LVPD) officer are being hailed as heroes after saving a man from a car seconds before it became engulfed in flames. LVPD reports on Friday afternoon, an officer and the Kentucky man pulled the driver from a burning car near Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BizReport.com

LLC Cost in Kentucky 2023: Review & Free Guides

Starting a Kentucky LLC can be a great way to protect your personal assets as a business owner. LLC owners also get some benefits with taxation as it relates to their Kentucky business. But before you go through with the Kentucky LLC formation process, you need to know how much...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKO

Ryan Quarles joins 4-H and FFA members to promote AG Tag program

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Republican gubernatorial candidate, and Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles met with Warren County 4-H and Future Farmers of America to congratulate them on a successful year of donations made through the AG Tag program, and to promote the program in the coming years. The program...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WHAS11

'This can be hard and difficult work': Kentucky officials discuss future of juvenile justice as violence continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's Department of Juvenile Justice has separated teenagers based on gender, age and offense level. Officials have ordered defense equipment, and even raised salaries to fill substantial staffing gaps. Still, the violent outbreaks keep happening. Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating an attack inside the Warren...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTOV 9

Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back

Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WHEELING, WV
kentuckytoday.com

Phony calls from KSP reported in west Kentucky

HENDERSON, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the post in Henderson say scam calls have been on the rise recently in their six county district, including one where the scammers pose as law enforcement officers. They say the scammer goes through a series of routine sounding questions to...
HENDERSON, KY
wchstv.com

Winter weather advisory issued for some W.Va., Ky., Ohio counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a winter weather advisory for some counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday for Kanawha, Cabell, Putnam, Clay, Wayne, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wyoming, northwest Raleigh, southeast Raleigh, northwest Fayette, southeast Fayette, northwest Nicholas, southeast Nicholas and northwest Webster.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Kentucky Church Ministry Offering Free Food Boxes For Families In Need

Unless you have actually ever experienced the thought or question of where your next meal is coming from you couldn't possibly understand how awful it is. No one should ever have to go through this pain or wonder about eating but unfortunately, it is a reality. Thankfully, we have several organizations and ministries that step up to help our community when they are in need.
OWENSBORO, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy