Utah State

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Actor Julian Sands’ phone shows movement the day he was reported missing in California mountains

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was on the move heading into a mountainous area in southern California on the day he was reported missing.Sands, 65, was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains on Friday, as searches by local authorities continue by “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department previously said that phone pings showed Sands to be heading to the Mount Baldy area two days after he was first reported missing.However, the US department has since clarified to the...
13 Amazing Ice-Skating Adventures in Idaho Worth Trying

Did you know that Idaho is home to one of the few year-round outdoor ice rinks in the country? That’s right. It’s the Sun Valley Outdoor Ice Rink. But that’s not the only ice rink in Idaho — there are 13 other ice rinks and ice-skating adventures in Idaho that are totally worth checking out.
The Story of the Donner Party: Deadly Mistakes Over the Snowy Sierra

I could have died so many times. Active people have a complex relationship with risk; something like, “How much ridiculous fun can I have without my tombstone reading, ‘Cause of Death: Stupidity?'” Over 3,000 people die in car crashes every day, yet no one thinks of driving to the grocery store as risk, or having a “brush with death.” Travelling in a covered wagon in the 1800s probably did not seem like a life-defying act either, but sometimes the choices we make literally become “life or death” decisions.
Multifunctional Light-Based Technology at Sundance Film Festival

PARK CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The Sundance Film Festival is showcasing the latest technology and in this interview, chef Travis talks about the Brava countertop oven. The oven uses light and halogen lamps to cook food 2 to 4 times faster than a regular oven and has multiple functions, including baking, toasting, air frying, and more. The oven can also connect to Wi-Fi, making it convenient to use. The lamps heat up and shut off quickly, allowing the user to cook different dishes at different levels of doneness in different zones.
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado

The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon Tours + Road Trip Routes 2023

Looking for the best Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tours? Or what about the best stops on a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon road trip? If so, you’ve come to the right place!. Just outside the bright lights of Las Vegas lies Antelope Canyon, a stunning slot canyon in Arizona that is a dream bucket-list destination. You can travel from Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon easily, either as part of a Las Vegas to Antelope Canyon tour or on an epic road trip.
Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic

There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
Watch a Stunning Timelapse of the Stars at This Colorado National Park

Northern Coloradans are familiar with the beauty of Rocky Mountain National Park, but there's another Centennial State treasure to explore: the Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve. Located in Southern Colorado, the Great Sand Dunes boasts a unique landscape and stunning views of the Milky Way. It's nearly a...
Freezing temperatures delay Utah schools

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – School districts across Utah, primarily in the northern part of the state are implementing two-hour delays to their school day on Monday, Jan. 30. The delays are being implemented due to freezing temperatures, drifting snow, wind and ice making for hazardous traveling conditions for both students and faculty in the early morning.
