I played that $2,000 Steam game, and its ridiculous price is probably for the best
You could buy the game and refund it, but I don't recommend it.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The PS4 Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
There are a lot of lengthy games on the PS4, to say the least. Take "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt," recently rereleased on PS5, PC, and Xbox consoles as well, which takes 173 hours to fully complete according to HowLongToBeat. The lengthy winter trucking expedition game "Snowrunner" clocks at close to 200 hours for full completion. That being said, the longest PS4 game of them all clearly has a lot to live up to.
There's an Xbox game that costs $2,000 right now
An Xbox game currently shows a price of CAN$2,500 ($2,000). Presumably, it is an error, but we can't say for sure.
Life is Strange studio packs gaming nostalgia into a 'little glimpse' of its next game
An image shared today by Don't Nod Montreal has a very distinct 1990s vibe.
Why Valve Never Released Left 4 Dead 3
Valve, a longstanding icon in PC gaming, was once better known for its generation-defining games in the "Half Life," "Team Fortress," and the "Left 4 Dead" series. More recently — well, more like the last decade or so — Valve shifted its focus from game development to other pursuits. Since 2013, the "Half Life: Alyx" VR game and the DOTA 2 card game "Artifact" are really the only big titles the company has shipped, and in 2023 Valve is much better known for running Steam and for the handheld Steam Deck than its games.
It's No Secret Why Cyberpunk 2077 Lost Almost All Of Its Playerbase Within A Month
At one point in time, CD Projekt RED's "Cyberpunk 2077" was widely anticipated in all corners of the industry. And when it finally released in December 2020, that anticipation was reflected in the numbers, selling over 13 million digital sales in its first weeks of availability (via Bloomberg). Unfortunately, within a month, the game's player count — which at one point peaked at over 1 million concurrent players — completely tanked. And it's no secret as to why.
Agent: The Overhyped Rockstar Game That Was Never Released
Since the turn of the millennium, Rockstar Games has been at the forefront of gaming and has released numerous classic titles. Be it "Grand Theft Auto 5," "Red Dead Redemption 2," or "Bully," Rockstar has a laundry list of hits that have proven to be extremely popular and borderline timeless over the years. However, for every classic that the New York-based company has churned out over the years, there are several games the company has developed that gamers will never have a chance to play. "Agent" is one of those games.
N64 Classic Now Available to Play for Free for Some
One of the best N64 games -- and one of the best games of all time across all platforms -- is now available for free, but not for everyone. While the N64 didn't sell as well as its competition or even well compared to some other Nintendo consoles, it, like every Nintendo console, except maybe the Wii U, boasts a very impressive library littered with incredible exclusive games. One of the greatest examples of this is GoldenEye 007, which was re-released today via Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this week. And if you have Nintendo Switch Online or Xbox Game Pass, you can play the re-release for no extra charge. How long it will be available via the pair of subscription services, hasn't been clarified.
‘GoldenEye 007’ on the Switch proves that sometimes, dead is better
When GoldenEye 007 for the Nintendo Switch was announced back in September, nostalgic gamers across the world rejoiced. Rare‘s iconic first-person shooter made waves when it originally launched in 1997, yet its complicated licensing deal between Nintendo and Rare’s owner Microsoft suggested that it would have a quiet death in the history books, despite rumblings of a remake in 2008 that never made it to release.
GoldenEye Studio Reminds Players That The Original Version Wasn't Perfect
There's been no shortage of first-person shooters this millennium, but back in the 90s, these games were rare. FPS games had to adapt to become more relevant, which is exactly what Rare accomplished with "GoldenEye 007." In the nearly 30 years since it came out for the Nintendo 64, the shooter genre exploded, and "GoldenEye 007" is often credited as one of the most impactful games of all time because of its influence on the genre. The high demand for "GoldenEye" remasters hasn't slowed over the years, and now it's available via Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Games Pass — but perceptive fans noticed something was amiss with this most recent re-release.
Is Dead Space Remake Playable On Steam Deck?
