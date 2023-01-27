Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
Penthouse owned by OneCoin Cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova goes on sale
After five years in the dark, speculation was rife that the infamous cryptoqueen Ruja Ignatova had reappeared after her penthouse in London was listed for sale. However, it later turned out the listing had nothing to do with her or U.K. authorities. Ruja is the founder of OneCoin, a digital...
coingeek.com
FBI dismantles Hive malware network, saves $130 million in ransom payments
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has taken down one of the most prolific malware networks in the world. The law enforcement agency announced that it infiltrated the Hive malware gang’s network months ago and has been helping victims while working on dismantling it from the inside.
coingeek.com
Retail giant Amazon plans new NFT initiatives: report
After years of speculation, retail giant Amazon is reportedly working toward non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in 2023. According to insiders familiar with the matter, Amazon’s foray into NFTs could be expected sometime in the spring as the firm makes a frantic effort for a slice of the pie. Sources say...
coingeek.com
Yuval Harari and Craig Wright—a comparison regarding data
Yuval Noah Harari had a public conversation with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde. The discussion touched upon several topics, but one stood out for me: data. Harari said:. “(…) data is becoming maybe the most important resource of the 21st century.”. Furthermore, Harari stated:. “You...
coingeek.com
Oblivious Sam Bankman-Fried seeks access to FTX assets, execs
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) continues to show little sign of acknowledging the full extent of his legal problems, his central role in the fall of his FTX exchange, and reality in general. Last Friday, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan to amend SBF’s bail conditions after the government learned...
coingeek.com
Ordinals brings NFTs to BTC, upsetting small blockers once again
A new technique called “Ordinals” is causing a stir in the BTC world. The concept, which allows non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to transact directly on the BTC blockchain, was immediately unpopular with BTC purists who circled wagons to protect their digital gold from non-financial use cases, with some even suggesting NFT transactions be banned.
coingeek.com
Bitcoin Masterclass Session 4 with Craig Wright: How to build trusted P2P economies
Human users need to trust the Bitcoin network, but so do network nodes. Can they trust that everything’s still valid, even if they’re offline for a while? The answer is yes, according to Bitcoin creator and nChain Chief Scientist Dr. Craig S. Wright in the fourth session of his Bitcoin Masterclass series.
coingeek.com
Ireland central bank governor calls digital currencies ‘gambling,’ likens them to Ponzi schemes
The chief of the Irish central bank, Governor Gabriel Makhlouf, made comments this week likening digital currencies such as BTC to gambling, calling them little more than Ponzi schemes. Makhlouf is the latest in a line of central bankers who have expressed concern about the volatility of digital currencies. He...
coingeek.com
Crypto.com scrambles to calm customers after Lithuania banking crackdown
A crackdown by Lithuania’s banking regulator has left Crypto.com customers fearing for the safety of their account balances. Earlier this month, the Bank of Lithuania ordered local payment processor Transactive Systems UAB to cease providing services to existing clients “whose activities are related to virtual currencies (including operators of virtual currency exchanges, operators of depository virtual currency wallets, exchange of virtual assets, loans with virtual assets).”
coingeek.com
Unbounded Capital’s 2022 year in review and 2023 predictions
Unbounded Capital recently published its 2022 year in review and some predictions for 2023. I read the whole thing and was so impressed that I decided to write this recap for CoinGeek readers. If you haven’t done so, read the Unbounded Capital 2022 review by Zach Resnick and David Mullen-Muhr....
