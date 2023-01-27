The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO