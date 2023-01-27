Read full article on original website
Legendary Queen
4d ago
All I can say is if they stood by and delayed care they contributed to his death and should also have charges brought against them as well.
4d ago
We all know why the paramedics haven’t been pictured or named.
MPD Officer Hemphill, the sixth identified in Tyre Nichols case, was part of disbanded SCORPION Unit
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officer Preston Hemphill, who was relieved of duty during the investigation into Tyre Nichols death, was also part of the now-disbanded SCORPION Unit, according to court documents obtained by the University of Memphis’ Institute for Public Service Reporting. The Institute said court records shows Hemphill...
MPD ‘hiring failure’ blamed in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The president of the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission says the death of Tyre Nichols after a brutal arrest by Memphis Police showed the results of a “hiring failure” by the police department. Bill Gibbons said the Memphis Police Department is sometimes hiring people who don’t have the character and values needed to […]
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officer
Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old black man who was stopped for a traffic violation on January 7 and later beaten to death, was the subject of the traffic stop, and the Memphis Police Department announced on Monday that seven of its officers had been dismissed from their duties.
Personnel files show past disciplinary action against some officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Personnel files show past disciplinary action against four of the five Memphis Police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols died three days after a traffic stop by Memphis Police on Jan. 7. Video of the arrest was released on Jan. 27. ABC24 obtained...
3 Memphis Fire employees terminated in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two EMTs and a lieutenant with the Memphis Fire Department have been terminated for violating policy and protocol in their response to Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMichael Sandridge and Lt. Michelle Whitaker failed to make an adequate assessment of the patient when they arrived on the scene, […]
Memphis Police mentions 7th unnamed officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police released a statement Monday regarding the status of their internal investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. In the statement, MPD said seven officers were relieved of duty on Jan. 8 at the start of their internal investigation: Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills, Jr., Justin Smith, Preston Hemphill and a seventh, unnamed officer.
Three Memphis Fire Department employees fired as Tyre Nichols' death investigation continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three Memphis Fire Department employees have been fired as the investigation continues into the death of Tyre Nichols. MFD leaders said EMT-Basic Robert Long, EMT-Advanced JaMicheal Sandridge, and Lt. Michelle Whitaker, the driver of Engine 55, have been terminated for violating “numerous MFD Policies and Protocols."
Seventh officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols’ arrest, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A seventh officer was relieved of duty in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said Monday. Nichols died Jan. 10, three days after confrontations with Memphis Police officers. On Friday, the City of Memphis released footage of the arrest showing officers beating...
MPD searching for suspects who fired shots into a southeast Memphis home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find the gunmen caught on camera opening fire on a home in southeast Memphis not far from Wooddale Middle School. MPD officers were called to the home in the 3500 block of Marconi Cv. about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 13, 2023. The victim told investigators he and his family were inside their home asleep when someone shot into the home. MPD did not say if anyone was injured, but said bullets did penetrate the home.
Shelby County D.A. not ruling out charges for Preston Hemphill, 6th officer named in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn — A sixth Memphis Police officer involved in the arrest which led to the death of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7 has been relieved of duty, a spokesperson for the department confirmed with ABC24 Monday. According to Memphis Police, Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty...
What we know so far about the other MPD officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The identity of the sixth Memphis police officer involved in the traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols' death has now been revealed. Preston Hemphill, the newly identified former Memphis Police Department (MPD) officer involved in Nichols' murder, first joined the department in 2018. According to...
MPD: Man stabs his girlfriend in the face with fork
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a fork. According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call in South Memphis on Saturday. An anonymous person told police that a man was stabbing a woman outside of the location. […]
Armed robbery shakes up Cooper Young neighbors
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired and a man robbed in an early-evening robbery on a street in Cooper-Young. According to a police report, the robbery happened on Oliver near Cox around 7 p.m. Monday. A man told police he was walking on the sidewalk when a black, four-door car pulled up next to him. […]
MPD searching for large group of suspects who broke into South Memphis pawn shop
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are asking for help identifying the suspects who broke into a South Memphis pawn shop. MPD investigators said about 11:50 p.m., a group of more than 20 people broke into the Cash America Pawn in the 1900 block of South 3rd, near E. Belz Blvd. They said the suspects used a Ford pickup to ram the back door, then once inside, took several thousand dollars in merchandise.
Audio & video of Tyre Nichols' beating 'in its entirety' could come 'in the next few weeks', says city's chief legal officer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis’ Chief Legal Officer said a full release of audio and video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police could come “in the next few weeks.”. In a statement Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, Jennifer Sink said they have...
Hit-and-run driver wanted after crash that killed pedestrian in Raleigh
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Raleigh. MPD officers responded to the crash about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 30 at Austin Peay and Coleman. Investigators said a driver in an unknown white vehicle hit a pedestrian and took off.
Memphis police looking for suspects of Winchester Game Xchange burglary
MEMPHIS, Tennessee — On Saturday, a white pickup truck backed into the front door of the Game Xchange video game store on Winchester Road and about 15 people proceeded to steal laptops, gaming consoles, iPads, action figures and more, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). This all took...
actionnews5.com
City to release entirety of Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop audio, video ‘upon completion of administrative investigation’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has released a statement in response to multiple requests for the full release of the audio and video recorded in Tyre Nichols’ deadly Jan. 7 traffic stop. “The City has received multiple requests for the release of the entirety of the...
Suspect wanted in Southeast Memphis homicide, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is wanted for a deadly shooting in Southeast Memphis. On Jan. 24 at approximately 4:35 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Apple Blossom Drive near Hyacinth Drive and found a man had died. Surveillance video showed a suspect firing shots from a...
Memphis Police permanently disbands SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced Saturday they are permanently disbanding the SCORPION unit, which the five MPD officers charged with Tyre Nichols' death were assigned to. MPD said Chief C.J. Davis met with officers assigned to the SCORPION unit, and they agreed "unreservedly" with disbanding the unit, and...
