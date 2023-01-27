Read full article on original website
$605,000 jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s Mississippi Lottery drawing
The jackpot for one of Mississippi’s most popular lottery drawings has not been won since early December and now sits at $605,000. Mississippi Lottery officials bumped up the jackpot for the Saturday, Jan. 28, drawing of Mississippi Match 5 after Thursday’s drawing yielded no jackpot winners. To win...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Some roadways beginning to ice over
The Mississippi Department of Transportation cautioned some north Mississippi roadways and highways have started to ice over, especially on bridges and overpasses. Icy conditions have been reported in DeSoto and Tunica counties this morning, and several counties remain under winter weather advisories. More counties could experience icy conditions on roadways before the system moves out of the region.
Is it legal to ride in the back of a truck in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI (WKRG) — There is something about riding in the back of a truck that gives people a sense of freedom, but is it legal in the state of Mississippi? According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Mississippi has no state law or restrictions for riding in the back of a truck at any age. […]
Another popular retail store closing in Mississippi
A popular retail chain is expected to close another one of its store locations in Mississippi, according to local sources. Read on to learn more. According to Daily Journal, the popular retail clothing store H&M will be closing another one of their Mississippi store locations.
Mississippi Skies: Ice, falling temps, and plenty of rain expected across the state
As the old joke says, today is a “full coverage insurance day” on Mississippi’s highways. From icing in northern Mississippi to rain across the state to dense fog in the southern region, it’s certainly a day to be cautious driving no matter where in the state. If you’re traveling anywhere north or west of Mississippi, be sure to check road conditions. Mississippi is only getting the edge of the ice storm this time, but many of our neighbors face a crippling ice storm. Expect possible road closures and airline cancellations in Tennessee, Texas, Arkansas, and other places in the wider region.
mageenews.com
Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program Application Period
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Commissioner Andy Gipson Announces February 2023 Wild Hog Control Program. Application Period. JACKSON, Miss. – Today, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce...
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
First legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and […]
wcbi.com
Week ahead will be wet
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- While Monday has been mostly dry, it has been very cloudy. Heavy cloud coverage is sticking around, as rain showers return to our forecast throughout majority of the week. MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy overcast sky will remain overnight. Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s. TUESDAY: Rain showers...
deltanews.tv
Sentencing Delayed for Mississippi's Welfare Scandal
The date for John Davis's sentencing, former director of Mississippi's welfare system, has been pushed back due to this being a "complex" case. No date has been set yet. More details are in the story.
wxxv25.com
How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi
Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
Mississippi native to lead the Boone and Crockett Club, the oldest conservation organization in the U. S.
Greenville native James L. Cummins is the first president of the Boone and Crockett Club to have a degree in Wildlife and Fisheries management. He earned a degree at Mississippi State University and got a masters at Virginia Tech. Cummins was recently named president of the club and is the...
WLBT
Check out all of the MDOT projects underway in western Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Commissioner Willie Simmons has announced updates to several Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance projects in western Mississippi. “These projects, some of which were recently completed or nearing completion, are a major investment into our infrastructure system that will make Mississippi a safer place to live and work,” said Simmons. “These projects will greatly improve safety and efficiency throughout the western part of our state.”
Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
Mississippi man charged with grand larceny
A Mississippi man was arrested for grand larceny after reportedly making away from hand tools that were in a vehicle under repair. The Tupelo Police Department reports that Robert Blake Thomas, 42, unknown address, was arrested and charged with grand larceny. On Jan. 24, Tupelo Police were advised of a...
Mississippi Skies: Ice accumulations threaten parts of the state while others watch flooding rivers
Just as we mentioned as a possibility yesterday, the ice accumulation threat has moved across the state line into northern Mississippi. The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a statement that includes the potential of up to half-an-inch of ice from Clarksdale to Batesville and Oxford to Corinth. The threat will come in two waves and ends Wednesday morning.
Commuters get mooooving experience after bull gets loose on stretch of Mississippi interstate
Monday evening’s commute was a moooooving experience for some Mississippi drivers as emergency personnel attempted to corral a bull that got loose on the interstate. Officials from the Hattiesburg Police Department alerted drivers in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59 near Hardy Street that emergency crews were attempting the corral the bull.
ourmshome.com
Widespread Panic will celebrate Memorial Day weekend in Mississippi
Widespread Panic, one of the most popular jam bands in the world, is celebrating Memorial Day in Mississippi. The Athens, Georgia based group, a longtime staple on the touring circuit throughout the South and beyond, will play two nights Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th at the Brandon Amphitheater just outside of Jackson. Tickets are available now at Ticketmaster.com.
Opposition grows against Mississippi House Bill 1020
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Opposition continues to grow against Mississippi House Bill 1020. Multiple leaders in Hinds County, as well as the Mississippi Senate Democratic Caucus, said they are against the bill. The proposal, which was authored by State Rep. Trey Lamar (R-District 8), would create a separate court system in the Capitol Complex Improvement […]
