wcbu.org

Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, as investigation status remains unclear

The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Darwin Homes move-outs surrounded by confusion

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The past few months have been stressful and confusing for Rebecca Billings and her husband, who are being forced to move out of their East Bluff home of four years by property manager Darwin Homes. Darwin Homes marked Jan. 31 as the day for residents...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve U of I bar assault

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person responsible for an assault that happened inside a University of Illinois bar last fall. Officials said the assault happened at Kam’s, 102 East Green Street in Champaign, the morning of Sept. 4, 2022. At approximately 1:15 a.m., […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting

DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
DECATUR, IL
thecommunityword.com

Peoria County claims attorney Justin Penn charging too much in Auditor court proceedings

Attorneys representing Peoria County in Auditor Jessica Thomas’ lawsuit filed a blistering objection to her lawyer’s Dec. 7 request for $42,087.50 in fees plus $766.64 in expenses, calling it an “exorbitant demand.”. “The County never agreed to such exorbitant and unprecedented fees,” writes James Sotos in his...
Central Illinois Proud

Jelani Day’s mother demanding action from Peru City Officials

PERU, Ill. (WMBD) — Monday night, Jelani Day’s mother Carmen Bolden Day demanded action from Peru City Officials. Bolden Day said Peru Police Chief Sarah Raymond has been her point of contact since The Jelani Day Joint Task Force was formed but has failed to provide weekly updates on Jelani’s case.
PERU, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police looking for wig thief

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Weekend I-74 crash victim identified

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Darwin Homes tenants set to vacate Tuesday, Jan. 31

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Tuesday, Jan. 31 is the deadline for some Peoria families to be moved out of Darwin Homes’ managed properties. The parent company, SFR3, bought 300 homes in Central Illinois, mostly in Peoria. Now, the company owns 11,000 properties across the country. About 60 families...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police respond to multiple armed incidents Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department responded to three armed incidents Sunday. According to Peoria police press releases, the incidents occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m., 5:30 p.m. and 9:05 p.m. At the 11:45 a.m. incident, a woman was robbed at gunpoint near Bradley Avenue and Rebecca Place....
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Reward rises to $7,000 in Macon Co. animal cruelty case

FORSYTH, Ill. (WCIA) — $7,000 in reward money is now being offered for information that can help determine who left a dog by the side of a road either dead or dying last week near Forsyth. Following a reward offer from PETA last week, Macon County Crime Stoppers is joining the effort to solve the […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

45 years later, the Normal firefighters strike is unlike any other

Normal firefighters Ken Kerfoot in a McLean County sheriff's transport vehicle during the 1978 strike. When Jeff Feasley was 23 years old, he went to jail. So did a lot of his friends. “The lack of freedom is kind of mind-boggling,” Feasley said. Feasley didn’t shoplift or beat anyone...
NORMAL, IL
WCIA

Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
URBANA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CI Hero: Paws Giving Independence pairs service dogs with central Illinoisans for free

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local volunteer organization is celebrating 15 years of pairing service animals with central Illinoisans. Training facilitator assisted, mobility, and facility service dogs. It’s the mission of Paws Giving Independence. The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting and encouraging independence for people with varying disabilities.
PEORIA, IL
iheart.com

Northend Fire Leaves 25 Families Homeless

A three alarm fire on Osgood Street- off of Main put down by Springfield Firefighters Saturday night. Authorities are still investigating. Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi says it took nearly four hours for the fire to be controlled. 25 families were left homeless. (Photo with thanks: Carrie E Calvi.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Police: Teen in custody for shooting, killing 13-year-old

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - According to the Decatur Police, a 13-year-old was shot and killed Monday night. The Decatur Police Department said on Monday at 10:47 p.m. officers responded to a home on 4th Drive in reference to a 13-year-old with a gunshot wound. The teen was transported to the...
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette

PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

County Clerks raising concerns about allocation of funds for rental housing program

PEORIA, Ill. – County clerks and housing authority leaders in Central Illinois are raising concerns about where money meant for rental housing assistance is going to. Representatives from Peoria, Tazewell, Knox, LaSalle, Macon, and Champaign Counties voiced those concerns to state legislatures in a committee-style meeting at the Peoria County Courthouse on Tuesday.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL

