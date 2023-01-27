ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

zip06.com

New Committee to Set Plans for WWI Monument Celebration

Deep River will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the town's World War I monument in May, and thanks to a unanimous decision on Jan. 24 by the Board of Selectmen (BOS), a new committee will oversee the festivities. The World War I monument sits at the intersection of Main and...
DEEP RIVER, CT
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
zip06.com

Kenna Launches ‘Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade’

A salt marsh in distress, ghosts of ecologists past, and a very determined 12-year-old populate, Branford author Kimberly Behre Kenna’s new novel, Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade (Fitzroy Books / Regal House, Feb. 2, 2023). This Saturday, Feb. 4, Kimberly, a former 5th-grade teacher, will launch her...
BRANFORD, CT
zip06.com

New Elementary School Inches Toward Groundbreaking

As the plans for the voter-approved renovations and building projects pick up momentum, members of the New Elementary School Building Committee (NESBC) are asking residents to continue to get informed and be involved in the project. The overall plan, which calls for a new elementary school to be built along Mungertown Road and for significant upgrades to both the Polson Elementary and Daniel Hand High schools, is steadily beginning to formulate, according to Committee members.
MADISON, CT
bee-news.com

Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes

Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
MIDDLEBURY, CT
zip06.com

Lynn Hidek: A Legacy of Service

Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, Lynn Hidek intended to step down from the Board of Police Commissioners in February. She has since decided to remain on the board until the end of her term. Members of the Board of Police Commissioners are charged with one of the...
CLINTON, CT
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
CONNECTICUT STATE
zip06.com

Great Growth for Read to Grow

As Branford-based Read to Grow celebrates 23 years of incorporation in 2023, this non-profit’s mission to help build literacy and language skills from birth has grown greatly. One very noticeable element of growth arrived in September, 2022, when RTG launched its eye-grabbing Bookmobile, which can literally drive literacy-building books...
BRANFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost

GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
GLASTONBURY, CT
connecticutexplorer.com

Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)

If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
EAST LYME, CT
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma

Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
CONNECTICUT STATE
newbritainindependent.com

Mount Pleasant Slated for Demolition and Redevelopment In Revised NBHA Plan

Residents May Face Risk of Displacement; Public Hearing Is March 7th. A March 7th hearing will be held at the New Britain Housing Authority (NBHA) on “significant amendments” to the Authority’s 2023 annual plan that include the demolition and redevelopment of the aging Mount Pleasant family housing complex on Myrtle Street.
WTNH

‘Bachelorette’ winner visits Groton school for a very important message

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a special guest at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton on Tuesday. Students for Recovery brought in Zac Clark from ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’. While he won his season, that’s not what brought him into the school. “I think when people see me they see someone that is living […]
GROTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to Be Featured on USPS Stamp

The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps. The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year. The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
zip06.com

Sugar Season is Coming Soon

Early to mid-February usually marks the beginning of the maple sugaring season in Connecticut, weather permitting. The folks running the Parmelee Farm Sugarhouse at Parmalee Farm, 465 Route 81, Killingworth, expect their season to start in mid-February and run through mid-March. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when we hear more!
KILLINGWORTH, CT

