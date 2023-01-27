Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M baseball team ranked fifth by NCBWA in preseason poll
Texas A&M is ranked fifth in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association’s preseason poll. The Aggies are one of 11 Southeastern Conference teams in the poll’s top 35 led by top-ranked LSU and second-ranked Tennessee. The others include No. 4 Florida, No. 6 Arkansas, No. 7 Ole Miss, No. 9 Vanderbilt, No. 25 Alabama, No. 27 Auburn, No. 28 South Carolina and No. 31 Mississippi State.
Texas A&M football signee Micah Tease discusses choosing Aggies on OK Preps Extra podcast
Texas A&M signee Micah Tease, out of Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla., discussed his decision to pick the Aggies with The Eagle sister paper, the Tulsa World. While talking to the World's Patrick Prince, Tease discusses his decision to de-commit from Arkansas and flip to the Aggies, the pitch head coach Jimbo Fisher made him and what he expects in his first season in Aggieland.
Texas A&M men's basketball team struggles at free throw line in loss at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After Texas A&M’s narrow 72-66 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday in which the Aggies made 23 of 36 from the free-throw line (63.9%), head coach Buzz Williams said he believed the performance was an anomaly. Tuesday at Arkansas, the Aggies proved it might be more...
Texas A&M Lamara Distin named SEC women’s field athlete of week
Texas A&M’s Lamara Distin was named the Southeastern Conference women’s field athlete of the week Tuesday. Distin won the women’s high jump with a clearing of 6 feet, 2.75 inches at the Razorback Invitational last week. Her mark leads the nation so far this indoor season. A&M...
Texas A&M men's basketball continues stretch of tough road venues at Arkansas
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team is on a collision course at the end of the season with some of the Southeastern Conference’s top talent — Tennessee, which is second in the NET rankings and Alabama, which is fourth. However, A&M head coach Buzz Williams could argue...
A&M women's tennis beats Florida to advance to nationals
WACO – The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated 20th-ranked Florida 4-2 on Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Center to cap the ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle on Feb. 10. A&M beat FAU 4-0 in the first...
CSISD high school cancels all Tuesday sporting events
The College Station school district postponed Tuesday's sporting events because of expected inclement weather. Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, 5 p.m. A&M Consolidated girls basketball at Rudder, 5 p.m. Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, 5 p.m. College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, 5 p.m. A&M Consolidated...
A&M women's golf team in lead
The 11th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team was at 22-under par with a four-shot lead on 22nd-ranked Arizona when the second round of the Arizona Thunderbirds Intercollegiate was suspended by darkness Monday. Golfers needed to play between four and eight holes to complete the round. Nine teams in the...
Stanford men beat Texas A&M 4-1 to advance to ITA Indoor National Championship
STANFORD, Calif. – The Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but Stanford won four straight singles matches in straight sets to win ITA Kickoff Weekend and advance to the ITA Indoor National Championship on Feb. 17-20 in Chicago. “I felt like we had a lot...
Local high school games postponed due to cold weather
The College Station school district postponed Tuesday’s sporting events because of expected inclement weather. The list of varsity events postponed included: Rudder boys basketball at A&M Consolidated, Consol girls basketball at Rudder, Magnolia West girls basketball at College Station, College Station boys basketball at Magnolia West, Consol girls soccer at Magnolia, Magnolia boys soccer at Consol, College Station girls soccer at Montgomery and Montgomery boys soccer at College Station.
Brandon Schmidt approved as A&M Consolidated’s football coach
The College Station school board unanimously approved Brandon Schmidt to be A&M Consolidated’s next head football coach and campus athletics coordinator at a special board meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Schmidt’s approval comes after he was announced by the district as Consol’s next football coach last Thursday. Schmidt was previously...
Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 1
The Blinn College District Music Program is bringing in vocal artist Mandi Barrus, a mezzo-soprano, who will appear for three performances at the Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
Brazos Christian girls basketball team ranked fourth in state
The Brazos Christian girls basketball team is ranked fourth this week in TAPPS Class 3A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. The Lady Eagles (21-6) are ranked behind Tomball Rosehill Christian (28-2), Lubbock Christian (22-9) and Lutheran San Antonio (23-12). Allen Academy (16-2) is ranked seventh in TAPPS 2A.
Gulf Coast winegrowers field day to be held Feb. 3 in Cat Spring
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present the 31st Annual Watson Gulf Coast Winegrowers Field Day on Feb. 3 in Cat Spring. The event is from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cat Spring Agricultural Society Hall, 13035 Hall Road. This annual field day of viticulture and winemaking education is...
Swim & Dive: Consol boys win 21-5A meet, Lady Tigers second
The A&M Consolidated boys swimming & diving team won the 21-5A championship on Friday at Magnolia High School. The Lady Tigers were second. The Consol boys had 145 points to best Magnolia (122) and Montgomery Lake Creek (101) in the six-team event. The Magnolia girls won with 139 points. Consol had 121.
Consol girls gymnastics wins Rudder meet
The A&M Consolidated girls gymnastics team grabbed the optional title at the Rudder Invitational on Thursday at Rudder led by freshman Avri Ramos the all-around winner. The Lady Tigers had 106.4 points, Rudder 105.05 and College Station 100. Ramos was first on the uneven bars (9.7), vault (9.6) and balance beam (9.5), while placing second on floor (9.5) for a winning total of 38.8. Consol’s Tyne Taplin was second all-around (37.95) by being first on floor, second on bars and beam, and third on vault. Robbie Oliver placed ninth on bars and floor. Consol’s Chloe Wingfield was ninth on vault.
Texas A&M economists see decline in permitting activity for B-CS
Like Dallas-Fort Worth, which saw a 38% decline in new home construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, the Brazos Valley housing market is slowing down as well, according to economists at the Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M University. Permits for new homes fell 12% locally in 2022, and new home starts as well as the number of homes ‘under construction’ are also declining.
Schools, county offices closed Wednesday due to weather
Winter weather threats have made their way to the Bryan-College Station area, forcing offices and schools to close on Wednesday. All Brazos County offices will be closed for all non-essential personnel per the authorization of Brazos County Judge Duane Peters. Texas A&M University released a Code Maroon Alert notifying students...
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for January 31
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle.
