Providence, RI

iheart.com

Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths

Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter

WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
RICHMOND, RI
ABC6.com

2 North Providence police officers charged with stealing union funds

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence police detective and a retired lieutenant are both facing several charges related to stealing funds from the town’s police union. Retired Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti have both been charged with multiple counts of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Teenager faces gun charge in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Police in New Bedford arrested a 16-year-old on a gun charge on Monday afternoon. Officers were patrolling in the area of the Temple Landing apartments in the city's west end at about 3 p.m. when they saw a group of boys allegedly involved in gang activity.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
iheart.com

Providence Teen Shot In Drive By Shooting

In Providence, police continue to investigate a drive by shooting that left a 15 year old boy in the hospital. Happened on Florence Street as the teen was walking home. Police say the teen and the parents are uncooperative. The victim in stable condition.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief

(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 15-0year-old boy shot while walking in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
PROVIDENCE, RI