While still far from muscling the Nintendo Switch out of the handheld console market, the Steam Deck has been building a solid library of games that make it an excellent addition or alternative for the more handheld-minded gamer. With titles like "Warzone," "Fortnite," and even "Overwatch 2" making their way over to the platform, it seems almost inevitable that excited fans of the new "Dead Space" remake might ask if they'd be able to experience the newly voiced Isaac and the horrors he faces on the compact but surprisingly powerful device. After all, what true horror fan wouldn't want to experience grisly alien gore on the go, at work, or even in the comfort of their own bed into the wee hours of the night?
New Steam Game Will Soon Be Unplayable Forever
A fairly new Steam release is soon going to be delisted from the PC digital storefront and unplayable forever. The announcement comes from Konami, the publisher of the game, and the company best known for games and series like Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, Bomberman, and Castlevania. That said, for fans of its iconic series, it's thankfully not a game from any of these famous and, in some cases, dormant IP. Rather, the game in question is a smaller release called Crimesight, a title developed and published by Konami, and that was just released on April 14, 2022.
PS5's First Big Exclusive of 2023 Is a Flop
The first big PS5 exclusive of 2023 is out and it's looking increasingly like a rare flop for PlayStation. When you think of PlayStation and exclusive games, you think of high-quality games and series like Bloodborne, The Last of Us, God of War, Uncharted, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Death Stranding. Last generation, some of the best games were PlayStation exclusives. So far, it looks like this success will continue with the PS5 if the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbbiden West, Demon's Souls, and more are indicators. Yet, not every PlayStation exclusive can live up to this quality. And when the exclusive is made via a second-party or third-party developer, the consistency often suffers. One of the biggest recent flops, Babyon's Fall, came the way of a third-party deal PlayStation made with Square Enix. Fast-forward and Square Enix has delivered PlayStation another flop in the form of Forspoken.
Is Remnant: From The Ashes Coming To Nintendo Switch?
There's no shortage of Nintendo Switch ports that fans want to see happen, but one that likely wasn't predicted by many is 2019's "Remnant: From the Ashes." Created by the studio Gunfire Games, "Remnant: From the Ashes" is a third-person shooting, cooperative Soulslike that features swarms of enemies, enormous bosses, and plenty of unique weapons and abilities. The game has garnered a bit of a cult following over the last few years, and it saw enough success across PC, Xbox and PlayStation consoles to warrant a sequel, which was announced during the 2022 Game Awards via a flashy announcement trailer.
Forspoken: How To Fast Travel
In "Forspoken," players control Frey, a modern woman who unexpectedly ends up in a fantasy land called Athia. Athia is a large map that invites players to explore every nook and cranny on their journey. But because of the game's size, traveling to locations far and wide on foot won't always be seen as a viable option to players who wish to truncate the already compact experience that "Forspoken" provides. For this purpose, "Forspoken" utilizes a fast travel feature that players can use to get to a specific location quickly.
Super Mario Kart Dev Team Spent More Time On Battle Mode Than The Racing
Most people probably associate 1992's "Super Mario Kart" with the arcade racing genre. After all, the premier mode involves several high-profile "Super Mario" characters engaging in whacky races against each other while using power-ups to sabotage or outmaneuver the competition. However, "Super Mario Kart" also contains a multiplayer Battle Mode. Played between two people, Battle Mode requires each player to take the other out while navigating through an obstacle course.
Bethesda Game Will Soon Be Free to Download
Bethesda is making one of its games completely free to download. The game in question is available via a variety of platforms, but only the PC version will be made free, and that's because the free offer is coming via Epic Games Store. Every week, Epic Games rewards users of its digital PC storefront with a free game. Sometimes even more than one free game a week is offered. Next week is set to be an example of the latter, with two free games, one of which is Dishonored: Death of the Outsider.
Video games we're excited about in 2023
When I think of the games I’m most curious about in 2023, one word comes to mind: story. Well, maybe two words: story and characters. The modern video game era has been a showcase for interactive narratives, and it seems like the rest of the entertainment industry is starting to pay attention. Two of the most acclaimed animated series over the last year were ones inspired by “League of Legends” and “Cyberpunk 2077,” and in a few weeks, HBO will launch an anticipated show based on “The Last of Us.”
