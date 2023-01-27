The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO