Half Moon Bay, CA

Norcal_shastacounty530
5d ago

here a little lesson about the law "LAW OF THE LAND "the general misconception is that any statute passed by legislators bearing the appearance of LAW constitutes the law of the land .The U.S. Constitution is Supreme law of the land, and any statute, to be valid,must be in agreement. It is impossible for a law which violates the Constitution to be valid. This is succinctly stated as follows: "ALL LAWS which are repugnant to the Constitution are null n void "Mabury vs Madison , 5 US (2 Cranch) 137,174, 176 (1803)

Kenneth Flynn
5d ago

how about we start enforcement of existing laws. we don't need new laws that you won't enforce either. perhaps if media and politicians stop blatantly lying to us about "legally purchased" guns. suppressors are not legal, and having a restraining order disqualifies you from posession of any firearm.

newsnationnow.com

Reward in California ‘cartel-style execution’ shooting doubled

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( ) — The reward for information has doubled as authorities scramble to make an arrest following the deaths of six people at one California home. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed Monday that the deaths of the six individuals — including a 10-month-old baby — in Goshen, California, earlier this month were a “cartel-style execution.”
YourCentralValley.com

DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.

Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
californiaglobe.com

New Bill To Repeal Prop. 47, Lower Felony Theft Threshold of $950 to $400

A bill to repeal Proposition 47, a law passed nearly a decade ago that greatly raised the monetary threshold for felony theft, was introduced in the Assembly on Monday. In 2014, Californian voters passed Prop. 47 59.6% to 40.4%, increasing the felony threshold rate for theft in retail establishments from over $400 to over $950, and lowering misdemeanor thefts having jail time limited to a maximum of 6 months. Since its passage, numerous attempts have been made to repeal it. Prop. 47, flagrantly titled “The Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act,” also decriminalized drug possession from a felony to a misdemeanor, removing law enforcement’s ability to make an arrest in most circumstances, as well as removing judges’ ability to order drug rehabilitation programs rather than incarceration, the Globe reported.
KSLTV

Utah truck driver arrested in California cold case from 1994

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah truck driver has been arrested in connection with a 28-year cold case homicide in California. James William Grimsley, 55, was arrested Thursday by Unified police and members of the Salt Lake City Safe Streets Task Force, the Concord Police Department in California announced Monday.
Roxana Anton

The fourth armed attack took place in California on Saturday

The fourth armed attack of this month took place in California on Saturday. At least three people were killed and four were injured. (according to stirileProTV) Everything happened in Beverly Crest, an affluent neighborhood in Los Angeles, announces Sergeant Frank Preciado from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), writes AP, quoted by News. ro.
2urbangirls.com

Sheriff deputies shoot suspects in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A suspect suffered non-life threatening injuries Tuesday during an exchange of gunfire with deputies in Compton, authorities said. The shooting occurred about 10:30 a.m. near Compton and Redondo Beach boulevards, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. No deputies were injured. Deputies conducting an operation...
The Valley Citizen

Homeless — Where your Money goes Part II: The Black Hole of Law Enforcement

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s pledge to dedicate $750 million of the state’s 2023-2024 budget to sweeps of homeless camps is only the latest example of the extravagant waste of taxpayer dollars on futile tactics aimed at reducing homelessness. In all, the new budget will devote $15.3 billion to homelessness, even though the state has already spent billions more, only to see a continual rise in numbers of people experiencing homelessness.
laloyolan.com

California should shut down its coastal neighborhood oil refineries

California is often considered as among the more progressive and green states, despite being home to 14 oil refineries — half of which are located right here in Los Angeles County. These refineries take raw, crude oil, and turn it into usable products, such as gasoline, while also releasing polluting byproducts.
KCRA.com

Gov. Gavin Newsom to announce new gun control efforts in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom, state Attorney General Rob Bonta, and state Sen. Anthony Portantino on Wednesday are slated to announce new gun control measures that state leaders will pursue following multiple mass shootings across California. A press release from Newsom's office on Tuesday afternoon said the three...
