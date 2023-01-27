Trailing by two with 12 minutes to play, Illinois held Nebraska to six points the rest of the way to claim a 72-56 Big Ten victory on Tuesday night in Champaign, Ill. Matthew Mayer paced four Illini players in double figures with 16 points. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 13 points and five assists, Jayden Epps scored 12 points and Courtney Hawkins contributed 10 points and eight rebounds as Illinois (16-6, 7-4 Big Ten) moved into third place in the conference.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO