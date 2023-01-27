One critical after Berclair shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been injured following a shooting Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Macon Road and Berclair Road.

One man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

