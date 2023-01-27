Read full article on original website
Increased Police Presence at Framingham High Today
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High families were told there was an “increased police presence at Framingham High School during dismissal today” january 31. “This was out of an abundance of caution, as the safety of staff and students was not compromised. We will continue to collaborate with the Framingham Police Department as they follow-up on the information received,” said Framingham School administration to families in an email.
Framingham School Committee To Vote on Extending MassBay Community College’s Lease on Flagg Drive
FRAMINGHAM – On the Framingham School Committee agenda for February 1, is a vote of the 9-member School Committee to extend the lease for MassBay Community College to stay in the Farley Building on Flagg Drive through the end of 2023. MassBay Community College broke ground on its new...
Natick Cultural Council Awards 34 Grants Totaling $16,582
NATICK – The Natick Cultural Council announced it has awarded 34 grants totaling $16,582 for cultural programs in Natick. Some of the grant recipients include Sound and Spirit Inc., Voices of the MetroWest and Natick Public Schools. The Natick Cultural Council is part of a network of 329 Local...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, January 31, 2023
1 Mayor Charlie Sisitsky will give his State of the City address tonight at 7 in Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. The public is invited to attend. This will be Mayor Sisitsky’s second State of the City address but his first one in person. Last year’s was virtual.
Framingham Library To Celebrate New Teen Space on Monday
FRAMINGHAM – When the Christa McAuliffe branch library opened in February of 2016, one of the more popular features was a state-of-the-art teen center. Almost seven years later, and the main Framingham Public Library on Lexington Street is getting is an upgraded and modernized teen center, too. Thanks to...
Framingham High Receives 31 Scholastic Art Show Awards
FRAMINGHAM – Award-winning creativity is flowing at Framingham High School. “Fine and Performing Arts and Framingham High School have some incredible news,” announced Brian Gellerstein, the Framingham Public School District’s Director of Fine & Performing Arts. Framingham High received 31 Scholastic Art Show awards, said Gellerstein. The...
Question Everything: Why are teachers able to strike if it's illegal?
WOBURN - Even though it's illegal for teachers to strike in Massachusetts, students in Woburn missed classes Monday while teachers gathered downtown with signs demanding better pay for paraprofessionals. "We know this is an illegal strike," said Woburn Teachers' Association president Barbara Locke. "We want to be in our classroom right now. We don't want to be right here." While both sides were at the negotiating table, city and state attorneys asked a judge to order an end to the strike with an injunction that would impose fines if it continues. "I think I'd be quarterbacking the...
Deadline Extended For Healey-Driscoll Student Essay Contest
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor Maura T. Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kimberley Driscoll are extending the deadline for their portrait essay contest until 11:59 pm on February 10, 2023 to allow time for more students to participate. Submission guidelines and instructions can be found here. It’s a tradition that each...
Rep. Donaghue Hosts Office Hours on Friday in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – State Rep. Kate Donaghue is kicking off 2023 with office hours; these short meetings are open to any constituent in her district, which covers Southborough and parts of Westborough, Northborough and Framingham. Join Rep. Donaghue between 1-3 p.m. on Friday, February 3 at Mauro’s Village Café.
Photo of the Day: Framingham Mayor Sisitsky Delivers State of the City 2023
FRAMINGHAM – City of Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky delivered his second State of the City address tonight at Nevins Hall in the Memorial Building. SOURCE will publish his full address when it’s made available.
Framingham Elementary Principal Finalist in Another District
FRAMINGHAM – A Framingham elementary school principal, who has been in the district for almost 20 years, is a finalist for a principal post in another district. “I recently learned of an interesting opportunity for a principalship in a nearby school district. Yesterday afternoon, I was named a finalist for this position,” wrote Potter Road Elementary Principal Larry Wolpe.
State Representative & School Committee Chair Gives Out Awards at Harmony Grove Science Fair
FRAMINGHAM – School Committee Chair, and newly-sworn in State Representative, Priscila Sousa gave out the awards at the Harmony Grove Elementary School’s science fair this afternoon, January 28. Earlier in the day, Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay was at the science fair. Both Supt. Tremblay and School Committee...
Developers Holding Community Meeting On Nobscot Zoning Change February 6
FRAMINGHAM – Developers seeking to change the zoning in the Nobscot section of the City of Framingham to construct housing will hold a community meeting on Monday, February 6. The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Historic Village Hall at 2 Oak Street in Framingham. All...
PHOTO GALLERY: Harmony Grove Science Fair
FRAMINGHAM – Harmony Grove Elementary School held a science fair on Saturday afternoon. Harmony Grove is an IB School. IB stands for International Baccalaureate. Created in Switzerland in 1968 for students in international schools, IB is now offered in 5,175 schools across 157 countries — with 1,852 public and private schools (and counting) in the U.S. IB has gained popularity for setting high standards and emphasizing creative and critical thinking.
Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, Special Education Teacher
HOLLISTON – Joseph Edmund Minihan, Jr., 64, of Falmouth and a former longtime resident of Holliston, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2023, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Boston, son of the...
MutualOne Bank Promotes Cardosa
FRAMINGHAM – Mark Haranas, chief executive officer of MutualOne Bank, has announced the promotion of David Cardoso. David Cardoso has been promoted to assistant vice president and information technology (IT) manager. Cardoso joined the Bank in 2020 and, before his promotion, served as the IT manager. In his new...
Sponsors of Mass Save Award $343,000 to 5 Community Organizations Committed to Diversifying the Energy Efficiency Workforce
MARLBOROUGH – The Sponsors of Mass Save® today announced the first round of Workforce Partnership Grant recipients, a new grant established to grow and diversify the energy efficiency workforce by supporting organizations in environmental justice communities. Funding totaling $343,000 will be distributed among five diverse and deserving organizations...
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
Kick-Off Campaign For Simon For Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee on Saturday
SUDBURY – Lincoln-Sudbury School Committee candidate Ravi Simon announced on Sunday that his campaign would be hosting a kick-off event at 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at First Parish of Sudbury at 327 Concord Road in Sudbury. The host committee, made up of Lincoln and Sudbury residents, includes...
Mass Attorney General Reaches Settlement With Hometown Auto Framingham Over Pricing Discrimination
BOSTON – Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell announced that her office has reached a $350,000 settlement with Hometown Auto Framingham, Inc. to resolve allegations that the company engaged in the unfair, deceptive and discriminatory pricing of “add-on” products sold to Black and Hispanic consumers. The assurance...
