Ole Miss women’s track & field comes in at No. 16, while the Rebel men rank No. 20 in the Week Two USTFCCCA Rating Index released on Monday. This marks just the 13th time both Rebel units have been nationally ranked at the same time indoors, with all 13 instances coming within the past three seasons since first occurring in Week Two of the 2021 indoor campaign. Overall, this is the 43rd appearance in the indoor national top-25 for the Rebel men since first appearing in 2010, and the 45th ranking for the Rebel women since their first in 2008. Of those 88 combined indoor rankings, Price-Smith has claimed 55 total appearances indoors (37 women, 18 men).

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO