ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

BBQ Pitmaster helping with Panamanian BBQ event

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wGmSE_0kTlH7RK00

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville resident BBQ Pitmaster Jim Johnson is a familiar face on Eyewitness News programming, but now he is down in the country of Panama.

Jim is leading Barbecue Fest Panama which he says is an honor, and has been years in the making. Since he’s been there, Jim has cooked for past Panamanian president Ricardo Martinelli. Martinelli said he was so impressed with Jim’s cooking and teaching style, he’s bringing him back to cook on his yacht!

Plan your ‘sunflower-friendly’ journey with EVV

Johnson said, “The people down here are just clamoring to do American style barbecue so it’s been great for us. It’s been a great time down here, We have been here for almost two weeks and it’s been a fun time for us.“

Jim’s awards include 78 grand champions and one world champion winner. He’s also the international instructor for the Kansas City Barbecue Society.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

EVPL: Share a valentine with community heroes

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) invites the community to share a message of thanks to local nurses, doctors, officers, firefighters and other heroes during its initiative, Hearts for Heroes. EVPL says Hearts for Heroes offers the opportunity to write a special valentine with a message of thanks, encouragement, or support to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Cops Connecting with Kids heads to Disney

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Monday morning Evansville Police officers along with students in the community will trade in the wintry temperatures for sunny Florida for the annual trip to Disney World. The trip is part of the Cops Connecting with Kids program. Students from area schools were chosen months to attend the 2023 trip. The […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Catfish Willy’s introducing area’s first serving robot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Catfish Willy’s Seafood & Comfort Cuisine says they will be introducing some new things in their restaurant, including a serving robot. Officials with the seafood restaurant made the announcement Sunday in a Facebook post. They say the new assisting robot will be used to assist...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall

Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Couples plan their ‘big day’ in Owensboro

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Soon-to-be married couples from across the Tri-State gathered in Owensboro Sunday afternoon for “Your Perfect Day Wedding Show”. The couples met one-on-one with wedding professionals to help plan their “big day”. Formal attire and wedding gowns were showcased at the Owensboro Convention Center. There were more than 30 vendors for make […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Rock band Chicago to hold summer concert in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Rock and roll band Chicago will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza this coming June. According to a press release, the band is set to perform in Evansville on June 16, 2023. This year marks the band’s 55th year of touring, with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Another round of winter hits

(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Weaver filing for 4th Evansville City Council term

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – City Council Jonathan Weaver is planning to file for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on January 31 at 3:30 p.m. Weaver said, “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond. I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

Famous Traveling Cookie Food Truck Coming To Owensboro For One Day Only

If you love sweets y'all are going to absolutely love the food truck rolling into Owensboro today. It has everything to do with cookies!. I Heart Cookie Co. formerly Crumble and Cream is pulling into Owensboro for the very first time ever. They are giving the community an opportunity to get ahold of their delicious gourmet deep-dish cookies in a variety of flavors.
OWENSBORO, KY
Travel Maven

The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

EvansvilleWatch surprise fire officials with generous gift

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — EvansvilleWatch has once again given back to the community’s first-responders in a meaningful way. Over the weekend, the group surprised the Local 357 Executive Board with a large framed print. The photo, which was captured by Evansville Aerial, showed Evansville Firefighters working during the Garvin Street warehouse fire late last year. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy