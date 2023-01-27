Read full article on original website
oc-breeze.com
50,000 people celebrate the 2023 OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park
A crowd of more than 50,000 people turned out last weekend to celebrate the 2023 OC Tet Festival at Mile Square Park, hosted by Supervisor Andrew Do. “Our annual OC Tet Festival continues to be a remarkable success, bringing our community together as we celebrate our Vietnamese-American community’s most important holiday,” said Vice Chairman Andrew Do.
oc-breeze.com
Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts presents a night of Folk Legends starring The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters
Share an evening of great music from FOLK LEGENDS at the Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts (CCPA) on Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $60 for this concert, featuring The Kingston Trio and The Limeliters. THE KINGSTON TRIO emerged from San Francisco’s North Beach club scene,...
oc-breeze.com
South Coast Repertory announces programming, schedule changes to current season
South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei) announced that it will make programming and schedule changes to the current 2022-23 season. Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical, which was to have its world premiere this spring has been postponed until spring 2024. Its replacement is the new play avaaz by queer Iranian American writer Michael Shayan, with performances beginning three weeks later than the original schedule. Also, La Havana Madrid by Sandra Delgado has been selected as the Outside SCR offering this summer at Mission San Juan Capistrano.
oc-breeze.com
250 LBUSD girls to attend AAUW LB STEM Career Conference
Since 2003, AAUW Long Beach has conducted an annual Career Conference for Long Beach Unified School District Title I middle school girls to inspire them to consider well-paying careers that utilize science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). On February 24, 2023, 250 7th and 8th grade girls will attend the 19th STEM Career Conference at Sato Academy of Mathematics and Science. Participating schools are Franklin Classical Middle School, Hamilton Middle School, Hughes Middle School, Jefferson Leadership Academies, Lindbergh STEM Academy, Muir Academy, Powell Academy for Success (K-8), Robinson Academy (K-8), Stephens Middle School, and Washington Middle School.
oc-breeze.com
MemorialCare gives back with $200,000 in community grants
MemorialCare, a prominent nonprofit Southern California integrated health system, has announced the recipients for its Community Benefit Grants program for Fiscal Year 2023. MemorialCare will donate a total of $200,000, made possible from across the health system’s four hospitals Long Beach Medical Center, Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center, and Saddleback Medical Center.
oc-breeze.com
Garden Grove launches online survey of key city services
Garden Grove residents are encouraged to take the City of Garden Grove’s community survey to provide input on key city services, such as public safety, homelessness, and affordable housing. The online survey is available now until Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at https://surveys.zencity.io/garden-grove/Ynb18H/?s=sd or by clickable digital ads on social media feeds.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 1, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, February 1, 2023:. Sunny, with a high near 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Mostly clear, with a low around 43. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s are expected through the...
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for January 22 through January 28 2023
Top Ten Stories for January 22 through January 28 2023 include a Silver Alert, natural gas prices, and a Long Beach murder investigation. Top Ten Stories for January 22 through January 28 2023 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last year (excluding weather forecasts and events):
oc-breeze.com
Anaheim student one of 10 nationwide recipients of $10,000 college scholarship from Sallie Mae
Anaheim-local Ahmad Elhaija is one of only 10 nationwide recipients of a $10,000 Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students from The Sallie Mae Fund, in partnership with Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Currently, Ahmad is a medical student at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA studying for his Doctor of Medicine (M.D).
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, January 30, 2023:. A chance of rain, mainly before 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Tonight:. A slight...
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, January 19 to January 25, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 19, 2023. Disturbance...
oc-breeze.com
Motorcyclist killed in Long Beach collision
On Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 6:57 p.m., officers responded to a reported injury traffic collision near the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and Ellis Street, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a motorcyclist who had sustained significant injuries to his lower body...
oc-breeze.com
Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04
Seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Details for seven day local weather forecast for January 29 through February 04. Sunday: A chance of showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Chairman Donald P. Wagner and Treasurer Shari Freidenrich raise identity theft awareness
Orange County Chairman Donald P. Wagner and Treasurer Shari Freidenrich are kicking off Identity Theft Awareness Week by urging Orange County residents to take steps to safeguard their personal information. Identity Theft Awareness Week formally runs nationwide from January 30 through February 3, 2023 aiming to draw attention both to the ways that fraudsters operate and how to minimize the likelihood of becoming a victim. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received over 1.4 million reports of identity theft in 2021.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress police blotter, January 22 to January 28, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the Cypress Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the Cypress police blotter. January 22, 2023. Traffic Stop –...
