Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Polygamous birds have healthier offspring, study shows
BATH, United Kingdom — Having a polygamous relationship is better for survival — at least when it comes to birds. Birds with multiple sexual partners are more likely to have offspring to continue their lineage because their babies carry fewer harmful mutations, according to researchers from the University of Bath. The findings support the idea of polygamous relationships as an evolutionary adaptation for wild animal species.
studyfinds.org
A third concussion could be the final strike for healthy brain functioning
EXETER, United Kingdom — Suffering a third concussion could be the point of no return when it comes to healthy brain functioning later in life. Researchers in the United Kingdom say multiple concussions can affect memory, and the ability to focus, process information, and complete complex tasks. Even suffering from just one moderate or severe concussion or traumatic brain injury could have a long-term impact on the brain.
studyfinds.org
Meet RaiBo, the futuristic robot dog that loves a good run on the beach!
DAEJEON, South Korea — Jogging along the beach with your robotic dog might seem like something out of a sci-fi film, but scientists in South Korea are making this scene a reality. The robot dog, called RaiBo, is the first capable of navigating uneven surfaces, running along sandy dunes at three meters per second.
Comments / 0