Durham, NC

cbs17

Raleigh crossing guard recognized as a ‘Community Hero’

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh crossing guard is getting a special honor Tuesday from the Raleigh-Apex chapter of the NAACP. Teressa Gill received the organization’s annual “Community Hero” award. Chapter NAACP president Gerald Givens presented the award in a brief ceremony near the crosswalk where Gill was working.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Rebuilding Together repairs, rebuilds homes and lives in the Triangle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Owning a home is one of the classic American dreams, but maintaining that house can be a totally different story when you are struggling financially. Since 1996, Rebuilding Together of the Triangle has been repairing homes, lifting up neighborhoods and strengthening families one house at a time. They do this by repairing or renovating homes for eligible homeowners for free.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Why fox sightings are common for Triangle this time of year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – They’re known for being sly, but foxes are catching the attention of people all over the Triangle. Lisa Lowe-Hall’s security camera recently caught sight of some unexpected visitors — a pair of foxes darting across the driveway of her North Raleigh home.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC 55 reopens near Lufkin Road in Apex

APEX, N.C. — North Carolina Highway 55 was closed Monday near Lufkin Road in Wake County due to a car crash. All southbound lanes were closed before 11:30 a.m. and reopened before noon. EMS and firefighters were seen trying to get someone out of the damaged car. WRAL News...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Penguin returns! Durham sculpture is back at hotel following suspect search

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police asked for the public’s help Tuesday morning in identifying a group of individuals who, perhaps, liked a pink penguin a little too much. Police said a pink penguin sculpture was reportedly stolen by a group of individuals from a hotel that were caught on surveillance footage.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Crash closes part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh

RALEIGH N.C. (WNCN) — A crash closed part of Creedmoor Road in Raleigh Tuesday morning. Officials reported the crash just after 7:30 a.m. The crash closed part of Creedmoor Road between Shooting Club Road and Barony Lake Drive, according to officials. Officials asked drivers to use an alternate route...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Fare-free rides are ending soon. Can Triangle transit leaders find solution?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A push is underway to keep Triangle transit systems free of charge. Those suspended bus fares are scheduled to end this summer. “Being fare-free during the pandemic was of great benefit, not only for our riders but also for our transit operators because it limits the amount of contact between the transit operators and the public,” said Charles Lattuca, CEO and president of GoTriangle.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Student loans not immune to scammers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 16 million people have been approved for the government’s student loan forgiveness program, but its implementation remains in limbo because of various legal challenges. That delay is making it easier for scammers to convince people that there is another way to help...
RALEIGH, NC

