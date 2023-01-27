ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kristin Cavallari Apologizes To Stephen Colletti for Cheating on Him 18 Years Later

By James Crowley
 4 days ago
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

It’s never too late to say sorry! Kristin Cavallari apologized to her ex and former Laguna Beach co-star Stephen Colletti during a conversation on their Back To The Beach podcast, released on Tuesday, January 24. The exes, who now co-host the podcast, shared a laugh while reflecting on a season two episode from the show, where she admitted to cheating on him to her friends.

During the conversation, Kristin, 36, said she wanted to speak about the way that it was portrayed that she was cheating on Stephen, 38, in season two, but she said that she only remembered one instance of cheating. “I will own anything that I did. I don’t remember cheating on you. I know that we had talked about maybe I did with Talan [Torriero],” she said. “Other than Talan, I don’t think I ever cheated on you with anybody else.”

Before going in-depth about a few times that Stephen remembered, Kristin said that she may have had times that she forgot from that time. “I am more than willing to own up to this right now, because I have blacked it all out of my memory, which is also really f***** up, and I’m sorry,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XuApz_0kTlItFO00
Kristin and Stephen spoke about their former relationship on their podcast. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock / Sebastien Nogier/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

While Kristin said she had some memory of cheating with Talan, but she couldn’t remember others that she cheated on Stephen, but he said that he remembered “a couple of instances.” He mentioned moments that he found out that his ex had kissed someone from the Saw Creek Grill and that he saw her hooking up with someone at a party.

After recounting the two incidents, Kristin offered more apologies to her ex, and they seemed to be happy to move on. With almost 20 years since the incident, they were both able to laugh. “I’m a horrible person. I am so sorry. I really am. I’m appalled at the stuff that I did, honestly,” she said. “I am not proud of any of that. That’s probably why I blacked it out of my memory.”

Stephen seemed ready to forgive her, as he realized that they were just young when the events on the show happened. “The decision-making for a lot of people at that age is always very questionable,” he said.

The exes never got to the bottom of whether Kristin cheated on Stephen with Talan, but they promised that he would be on the podcast in the next few weeks, and they would definitely ask him if he remembered the two of them hooking up when he joins them.

