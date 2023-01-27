Read full article on original website
Raleigh man wins $100,000 from scratch-off ticket
A Raleigh man tried his luck at a scratch-off ticket and won a big prize.
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Raleigh, Fayetteville, Wendell and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
Raleigh crossing guard recognized as a ‘Community Hero’
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh crossing guard is getting a special honor Tuesday from the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP. Teressa Gill received the organization’s annual “Community Hero” award. Chapter NAACP president Gerald Givens presented the award in a brief ceremony near the crosswalk where Gill was working.
Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
Why fox sightings are common for Triangle this time of year
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They’re known for being sly, but foxes are catching the attention of people all over the Triangle. Lisa Lowe-Hall’s security camera recently caught sight of some unexpected visitors — a pair of foxes darting across the driveway of her North Raleigh home.
Dozens of North Carolina stores fined for overcharging
More than 50 stores in North Carolina have received fines for price scanning errors, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Standards Division.
NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex
APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
Local Matters: Durham sheriff, drama teacher team up to addresses gun violence with youth
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — It’s called “riveting” and “brutally honest.” It’s also what leaders are calling a necessary conversation to tackle gun violence in Durham County. “State of Urgency” is a play that offers first-hand accounts of violence and issues of social justice....
Penguin returns! Durham sculpture is back at hotel following suspect search
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in identifying a group of individuals who, perhaps, liked a pink penguin a little too much. Police said a pink penguin sculpture was reportedly stolen by a group of individuals from a hotel that were caught on surveillance footage.
NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids
In addition to her paying off her mortgage, the Warren County school bus driver said she's going to help out her kids.
Mom wants answers after 6th grader leaves school, found more than a mile away
HENDERSON, N.C. — An 11-year-old student with autism walked out a front door at STEM Early High School undetected and was eventually found by strangers wandering around a parking lot two miles away. Nikita Blumenshine said she received a call around 11 a.m. on Jan. 26 from an employee...
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”. That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.
Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh
RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
Former Durham officers defend proactive policing units in aftermath of Tyre Nichols' death in Memphis
DURHAM, N.C. — Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis is getting some praise and some criticism for her handling of last week’s release of video footage showing officers beating Tyre Nichols. On Saturday, Davis disbanded the city of Memphis’ so-called Scorpion unit after the video showed officers beating...
Fare-free rides are ending soon. Can Triangle transit leaders find solution?
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A push is underway to keep Triangle transit systems free of charge. Those suspended bus fares are scheduled to end this summer. “Being fare-free during the pandemic was of great benefit, not only for our riders but also for our transit operators because it limits the amount of contact between the transit operators and the public,” said Charles Lattuca, CEO and president of GoTriangle.
North Carolina police chief speaks to group about Tyre Nichols death
The chief spoke to new and existing members of the Durham Committee on the Affairs of Black People (DCABP).
Student loans not immune to scammers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 16 million people have been approved for the government’s student loan forgiveness program, but its implementation remains in limbo because of various legal challenges. That delay is making it easier for scammers to convince people that there is another way to help...
18-wheeler jackknifes, vehicle crash closes busy Durham intersection
DURHAM, N.C. — An 18-wheeler is stalled after a crash at a busy Durham intersection on Tuesday afternoon. The tractor-trailer appears to be stuck in the mud with its load crossing the entire road on East Geer Street near East Club Boulevard. Police told WRAL a vehicle crash took...
‘Horrific’: Durham County Sheriff reacts to Tyre Nichols death, body cam release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In a sit-down interview with CBS 17’s Russ Bowen, Durham County Sheriff Clarence Birkhead spoke about the death of Tyre Nichols. The conversation on Monday came days after the release of scene and body camera footage out of Memphis, Tennessee, showing Nichols being beaten by officers before his death.
Crash closes multiple lanes along I-540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh; injuries unknown
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Three of four lanes are closed along Interstate 540 westbound at Lumley Road in Raleigh after a crash, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirms. A NCDOT camera confirms only the very left lane is open at this time as the Raleigh Police Department and...
