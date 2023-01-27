ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

By Jamie Biggs
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and will
feature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every
15 Minutes.

“We are thrilled to be bringing Biscuitville to the Greenville community and to be located just
minutes from the East Carolina University campus,” Biscuitville President and CEO Kathie Niven
said. “Our new location features the best of Biscuitville, including a dual-lane drive-thru
designed to minimize wait times – perfect for college students looking for a quick meal before
class!”

Biscuitville guests are invited to sign up for a chance to win Free Breakfast for a Year* online at
https://biscuitville.com/sw-greenville-signup . Biscuitville will award Free Breakfast for a Year by
randomly selecting ten of the entries received on opening day. No purchase is necessary to
enter. Limited to one entry per person. Known as Home of the Biscuit Window Since 1966.

The new restaurant location features a large biscuit window that allows guests to view Biscuitville’s one-of-a-kind biscuit-making process. In addition to this iconic feature of Biscuitville, other highlights of the new restaurant will include:

  • Exterior features resembling a reclaimed southern barn with a tin roof, barn doors and gooseneck lights
  • Interior features that combine a modern look and feel with southern heritage through industrial hardware, blue painted ceilings inspired by southern porches and mixed materials like wood, metal and tile
  • A large photo mural wall that captures the local Greenville neighborhood and community
  • A dual-lane drive-thru designed to minimize wait times
  • An enhanced beverage area with expanded drink options including Salisbury-based Cheerwine
  • Proudly serving Community Coffee, a fourth-generation family-owned and the nation’s number one retail coffee brand since 1919
  • Conveniences such as free Wi-Fi and electrical access for devices

10 free breakfast winners will be awarded combo coupons for a total of 52 coupons per
prize.

