Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund
LINCOLN — Deep inside Gov. Jim Pillen’s budget proposal is a plan to divert $14 million from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to a state agency’s water resources fund, a transfer condemned as a “mockery” of the intent of the Trust. W. Don Nelson, a former official who served three Nebraska governors, said Thursday that the […] The post Proposal slammed to transfer $14 million from Environmental Trust to water fund appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
News Channel Nebraska
More 'big' government in Omaha?
It’s not what we usually think of when we hear the words “big government” but there is a push underway to make city government in Omaha a little larger. For decades the Omaha City Council has been made up of seven members but one state lawmaker wants to change that.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
WOWT
Omaha teachers union gives statement ahead of ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ legislative hearing
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Tuesday, the Nebraska Legislature’s education committee will hear testimony as more than a dozen senators push to pass a school transparency bill that includes a ‘Parental Bill of Rights’ - LB374. Senator Dave Murman introduced the bill earlier this month as a...
Questions revived about whether Nebraska lawmaker lives in his district
Nebraska State Sen. Tom Brewer faced questions in 2014 and 2016 over whether he lived in the Sandhills district he aimed to serve.
KETV.com
Educators, lawmakers discuss teacher retention bills: 'We got to get ahead of this'
State lawmakers will hold hearings for two teacher retention bills in Lincoln on Monday. State Senator Lou Ann Linehan introduced the pair of legislation that she says will address the state's teacher shortage. The Elkhorn senator says LB385 would pay $5,000 to first-year teachers who sign up for a second year, and second-year teachers signing up for a third year could earn another $5,000.
KETV.com
'Changing the scales of justice': New data highlights disparities in Nebraska evictions
OMAHA, Neb. — If a Nebraskan is facing eviction and doesn't have legal counsel, they will lose their home or apartment. That’s the message from lawyers asa new report to the Unicameral shows the disparity in legal representation between tenants and landlords. Data collected shows only about 9%...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha's fire chief retiring, effective date is coming up soon
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The City of Omaha will soon need a new fire chief. The current one, Dan Olsen, is set to retire in March, according to a spokesperson for Omaha mayor Jean Stothert. Olsen has been serving in the post since late 2016 when he replaced former Chief...
KETV.com
Nebraska state senator offers bill to increase tax and scrutiny on 'games of skill'
LINCOLN, Neb. — They look like video slots but are technically called "games of skill" and they are popping up in convenience stores, bars and supermarkets all across Nebraska. "All these gray area machines have proliferated absolutely everywhere and they're now next to every church and school in the...
MAPA study to address traffic on north 30th: business concern is safety
Changes could be on the horizon for busy North 30th Street corridor. The Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency released options to address traffic in a report following study.
fox42kptm.com
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
Amid gains, railroad workers seek quality-of-life improvements
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The contract imposed on railroad workers last fall didn't resolve their quality-of-life issues, but already this year there are indications the major freight railroads are starting to address some of their concerns about demanding schedules that keep many of them on call 24-7 without paid sick time.
klkntv.com
House fires in Lancaster County total nearly $1 million in damage in 12 hours
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – A number of house fires were reported in the Lincoln area in recent days, all in below freezing temperatures. One home was destroyed, and two others sustained heavy damage in a span of just 12 hours. The three fires caused a combined $980,000 in damage.
News Channel Nebraska
Weeping Water man gets over 3 years in prison
WEEPING WATER, Neb. -- An ammunition charge lands a Weeping Water man in prison for over three years. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 36-year-old Matthew W. Miller, of Weeping Water, was sentenced in federal court in Omaha on Monday. He was charged for being a felon in possession of ammunition and will serve 37 months in prison with a three-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
State leaders gather on the steps of the State Capitol for 'Walk for Life' event
LINCOLN, Neb. — Hundreds of people gathered in front of the State Capitol in Lincoln Saturday morning to partake in a "Walk for Life" event. The event is the largest, longest-running demonstration against abortion in Nebraska. "This is what we've got to be defending, first and foremost," George Olmer,...
klkntv.com
Nebraskans split on bill that would allow concealed carry without permit
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Dozens testified in a hearing Thursday for a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. Sen. Tom Brewer’s LB77 would allow the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit or a safety training course. Right now in Nebraska, you...
fox42kptm.com
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
News Channel Nebraska
High speed pursuit from Cook to Nebraska City
TECUMSEH – A Lincoln man is charged with flight to avoid arrest after allegedly fleeing police from Highway 50 near Cook to just before the weigh station on Highway 2 at Nebraska City. A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy says he was pursuing a Toyota Camry on Jan. 18, when...
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — A man with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition” opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Police said the white...
