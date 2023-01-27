ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Gilbert Gets 13 Years

A man who eluded authorities for quite some time who was wanted on numerous charges was sentenced last Thursday in Clinton County Superior Court. 41 year old Matthew Gilbert is facing 13 years in prison on the charges he was wanted on previously. Those included possession of methamphetamine and narcotic drugs.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Kokomo man faces numerous drug charges

Jan. 31—A Kokomo man was arrested on numerous drug charges after police conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle earlier this week and seized narcotics and guns. Per a Howard County Sheriff's Office media release, 37-year-old Nathan A. McKinney is now facing charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, for his alleged role in the investigation.
KOKOMO, IN
WLFI.com

Grand jury indicts four people in Lafayette robbery, shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Four people are behind bars after a grand jury indicted them Thursday in a 2021 robbery and shooting. Patrick Dontrelle Cross, Ezekiel Salinas, Morgan Wynn and Brittany Frazier each face 27-32 indictments, including burglary, armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. The group plotted...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Prosecutor points to evidence in request to deny bail for Delphi killings suspect Richard Allen

DELPHI, Ind. — The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for Richard Allen – the suspect in the Delphi killings. 13News obtained court documents the prosecutor's office filed laying out its argument. In them, the office claims it has provided the court enough evidence against Allen to substantiate the murder charge. The prosecutor also believes the "evidence against the accused adds up to strong and evident proof of guilt."
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Man kills himself during standoff with Lafayette police

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A 49-year-old man chose to end his life rather than surrender to police, according to Lafayette police. Officers went to the 1700 block of North 17th Street about 9 p.m. Monday to serve a warrant on the man, who police found inside a garage. But when police arrived, he put a gun to his head, prompting officers to back away, according to police.
LAFAYETTE, IN
953wiki.com

Madison Man Arrest On Drug Charge Following Complaint for Fireworks

January 28, 2023, Madison Police arrested Shannon D. Collins 43, Madison, Indiana, after responding to a fireworks complaint in the 150 block of Broadway Street. Responding officers found Collins to be the source of the fireworks. In addition, Collins was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Collins was taken into custody. In addition to local charges, Collins was found to have an outstanding warrant out of Marion County, Indiana. Officer Cameron Blankenship led the investigation.
MADISON, IN
WLFI.com

18-year-old sentenced to prison for Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An 18-year-old West Lafayette man is going to prison for 16 years for shooting a man in Lafayette three years ago. Gerald Bell was convicted in March of 2022 for Robbery with Serious Bodily Injury and other charges in the case. He shot another teenager when that teen tried to run away from a robbery at Bradford Place Apartments.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Your News Local

ISP arrest seven in three county saturation patrol

MIAMI COUNTY, IN- Friday night, troopers working from the Indiana State Police Peru Post conducted a saturation patrol targeting aggressive and impaired drivers in Miami, Cass, and Howard Counties. During the patrol, troopers arrested seven people on a total of twelve criminal charges. Six of those charges were felonies and...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Convicted felon sentenced for illegal firearm possession

Desmond Breaziel, 33, of Indianapolis, was sentenced Jan. 23 to 75 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, on March 7, 2022, Lawrence Police Dept. officers responded to a report of two men passed out in a parked Ford Explorer at a Waffle House parking lot. The driver, Breaziel, was unresponsive upon the officers’ arrival. When Breaziel woke up and exited the vehicle, he appeared confused and disoriented. Officers found a loaded Taurus .38 caliber handgun and approximately 81 pills containing methamphetamine on Breaziel’s person. A subsequent search of the vehicle uncovered a fanny pack containing marijuana and a digital scale.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol

PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Police: Tecumseh student arrested after shooting threat

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Police arrested a 14-year-old girl at Tecumseh Junior High School after she allegedly threatened to shoot another student. Lt. Justin Hartman says police were called to the school after the victim reported receiving threatening Snapchat messages, which included a picture of a gun. Hartman says...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Community mourns one-year anniversary of deputies' fatal crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is recognizing the one-year anniversary of a tragedy involving two law enforcement officers. As we've reported, Carroll County Deputy Noah Rainey and jail Deputy Dane Northcutt were killed in a car crash last year. Northcutt was riding along with Rainey to assist...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 4800 block East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 300 block East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Christian G. Garcia reported criminal mischief. 9:03 a.m....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WTHR

IMPD chief: Beating death of Tyre Nichols a 'despicable act'

INDIANAPOLIS — The chief of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department called the beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers a "despicable act." IMPD Chief Randal Taylor issued a statement Friday night, shortly after the city of Memphis released video of the assault. “As a police officer and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Corrections Enlists Help of K9 Officer 19-Month-Old German Shepherd

The Clinton County Community Corrections Program has a new four-legged officer reporting for duty. Kyzer is a 19-month-old male Belgian Malinois German Shepherd mix. He was born and raised in Belarus. He was partnered with Officer Nick Hillman last week. Kyzer replaces Officer Hillman’s previous K9 partner, Rocco, who was medically retired early in his career.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy