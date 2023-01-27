Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
District 87 board member Fitzgerald Samedy sentenced to veterans treatment court a 2nd time after 4th DUI
A District 87 school board member was sentenced on Tuesday to a second term of probation with the McLean County Veterans Treatment Court for aggravated drunk driving and driving on a revoked license. Fitzgerald Samedy, 36, admitted to the felony driving offenses during a plea hearing with Judge Charles Feeney....
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
thecommunityword.com
Peoria County claims attorney Justin Penn charging too much in Auditor court proceedings
Attorneys representing Peoria County in Auditor Jessica Thomas’ lawsuit filed a blistering objection to her lawyer’s Dec. 7 request for $42,087.50 in fees plus $766.64 in expenses, calling it an “exorbitant demand.”. “The County never agreed to such exorbitant and unprecedented fees,” writes James Sotos in his...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials
PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
Central Illinois Proud
Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
Central Illinois Proud
Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case
FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth. Following a reward offer from PETA last week, Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the […]
wglt.org
45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other
Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Paws Giving Independence pairs service dogs with central Illinoisans for free
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local volunteer organization is celebrating 15 years of pairing service animals with central Illinoisans. Training facilitator assisted, mobility, and facility service dogs. It’s the mission of Paws Giving Independence. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting and encouraging independence for people with varying disabilities.
iheart.com
Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless
A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
WAND TV
Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
Fire destroys house in Champaign County, owner’s dog still missing
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
1470 WMBD
County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program
PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Comments / 0