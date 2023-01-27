ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pullmanradio.com

Proposed Rock Pit In The City Of Pullman Near Military Hill Returns

A Pullman developer’s plan to operate a rock pit in the city is back. Steve Mader wants to operate the pit on his farmland North of the existing Military Hill neighborhood. The 7 to 10 acre pit would provide rock for a new housing development that he is building nearby. Mader says the locally sourced rock will prevent him from hauling rock to the construction site through the neighborhood. Rock crushing at the site is intended to be intermittent according to documents that Mader has filed with the City of Pullman.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Spokane Valley Residents Wanted On Warrants In Local Drug Case After Failing To Appear In Court

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Spokane Valley residents who face local drug delivery charges after they failed to appear in court on Friday. 37-year-old Raymond Cooper and 31-year-old Amber Sitter were scheduled to possibly plead guilty during hearings in Whitman County Superior Court in Colfax. Arrest warrants were issued after the pair failed to show up to court on Friday. Cooper and Sitter are charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and Cooper faces an additional count of a felon in possession of a firearm.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

Crash On US95 North Of Potlatch Causes Minor Injuries

A car accident in Southern Benewah County yesterday afternoon caused minor injuries. Idaho State Police responded to the crash near the Latah County line around 4:30. Troopers say the driver of a Southbound sedan rear-ended another vehicle. All of the occupants in both cars were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash is still under investigation.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

44 Year Old Potlatch Man Sent To Prison For Raping An Underage Girl And Video Voyeurism

The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy