Framingham, MA

Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards

FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?

WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
WOBURN, MA
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District

FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
PHOTO GALLERY: Harmony Grove Science Fair

FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School held a science fair on Saturday afternoon. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MutualOne Bank Promotes Cardosa

FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, chief executive officer of MutualOne Bank, has announced the promotion of David Cardoso. David Cardoso has been promoted to assistant vice president and information technology (IT) manager. Cardoso joined the Bank in 2020 and, before his promotion, served as the IT manager. In his new...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Sponsors of Mass Save Award $343,000 to 5 Community Organizations Committed to Diversifying the Energy Efficiency Workforce

MARLBOROUGH – The Sponsors of Mass Save® today announced the first round of Workforce Partnership Grant recipients, a new grant established to grow and diversify the energy efficiency workforce by supporting organizations in environmental justice communities. Funding totaling $343,000 will be distributed among five diverse and deserving organizations...
BOSTON, MA
Framingham, MA
