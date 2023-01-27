Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Music, Face Painting & More: You're Invited To The First-Ever 'Someone Special Dance'!Dianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
The Oldest US Restaurant Is Located in Rhode IslandDiana RusNewport, RI
Related
iheart.com
Providence, Woonsocket Police Investigate Deaths
Police in the state continue to investigate a paid of deaths. In Providence, a woman was shot and killed Monday after as she was in a home on Prudence Avenue. That is in the Silver Lake area of the city. Officials have provided few details. This morning police have confirmed...
ABC6.com
Providence police to address 1st homicide of the year, announce outcome of recent operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they will be addressing Monday’s deadly shooting and announce the outcome of a recent operation. A media briefing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Public Safety Complex. Maj. David Lapatin said Monday that a woman was shot on Prudence Avenue.
ABC6.com
Providence school administrator placed on paid leave over ‘coyote’ email
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Providence school official who sent an email to school staff soliciting funds to pay a “coyote” for a student has been placed on paid leave. A spokesperson for the Providence School District confirmed Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey is on paid leave pending an investigation.
ABC6.com
Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
WPRI
VIDEO NOW: Providence police give update on 1st homicide of the year
According to police, a woman was shot and killed inside a home on Monday afternoon. Maj. David Lapatin told 12 News her death the first homicide of the year in the capital city. VIDEO NOW: Providence police give update on 1st homicide …. According to police, a woman was shot...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
Turnto10.com
Community pays tribute to Richmond Carolina firefighter
WESTERLY, R.I. (WJAR) — A Richmond Carolina firefighter who passed away unexpectedly was honored by local fire departments on Tuesday morning. Fire personnel displayed a large American flag held by a Watch Hill firetruck as the procession for Bob Gardner headed up Route 3 out of Westerly. Gardner died...
ABC6.com
2 North Providence police officers charged with stealing union funds
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A North Providence police detective and a retired lieutenant are both facing several charges related to stealing funds from the town’s police union. Retired Lt. Dennis Stone and Det. Christopher Petteruti have both been charged with multiple counts of embezzlement and fraudulent conversion...
ABC6.com
Providence police arrest 2 in ‘sophisticated’ drug operation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said they arrested two people in a drug operation in a house on Bellevue Avenue. Police identified Eusebio Nunez and Albertina Pena as the two arrested in connection to the operation. A yearlong investigation concluded after police were notified about a package with...
Turnto10.com
Teenager faces gun charge in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Police in New Bedford arrested a 16-year-old on a gun charge on Monday afternoon. Officers were patrolling in the area of the Temple Landing apartments in the city's west end at about 3 p.m. when they saw a group of boys allegedly involved in gang activity.
WUHF
School official sent email asking staff for money to pay student's trafficker, group says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A Rhode Island assistant principal sent an email to faculty and staff allegedly asking for help to pay for a student's human trafficker. Parents Defending Education investigative fellow Alex Nester joined The National Desk’s Jan Jeffcoat Tuesday morning to discuss the incident. Stephanie Harvey, who...
iheart.com
Providence Teen Shot In Drive By Shooting
In Providence, police continue to investigate a drive by shooting that left a 15 year old boy in the hospital. Happened on Florence Street as the teen was walking home. Police say the teen and the parents are uncooperative. The victim in stable condition.
Turnto10.com
Funeral held for former South Kingstown police chief
(WJAR) — Family, friends, and community members gathered to say their final goodbyes to Vincent Vespia Jr. Monday morning. Vespia retired from the South Kingstown Police Department in 2016 after 57 years in law enforcement. "Vinny” as many people called him is being remembered for his dedication and leadership...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Hospital's wake-up stroke protocol saves lives
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — "About 15 to 20% of people who come in with stroke symptoms, they actually wake up with their symptoms," said Dr. Shadi Yaghi, co-director of the comprehensive stroke center at Rhode Island Hospital, the only one in Rhode Island. Andrea Viveiros was one of them.
ABC6.com
East Providence mayor offers reward for information on dog’s death
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva said Monday that the city will be raising money as a reward for information on a dog’s “suspicious” death. Last week, a Lakeside Avenue resident told police that his Husky, Niko, got loose. He was later...
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
ABC6.com
Police: 15-0year-old boy shot while walking in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night while walking in Providence. Lt. William Brown said just before 11 p.m., police reported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for a report of a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The boy told police that he...
Police investigating shooting of teenage boy
Providence police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Saturday night.
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
Comments / 0