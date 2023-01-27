ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

REPORT: Boonville Chamber Director of Communications resigns

BOONVILLE- Another development has surfaced in regards to the current situation for Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce. Their Director of Communications, Joshua Fitzgerald, has officially announced his resignation. He published his letter on the Chamber’s Facebook page Sunday evening. “My time and resources are precious, and I refuse to...
BOONVILLE, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Clothing Co. raising money for the Torres-Ortiz family

(WSYR-TV) — All of Central New York was shaken by the senseless killing of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz earlier this month. Taylor Sourwine, Brexialee’s former third grade teacher at Seymour Dual Language Academy, knew Brexialee well and has been determined to make a difference ever since the news broke.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Oneida County DA Suggests Editing Discovery Law

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Wednesday night, we brought you Oneida County District Attorney, Scott McNamara’s, thoughts on a recent study regarding New York State’s, Discovery Law. He now explains how it impacts other state legislation like Leandra’s Law. Leandra’s Law – also known as the Child...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

North Syracuse School District looking into name change

NORTH SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Northstars are looking to revamp their school districts name into something that’s already the talk of the town. The district is already predominantly referred to as “CNS” so why not let it stick? That’s their plan. The North Syracuse Central School District would like to adjust its name to […]
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Details emerge in Armory Square arrest that injured woman (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 31)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. SyraQs: World War II vet, 100, spent half his life raising money for fellow vets: Henry Sienkiewicz has lived all 100 years of his life in Syracuse. He served his country as a bombardier in World War II, his city as a firefighter for 30 years, and his heritage by serving in the Polish Legion of American Veterans. In 1957 he was awarded a medal for bravery for rescuing a man from the second floor of a burning house, and for more than 50 years he sold poppies outside of supermarkets to raise money for veterans. Sienkiewicz recently spoke with us about the inspiring birthday greetings he got from the local elementary school, the dangerous bombing runs he made in the war, and whether he ever thought he’d live to be 100 years old. (N. Scott Trimble photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
wskg.org

Allegations stall ethics investigation into Ithaca's police reform effort

This transcript has been edited for clarity and length. Last spring, Tompkins County opened an ethics investigation into Ithaca’s landmark police reform effort. Now, some are calling for the county legislator heading the investigation to recuse himself due to an alleged conflict of interest. MEGAN ZEREZ: I’m here with...
ITHACA, NY
buffalonynews.net

"Mom, Mom, Mom": Videos of fatal police beating up man in US released

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Protests could erupt in cities across the United States after horrifying video footage was released on Friday of US police beating Tyre Nichols in Memphis earlier this month, leading to injuries from which he later died. The city of Memphis on Friday (local time) released...
MEMPHIS, NY
