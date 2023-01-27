ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’

There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently.   Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
WASHINGTON STATE
ValueWalk

Trump Put On Notice Of Indictment – AP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 30, 2023) – The Associated Press has just reported that “Former President Donald Trump and his allies have been put on notice by . . . a Georgia prosecutor who indicated she was likely to seek criminal charges soon in a two-year election subversion probe.”
GEORGIA STATE
Click2Houston.com

Classified docs probe pushes Biden think tank into spotlight

WASHINGTON – As Joe Biden contemplated his next move in 2017 after decades in government, he considered a familiar path — creating a Washington-based think tank to focus on international affairs and diplomacy. It proved an easy sell and a lucrative one, too. Soft landings in the capital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Click2Houston.com

Federal officials hold hearing on Live Nation and concert tickets, but Congressional investigation still ongoing nearly 15 months after Astroworld tragedy

HOUSTON – A United States Senate hearing focused on “Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment,” specifically related to Live Nation was held on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. last week. However, the hearing was not focused on the deadly 2021 Astroworld Festival. Instead, it stemmed...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy