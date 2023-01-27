Read full article on original website
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Julian Sands: Missing actor’s family give update after Brit film star vanished while hiking in mountains
THE family of Julian Sands have shared an update on his disappearance after the actor vanished on a mountain hike. A search is currently underway to locate the British actor, 65, who was last seen in California's San Gabriel Mountains, near the Mount Baldy area. His worried family praised the...
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains
The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
This Wild Story About a Secret City Under Mt. Shasta Has Fueled Conspiracy Theorists for Decades
What actually went down on the mountain?
Nevada rail museum cat who became an internet hit mourned
The staff at the Nevada Northern Railway Museum is mourning the loss of its resident cat, who became an unlikely online phenomenon.
Utah Snowboarder Thankful to Be Alive After he is Caught Up in an Avalanche near Kessler Peak, See the Video
One Utah snowboarder is thankful to be alive after surviving an avalanche when "an isolated wind slab broke loose" and took him on a wild ride that no one wants to experience twice. The incident was reported on the Utah Avalanche website. The video can be seen below.
Weird roadside attractions to visit when driving in the West
Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico have a lot of weird and cool roadside attractions worth the stop.
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying
Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
activenorcal.com
The Story of the Donner Party: Deadly Mistakes Over the Snowy Sierra
I could have died so many times. Active people have a complex relationship with risk; something like, “How much ridiculous fun can I have without my tombstone reading, ‘Cause of Death: Stupidity?'” Over 3,000 people die in car crashes every day, yet no one thinks of driving to the grocery store as risk, or having a “brush with death.” Travelling in a covered wagon in the 1800s probably did not seem like a life-defying act either, but sometimes the choices we make literally become “life or death” decisions.
ABC 4
Multifunctional Light-Based Technology at Sundance Film Festival
PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Sundance Film Festival is showcasing the latest technology and in this interview, chef Travis talks about the Brava countertop oven. The oven uses light and halogen lamps to cook food 2 to 4 times faster than a regular oven and has multiple functions, including baking, toasting, air frying, and more. The oven can also connect to Wi-Fi, making it convenient to use. The lamps heat up and shut off quickly, allowing the user to cook different dishes at different levels of doneness in different zones.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
unearththevoyage.com
Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon Tours + Road Trip Routes 2023
Looking for the best Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tours? Or what about the best stops on a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon road trip? If so, you’ve come to the right place!. Just outside the bright lights of Las Vegas lies Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon in Arizona that is a dream bucket-list destination. You can travel from Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon easily, either as part of a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tour or on an epic road trip.
activenorcal.com
Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic
There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
94kix.com
Watch a Stunning Timelapse of the Stars at This Colorado National Park
Northern Coloradans are familiar with the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, but there's another Centennial State treasure to explore: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Southern Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes boasts a unique landscape and stunning views of the Milky Way. It's nearly a...
lafamilytravel.com
A Quick Guide to Visiting Petrified Forest National Park
With so many amazing national parks in the American Southwest, it’s not a question of if you should visit the area. The question is, instead, how many parks can you squeeze onto your itinerary?. When we were plotting our southwest road trip, we noticed that the route between Carlsbad...
Man’s electric Hummer off-roading trip fails, EV breaks down in the middle of desert
A man got stuck in the middle of the Utah desert when his Hummer electric truck failed during an off-roading trip.
ABC 4
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
