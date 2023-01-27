here a little lesson about the law "LAW OF THE LAND "the general misconception is that any statute passed by legislators bearing the appearance of LAW constitutes the law of the land .The U.S. Constitution is Supreme law of the land, and any statute, to be valid,must be in agreement. It is impossible for a law which violates the Constitution to be valid. This is succinctly stated as follows: "ALL LAWS which are repugnant to the Constitution are null n void "Mabury vs Madison , 5 US (2 Cranch) 137,174, 176 (1803)
how about we start enforcement of existing laws. we don't need new laws that you won't enforce either. perhaps if media and politicians stop blatantly lying to us about "legally purchased" guns. suppressors are not legal, and having a restraining order disqualifies you from posession of any firearm.
