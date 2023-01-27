Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Related
flackbroadcasting.com
REPORT: Boonville Chamber Director of Communications resigns
BOONVILLE- Another development has surfaced in regards to the current situation for Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Their Director of Communications, Joshua Fitzgerald, has officially announced his resignation. He published his letter on the Chamber’s Facebook page Sunday evening. “My time and resources are precious, and I refuse to...
cnycentral.com
Homelessness has decreased in New York State, but has increased in Syracuse as costs rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For the first time in two years, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) recently completed its first comprehensive Annual Homelessness Assessment Report (AHAR). Nearly 600,000 individuals are experiencing homelessness in America, an increase of about 2,000 people since the last complete census conducted...
localsyr.com
Syracuse Clothing Co. raising money for the Torres-Ortiz family
(WSYR-TV) — All of Central New York was shaken by the senseless killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz earlier this month. Taylor Sourwine, Brexialee’s former third grade teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy, knew Brexialee well and has been determined to make a difference ever since the news broke.
Winning Take 5 Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Central New York
2-6-15-21-28 The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, New York. It's worth $41,276.50. The Powerball is up to $613 million for the Monday, January 30 drawing after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. Maybe today is your lucky day. But you can't win if you don't play.
Oneida’s to Open Largest Maple Leaf Market at This Intersection
The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing plans and a location for their next Maple Leaf Market. The SavOn gas station currently located at the intersection of Route 365 and 31 in Verona is about to undergo a makeover and a rebrand as a Maple Leaf Market, officials have announced. The...
cnyhomepage.com
Oneida County DA Suggests Editing Discovery Law
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Wednesday night, we brought you Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara’s, thoughts on a recent study regarding New York State’s, Discovery Law. He now explains how it impacts other state legislation like Leandra’s Law. Leandra’s Law – also known as the Child...
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: January 22 – January 28
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: January 22 – 28. The Fulton Fire Department recently received a $8,000 donation from Brookfield Renewable, U.S., towards the purchase of a rapid deployment rescue boat and additional rescue equipment. See full story here.
cnycentral.com
North Syracuse CSD considers changing district's name; seeks community input
North Syracuse, N.Y. — The North Syracuse Central School District, the largest suburban district in Central New York, is considering changing its name and wants input from the community. The district said it is considering changing the name to Cicero-North Syracuse Central School District. A district spokesperson said the...
$975,000 home in Skaneateles: See 218 home sales in Onondaga County
Full access to Onondaga County Clerk databases for external customers was restored on Monday, following an outage that began on January 9. Listings represent 218 home sales recorded between Jan. 17 and Jan. 21 at the Onondaga County Clerk’s office.
North Syracuse School District looking into name change
NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
newyorkupstate.com
Upstate NY funeral planned for Michael Hunter, President Biden’s brother-in-law
Michael E. Hunter, the brother-in-law of President Joe Biden, died Thursday at his home, according to a funeral home. He was 72. Hunter’s family is best known locally as the former owners of Hunter Dinerant in Auburn, N.Y., a diner that Biden and his two sons would visit on their trips to Central New York.
Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
wskg.org
Allegations stall ethics investigation into Ithaca's police reform effort
This transcript has been edited for clarity and length. Last spring, Tompkins County opened an ethics investigation into Ithaca’s landmark police reform effort. Now, some are calling for the county legislator heading the investigation to recuse himself due to an alleged conflict of interest. MEGAN ZEREZ: I’m here with...
Syracuse’s winter warriors: Meet the unsung heroes who clear the streets of America’s snowiest city
This story originally ran in the January/February 2023 issue of Central New York Magazine. The magazine is available by delivery to subscribers of syracuse.com or The Post-Standard for $25 a year. To find out more or to subscribe, visit readcnymagazine.com. In the three and a half years Anthony Cotroneo has...
6 Mexican workers on solar panel job killed in North County bus crash, WWNY reports
Louisville, N.Y. — Six people killed in a bus crash this weekend were on their way to work at a solar farm in St. Lawrence County, according to a town official. All were Mexican men working on a job for LBFNY, a solar farm construction company based in Weedsport in Cayuga County, a funeral home employee told WWNY-TV.
Clean Your Car! Herkimer Man Lucky to Be Alive After Ice Flies Into Windshield
This is why you clean off snow and ice from your car. And not just a hole in the windshield to see through. The entire car needs to be cleared, including the roof. If not, this is what happens. Mike Johnson, of Herkimer, New York, was driving on Route 28...
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
St. Joe’s to buy part of big Onondaga County orthopedic surgery center for $25 million
St. Joseph’s Health will pay about $25 million to buy a stake in an outpatient surgery center in North Syracuse owned by the Syracuse area’s largest orthopedic medical practice. The deal between St. Joe’s and Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists will give St. Joe’s a 25% ownership share of the...
buffalonynews.net
"Mom, Mom, Mom": Videos of fatal police beating up man in US released
Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Protests could erupt in cities across the United States after horrifying video footage was released on Friday of US police beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month, leading to injuries from which he later died. The city of Memphis on Friday (local time) released...
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
119K+
Followers
24K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0