5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
zip06.com
New Committee to Set Plans for WWI Monument Celebration
Deep River will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the town's World War I monument in May, and thanks to a unanimous decision on Jan. 24 by the Board of Selectmen (BOS), a new committee will oversee the festivities. The World War I monument sits at the intersection of Main and...
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
zip06.com
Kenna Launches ‘Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade’
A salt marsh in distress, ghosts of ecologists past, and a very determined 12-year-old populate, Branford author Kimberly Behre Kenna’s new novel, Artemis Sparke and the Sound Seekers Brigade (Fitzroy Books / Regal House, Feb. 2, 2023). This Saturday, Feb. 4, Kimberly, a former 5th-grade teacher, will launch her...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Town Of Fairfield Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Connecticut. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Connecticut spots are:. Fairfield County: 2260 Kings Highway...
zip06.com
New Elementary School Inches Toward Groundbreaking
As the plans for the voter-approved renovations and building projects pick up momentum, members of the New Elementary School Building Committee (NESBC) are asking residents to continue to get informed and be involved in the project. The overall plan, which calls for a new elementary school to be built along Mungertown Road and for significant upgrades to both the Polson Elementary and Daniel Hand High schools, is steadily beginning to formulate, according to Committee members.
bee-news.com
Follow tips to avoid frozen water pipes
Temperatures and wind chills near and below zero are forecast for Friday night into Saturday. For Middlebury, the forecast is for a low of -8° Friday night and 6° Saturday night (weather.com). In response, Connecticut Water has issued a frozen pipe alert for Friday and Saturday and is offering tips (see below) to keep pipes from freezing. Homeowners are encouraged to take a few simple steps to prevent damage caused by water pipes freezing inside and outside the home.
zip06.com
Lynn Hidek: A Legacy of Service
Editor’s Note: At the time of publication, Lynn Hidek intended to step down from the Board of Police Commissioners in February. She has since decided to remain on the board until the end of her term. Members of the Board of Police Commissioners are charged with one of the...
Connecticut to receive millions in federal funding for SNAP, child nutrition programs
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Food insecurity is on the rise across the country and one nonprofit estimates there are nearly 400,000 people experiencing hunger in Connecticut. Now, federal funding is on the way to help eligible families and children to receive meals at school. “We simply can’t meet the need without government support,” said Jason […]
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
zip06.com
Great Growth for Read to Grow
As Branford-based Read to Grow celebrates 23 years of incorporation in 2023, this non-profit’s mission to help build literacy and language skills from birth has grown greatly. One very noticeable element of growth arrived in September, 2022, when RTG launched its eye-grabbing Bookmobile, which can literally drive literacy-building books...
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
connecticutexplorer.com
Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)
If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Providers and Public Officials Back Proposals to Shore Up Connecticut’s EMS System
Dozens of emergency medical providers gathered in Hartford Monday with state and town officials to warn of worrying shortfalls in Connecticut’s EMS system driven by a number of factors including short staffing and inadequate reimbursement rates. Men and women in first responder uniforms crowded a conference room in the...
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Announces CT Teacher of the Year Carolyn Kielma
Last week Thursday, Governor Lamont announced Connecticut's National Teacher of the Year finalist. The following press conference was released!. Governor Lamont Announces Connecticut Educator Carolyn Kielma Named Finalist for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year Honor. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker today...
newbritainindependent.com
Mount Pleasant Slated for Demolition and Redevelopment In Revised NBHA Plan
Residents May Face Risk of Displacement; Public Hearing Is March 7th. A March 7th hearing will be held at the New Britain Housing Authority (NBHA) on “significant amendments” to the Authority’s 2023 annual plan that include the demolition and redevelopment of the aging Mount Pleasant family housing complex on Myrtle Street.
‘Bachelorette’ winner visits Groton school for a very important message
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – There was a special guest at Ella T. Grasso Technical High School in Groton on Tuesday. Students for Recovery brought in Zac Clark from ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’. While he won his season, that’s not what brought him into the school. “I think when people see me they see someone that is living […]
hamlethub.com
Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Governor Ned Lamont yesterday held a news conference in Hartford to announce that the fiscal years 2024 and 2025 biennial state budget proposal that he will present to the General Assembly in February will include a plan to increase Connecticut’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) from the current rate of 30.5% of the federal credit to 40%.
NBC Connecticut
Middletown's Arrigoni Bridge to Be Featured on USPS Stamp
The Arrigoni Bridge in Middletown will be featured on new U.S. Postal Service stamps. The bridge is one of four new presorted first-class mail stamps that will be available for purchase this year. The stamps will be available for purchase in bulk. People will be able to buy either coils...
Approximately 100,000 chickens killed in Bozrah farm fire
Authorities in Connecticut are still investigating the cause of a massive fire at a farm that killed approximately 100,000 egg-laying hens.
zip06.com
Sugar Season is Coming Soon
Early to mid-February usually marks the beginning of the maple sugaring season in Connecticut, weather permitting. The folks running the Parmelee Farm Sugarhouse at Parmalee Farm, 465 Route 81, Killingworth, expect their season to start in mid-February and run through mid-March. Stay tuned, and we’ll let you know when we hear more!
