Outdoor events in Sonoma County, Jan. 29-Feb. 7

By MYA CONSTANTINO THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 4 days ago
Feb. 3

Online: Cozy up for an online discussion with the Wild Words Book Club of “The Trail,” a novel by former Sierra Club leader Ethan Gallogly about a novice hiker’s adventures on the John Muir Trail. After losing his father and his job, Gil, the main character, agrees to join his father’s hiking partner on a month-long hike despite being completely unprepared for the trip. The Wild Words Book Club meets online to talk about a different nature- or animal-themed book each month. 3 to 4 p.m. Free, registration required. Space is limited. Register at bit.ly/3J79Ehv. Email Ellie Muelrath at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information.

Feb. 4

Kenwood: Join naturalist John Lynch on a 2-mile walk to explore the beauty of sage-green lichen on burgundy manzanita bark and moss-covered oaks at Sugarloaf Ridge State Park. Beginning at the visitor center, attendees will follow Pony Gate Trail’s grassy slope into mixed evergreen forest, along Canyon Trail’s shady riparian corridor to the waterfall. Tickets: $15 for general admission; half price for youth 12 to 17, students, Sugarloaf members and Sugarloaf volunteers; and free for children under 12. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sugarloaf Ridge State Park, 2605 Adobe Canyon Road. Get tickets at bit.ly/3XL0YRS.

Glen Ellen: Go on a moderate 3-mile hike through a historic ranch and see blooming manzanita, ceanothus and the post-fire regrowth of an area that had a prescribed burn in the fall. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Glen Oaks Ranch, 13255 Sonoma Highway. Reserve a spot at bit.ly/3XuhKFt.

Santa Rosa: Spanish speakers and families are invited to a 2- to 3-mile guided hike at Crane Creek. The hike will be led in Spanish and traverse oak woodlands and riparian habitats. Bring a lunch for a picnic. Email Zaira Sierra at communityengagementprograms@sonoma-county.org for more information. No registration required. Parking is $7 or free with a Sonoma County Regional Parks membership. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Crane Creek Regional Park, 5000 Pressley Road. Meet at the parking lot. More information at bit.ly/3J4oXrj.

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.

