As the plans for the voter-approved renovations and building projects pick up momentum, members of the New Elementary School Building Committee (NESBC) are asking residents to continue to get informed and be involved in the project. The overall plan, which calls for a new elementary school to be built along Mungertown Road and for significant upgrades to both the Polson Elementary and Daniel Hand High schools, is steadily beginning to formulate, according to Committee members.

MADISON, CT ・ 13 HOURS AGO