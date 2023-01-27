Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Football Welcomes 20 Mid-Year Enrollees
With spring football just a few months away, the Ole Miss football program has added a new infusion of talent to the roster, welcoming 20 mid-year enrollees to campus. The list of new Rebels joining the team for spring practice features 13 Division I transfers that On3 currently ranks as the No. 3 class in the team transfer rankings. Ole Miss claimed four of the top 50 available transfers, according to On3.
Ole Miss Welcomes in Kentucky into Town
The Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns home to play host to the Kentucky Wildcats this evening inside the SJB Pavilion. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN. Ole Miss (9-12, 1-7 SEC) returns to conference action after falling to Oklahoma State 82-60 in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Against Oklahoma State, the Rebels were led in scoring by Jaemyn Brakefield and TJ Caldwell who each had 12 points.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Kentucky 75-66
A big second half in which they shot over 50 percent from the field propelled the Kentucky Wildcats over the Ole Miss men’s basketball team on Tuesday night 75-66 in the SJB Pavilion. The Rebels (9-13, 1-8 SEC) took an early 8-6 lead after Amaree Abram accounted for six...
Ole Miss Track & Field’s Robinson-O’Hagan Named SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week
Ole Miss men’s track & field freshman Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan has been named the SEC Men’s Freshman of the Week for the second time this indoor season, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. Robinson-O’Hagan first earned the award after his superb opening week of collegiate action on Jan. 17,...
Ole Miss Women’s Track & Field No. 16, Men No. 20 in Week Two USTFCCCA Index
Ole Miss women’s track & field comes in at No. 16, while the Rebel men rank No. 20 in the Week Two USTFCCCA Rating Index released on Monday. This marks just the 13th time both Rebel units have been nationally ranked at the same time indoors, with all 13 instances coming within the past three seasons since first occurring in Week Two of the 2021 indoor campaign. Overall, this is the 43rd appearance in the indoor national top-25 for the Rebel men since first appearing in 2010, and the 45th ranking for the Rebel women since their first in 2008. Of those 88 combined indoor rankings, Price-Smith has claimed 55 total appearances indoors (37 women, 18 men).
Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Closes Out ITA Kickoff Weekend with 4-0 Sweep of Nevada
The Ole Miss men’s tennis team closed out a difficult weekend of action at the ITA Kickoff event in Charlottesville with the Rebels (3-1) taking down Nevada (0-3) by means of a 4-0 sweep on Sunday. Spearheading the dominant Rebel performance were the tandem of Simon Junk and John...
Ole Miss Oxford Campus to Close at 4 p.m.
The Oxford campus of the University of Mississippi will close at 4 p.m. today (1/31/23) due to winter weather impacting the region. Faculty with classes that begin after 4 p.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate those plans to students. The university will notify the campus community...
University Sponsoring ‘Sites of Resistance, Sites of Healing’
In connection with the commemoration of 60 years of integration at the University of Mississippi, the public is invited for a tour of sites in Mississippi to reflect on the legacy of the civil rights movement. “Sites of Resistance, Sites of Healing” is scheduled for Saturday (Feb. 4). The trip...
Winter Weather Advisory for Oxford, Parts of North Mississippi
This week, the Oxford area could experience a wintry mix from Tuesday morning until Wednesday afternoon. A report from the National Weather Service in Memphis, Tennessee, on Monday morning indicated that the cities of Ripley, Corinth, Clarksdale, Marks, Batesville, Oxford, and New Albany may be affected. The advisory is will...
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns live Thursday at Powerhouse
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour returns to live performances on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 6:00 pm at the Powerhouse Arts Center. The season premiere will feature author De’Shawn Charles Winslow, winner of the Willie Morris Award for Southern fiction, plus songwriters Rod Smoth and Amara Nicole. Admission is free and the public is invited.
UM Civil Engineering Professor Receives Most-Cited Paper Award
Peer recognition is a rewarding experience for anyone, but University of Mississippi researcher Amir Mehrara Molan was elated when an article he co-authored recently received the Most Cited Paper Award at the 102nd Transportation Research Boardmeeting in the nation’s capital. The International Journal of Transportation Science and Technology presented...
Oxford Campus Opening Delayed until 10 a.m.
The University of Mississippi’s Oxford Campus will delay the beginning of classes and on-campus operations until 10 a.m. Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023), due to the impact of winter weather on travel conditions. Faculty with classes that begin before 10 a.m. are encouraged to utilize resilient teaching strategies and communicate...
More Freezing Rain, Ice Possible Tonight; Chance of Snow Friday Morning
More freezing rain and ice are possible today through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Lafayette County is currently under a Winter Weather Advisory that remains in effect until noon on Wednesday. If ice accumulates, it could cause power outages and tree damage as well as hazardous traveling conditions.
Water Valley Woman Charged With Felony Theft
A Water Valley woman faces felony shoplifting and theft charges. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of Water Valley, was arrested and charged with...
