Washington County, NE

Nebraska Examiner

Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund

LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

More 'big' government in Omaha?

It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'

State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Omaha's fire chief retiring, effective date is coming up soon

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The City of Omaha will soon need a new fire chief. The current one, Dan Olsen, is set to retire in March, according to a spokesperson for Omaha mayor Jean Stothert. Olsen has been serving in the post since late 2016 when he replaced former Chief...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner

LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Amid gains, railroad workers seek quality-of-life improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The contract imposed on railroad workers last fall didn't resolve their quality-of-life issues, but already this year there are indications the major freight railroads are starting to address some of their concerns about demanding schedules that keep many of them on call 24-7 without paid sick time.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison

WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WEEPING WATER, NE
fox42kptm.com

Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
GRETNA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City

TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE

