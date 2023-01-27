Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Faces Backlash for Reaction to Pregnant Wife Fainting During Campaign Announcement

Read full article on original website
Famed Entertainer and Prominent Trump Supporter Dies Unexpectedly
Famed entertainer and prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump Diamond, of the duo Diamond and Silk, has died, according to statements from Trump and the duo's social media.
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
MSNBC
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Barack, Michelle Obama issue statement on ‘unjustified’ beating of Tyre Nichols
President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, tweeted a somber reminder Saturday about police brutality in America after horrific footage of the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols emerged. “The vicious, unjustified beating of Tyre Nichols and his ultimate death at the hands of five Memphis police officers is just the latest, painful reminder of how far America still has to go in fixing how we police our streets,” the couple tweeted. Read more of the Post’s coverage of Tyre Nichols’ beating death Memphis cop charged in Tyre Nichols’ death previously beat up inmate, ex-prisoner alleges Over an hour of footage reveals horror of fatal Tyre Nichols police beating Who was Tyre Nichols? What we know about his death, arrest by Memphis police Five police officers involved with the beating — Tadarrius Bean, 24, Demetrius Haley, 30, Emmitt Martin III, 30, Desmond Mills, Jr., 32, and Justin Smith, 28 — were charged with Nichols’ murder and surrendered to law enforcement Thursday. They are charged with aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression, in addition to second-degree murder.
Funeral for Confederate General Reburied in Virginia Sparks Backlash
The remains of Confederate General A.P. Hill were reinterred after being removed from a monument at a busy Richmond intersection last month.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Trump's Biggest Sore Spots With A Brutal Reality Check
The late-night host zeroes in on the ex-president's biggest obsessions.
MSNBC
Trump’s offensive against Ruby Freeman reaches an ugly new level
Around midnight last night, for reasons that aren’t yet clear, Donald Trump used his social media platform to launch a new offensive against an old perceived foe. It started with this unfortunate missive:. “Wow! Has anyone seen the Ruby Freeman ‘contradictions’ of her sworn testimony? Now this is ‘BIG...
AOL Corp
Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses. Appearing as a guest on...
Brazilian homemaker claims George Santos ruined her life
A Brazilian homemaker accused controversial Republican Congressman George Santos of draining her bank account and stealing her jewelry in an interview with the country’s largest broadcaster this week. Adriana Damasceno told Globo’s “O Fantastico” program that she met Santos and his mother, Fatima Devolder, at a bingo hall in the city of Niteroi where Santos was living at the time. In 2011, Damasceno said she accompanied Santos on a trip to the US where he allegedly drained thousands from her bank account on a shopping spree. She also accused him of taking her jewelry. “I just want someone to stop him,” said...
Whoops! Lindsey Graham Drops S-Bomb On Live TV, Doesn't Seem To Notice.
The Trump-adoring senator was offered a bar of soap after the Fox News interview.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Send Joe Biden To Jail Over ‘Shocking Laptop Photos’?
A video shared on Facebook purports Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan allegedly sent President Joe Biden to jail over “shocking laptop photos.”. The caption is unrelated to the video. The over 14-minute video shows an April 2022 House Judiciary Committee meeting that does not talk about the laptop. Fact...
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
Black Trans Woman Becomes First Person to Die from Anti-Trans Violence This Year
Jasmine “Star” Mack, a D.C.-based transgender woman whose family says was “treated so bad because of who she was,” was killed from a stab wound to the leg, according to authorities. The 36-year-old was killed seven days into the new year, making her the first person...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Clinton, Obama Among Most Intelligent Presidents – Trump and Biden Have Different Qualities.
Presidential historian explains who America’s smartest and dumbest Presidents were. The director of presidential studies at the University of Virginia’s Miller Center, Barbara Perry, has some things to say about US Presidents and their intelligence levels. Her opinions are based, in part, on a 2006 study by psychologist Dean Simonton published by the International Society of Political Psychology.
Tyre Nichols killing sparks renewed calls in Congress for police reform
Washington — Lawmakers return to the Capitol this week confronted with a new round of appeals for police reform following the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police. Five officers have been fired and charged with murder after video showed them repeatedly punching and kicking the 29-year-old while he was restrained. "We are calling on our colleagues in the House and Senate to jumpstart negotiations now and work with us to address the public health epidemic of police violence that disproportionately affects many of our communities," Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) Chair Steven Horsford said in a statement Sunday.The Nevada Democrat also...
Washington Examiner
Manchin positions himself as bridge between Democrats and Republicans in new Congress
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is seeking out a new role for himself in the Democratic-led Senate, positioning himself as a bridge between his party and Republican leaders to negotiate must-pass legislation. In the last Congress, Manchin held considerable power as the chamber was split evenly along party lines — meaning...
