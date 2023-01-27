Radio ad boosts mystery of KCI Airport terminal opening

The mystery surrounding the opening of the new $1.5 billion Kansas City International Airport Terminal hit the airwaves on Wednesday when a radio advertisement on Sports Radio 810 WHB indicated the facility would debut to the public in February.

The ad encouraged visitors to arrive at the airport early to dine in its restaurants starting Feb. 28.

The radio station initially did not respond to a request for comment from a Kansas City Business Journal reporter. After the original version of this article was published, a spokesperson from Union Broadcasting said the ad ran in error.

For more than two years, officials indicated the terminal would open on March 3. However, during the past few weeks, they have said a new announcement will come about the facility’s debut.

It’s unclear who produced and paid for the ad.

Justin Meyer , deputy director of aviation, marketing and air service development for the Kansas City Aviation Department, declined to confirm the opening date but said an announcement is coming soon.

