"They Should Be Ashamed," James Worthy Blasts The Referee Crew From The Lakers Game
Worthy said it was one of the worst crews he had seen in officiating a game.
Stephen Jackson doesn't believe LeBron James is a top-five player in the NBA
Former NBA veteran Stephen Jackson has some interesting opinions on who is and isn't worthy of being called one of the top players in today's game. Appearing on the "I Am Athlete " podcast this week, Jackson put together his list of the current top five players in the league. Jackson's top five consisted of, in order, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, and Joel Embiid. While Jackson's list includes five of the best in the NBA, it has one glaring omission in the great LeBron James.
Proposed trade that sees the Detroit Pistons as buyers at the deadline
The NBA trade deadline is over a week away and it’s still unknown whether the Detroit Pistons will be active, or fairly quiet, once this trade season comes to a close. Due to Detroit’s record and place in the standings, the Pistons are widely talked about as a team to watch cash in on their trade chips in exchange for future prospects and draft capital.
NBA Executives Are Reportedly Monitoring Chris Paul's Situation With The Phoenix Suns
Teams are watching Chris Paul's situation with the Suns.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Fox, Lyles help Kings outlast Timberwolves 118-111 in OT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 32 points and Trey Lyles had eight of his 11 points in overtime for the Sacramento Kings, who outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 118-111 on Monday night. Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out for the Kings, and Keegan...
Pistons give Houston too many second chances in loss to Rockets
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 117-114 loss to the Houston Rockets at Little Caesars Arena. TOO MANY CHANCES – At least until May 16 – the date of the NBA draft lottery – that one’s going to sting. The Pistons lost to the only team in the NBA with a worse record, the 11-38 Houston Rockets, and in so doing they gave new meaning to give the other team too many second chances. If the Pistons came into Saturday’s game thinking the opportunity was ripe to win back to back games for the second time this season, Houston was no doubt thinking it had a shot to win for only the second time in its last 17 games. The Pistons looked like they were well on their way to following up Thursday’s rousing win at Brooklyn despite a 40-point burst from Kyrie Irving with a thumping of the Rockets when they spurted to a 16-4 lead. But the Rockets used offensive rebounding and Pistons turnovers to get back in the game, take a two-point halftime lead and expand it to 12 midway through the third quarter. The Pistons used a 20-4 run to regain the lead before the quarter ended and the game went back and forth in the fourth quarter when Houston, which was 3 of 20 from the 3-point line through three quarters, made five of its first six 3-pointers so surge back into the lead. Houston used a four-point possession – a basket from Kenyon Martin Jr., a missed free throw, and an offensive rebound and put back with 31 seconds left – to take a one-point lead. Alec Burks scored 21 for the Pistons, hitting 6 of 11 from the 3-point arc including 3 of 3 in the fourth quarter. His triple with 1:53 left put them ahead 111-109. But Houston went ahead on its four-point possession with 31 seconds to go. Jaden Ivey (16 points) had a chance to send the game to overtime with a clean look, but his triple from the top of the arc bounced off. Houston finished with 16 offensive rebounds for 21 second-chance points; the Pistons had just four such points.
Roundball Roundup: Adrian Dantley relives 1984 Jazz run
His best years were in Utah. Adrian Dantley won the scoring title twice, averaged 30+ point per game from 1981-1984, and dazzled with a famous box score - 46 points, 28 free throws, and 9 made field goals. “I wasn’t really an exceptional high jumper,” Dantley said. “But I was...
Keys to the Game - 01.28.23 (Bulls at Magic)
The Chicago Bulls (22-26) complete a three-game road trip tonight with a visit to Orlando to take on the Magic (19-30) in the second of three this season. The Bulls arrive frustrated after a second-straight gut-wrenching defeat against a team they should have beaten. After blowing a 21-point first half lead and falling 116-110 at Indiana to start the trip on Tuesday, Chicago failed to close the deal again Thursday at Charlotte, blowing a couple of double-digit leads, losing 111-96 to the now 14-36 Hornets.
Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum out for Sunday game at Milwaukee
Brandon Ingram will be sidelined for the second game of New Orleans’ weekend back-to-back, listed as out on Sunday’s injury report due to left great toe injury recovery. Ingram joins four other Pelicans players with that status at Milwaukee, including Dyson Daniels (right ankle sprain), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery), CJ McCollum (right thumb sprain) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain).
NBA fines Heat $25,000 for violating injury reporting rules
NEW YORK – The NBA today announced the Miami Heat has been fined $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing injury reporting.
Injury report released ahead of Tuesday game in Denver
NEW ORLEANS (26-25, 8TH IN WEST) Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, Naji Marshall, Trey Murphy, Jonas Valanciunas. DENVER (34-16, 1ST IN WEST) Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic.
Preview: Wizards ride five-game winning streak into San Antonio to face Spurs
WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX) Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols -- out) Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness -- questionable) Josh Richardson (left knee soreness -- probable) Devin Vassell (left knee procedure -- out) KRISTAPS PORZINGIS' RETURN. Kristaps Porzingis has missed the Wizards' last three games with a left...
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Clippers
After wrapping up a three-game roadie on Friday night – their ninth game of the last 12 on the road – the Wine & Gold return for a well-earned three-game home stand, beginning with a visit from Tyronn Lue’s Clippers on Sunday evening. The Cavaliers wrapped up...
John DeShazier on losing streak, Kira Lewis Jr. vs. Bucks | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Pelicans radio color analyst John DeShazier joins Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer have a measured talk through the Pelicans recent struggles. The roundtable also chats about what may be leading to the current losing streak, why there are reasons for Pelicans fans...
NBA Fantasy: Start/Sit for Week 16
We have what could be considered close to an ideal schedule this coming week, as there are more teams with four games than three, and only a pair of clubs have two-game ledgers. We’re focused on both some reserves that are managing to offer some starter-level production and some players taking advantage of injuries on their squads this week to help inform our Start recommendations.
Pelicans shootaround update: Wizards arrive in Crescent City on win streak
On paper, Washington (22-26) is the only upcoming opponent for New Orleans over the next seven days that sports a losing record – but the Wizards also possess the longest current winning streak among that group (four). With the Pelicans having lost as many home games in January (three) as they did in November and December combined (three), it’s essential to regain their footing in the Smoothie King Center, prior to a challenging three-game road trip that stops in Milwaukee (Sunday back-to-back), Denver (Tuesday) and Dallas (Thursday).
Boston Celtics' Joe Mazzulla named NBA All-Star head coach
BOSTON, Mass. – Boston Celtics interim head coach Joe Mazzulla and his staff will coach Team Giannis in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Sunday, Feb. 19 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. The Celtics clinched the best record in the Eastern Conference on...
Sixers Youth Foundation Reaches New Heights at Annual Gala
Thursday in South Philadelphia, the 76ers hosted their annual Sixers Youth Foundation Gala. The result? More than $1.5 million raised for the youth of Camden, Philadelphia, and the Greater Delaware Valley. “We’re so excited to be able to help Philly,” 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris said at the gala. “We...
